3 heart transplants in 12 hours: How one Bengaluru hospital made history in cardiac transplantation

In a rare medical feat, doctors at Bengaluru hospital Narayana Health City carried out three heart transplants in back-to-back surgeries within a span of 12 hours, saving the lives of three men in their 30s who had been on the waiting list for over a year.

The patients, all at advanced stages of heart failure, were at risk of becoming ineligible for transplantation due to rising lung pressure. Suitable donor hearts became available almost simultaneously at three different hospitals in Bengaluru — Sparsh Hospital (Yelahanka), Aster CMI Hospital (Hebbal), and Manipal Hospital (Old Airport Road). The organs were transported to Narayana Health City through coordinated logistics and green corridors.

The transplant surgeries were successful, and all three patients have responded positively to the transplants. They are stable and recovering well under close monitoring, hospital officials said in a statement.

A large team of transplant surgeons, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, perfusionists, and coordinators worked round the clock to conduct the multiple procedures. Officials from Jeevan Sarthakathe (SOTTO – State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) also played a key role in enabling timely organ allocation and transportation across the city.

“This milestone underscores not only the medical excellence of our transplant team but also the critical role of public support, timely coordination, and the noble decision of donor families. These three transplants within 12 hours reaffirm the importance of organ donation in saving lives,” said Dr Varun Shetty, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Health).

