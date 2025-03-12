18-year-old in Kerala dies after following an online weight loss diet: Know all about anorexia nervosa

An 18-year-old girl has reportedly died from anorexia nervosa after following an online weight loss diet that only allowed her to drink water. Here’s what you should know.

Weight gain and related health problems have become a significant concern today with lifestyles becoming more sedentary. Consequently, there is a rising trend of adopting “fad” diets, many of which are widely believed to be detrimental to health. A recent case of an 18-year-old girl in Kerala who weighed just 24 kg has highlighted the dangers of excessive dieting and the eating disorder anorexia nervosa. This incident highlights the consequences of following online diets without any advice, as well as the hazards of having body image issues, particularly among young people. According to media reports, the young woman was inspired by an online weight-reduction regime and water fasting. A drastic and sudden change in her food habits led to deadly consequences. Know all about anorexia nervosa eating disorder and how it affects your health.

18-year-old from Kerala dies due to extreme dieting

Sree Nanda, a Meruvambai native, recently died after the potential side effects of extreme dieting. She was said to have gone nearly six months without eating and survived just on hot water. She had been following extreme weight-loss programs: a water-fasting diet recommended by online sites, which had a negative influence on her health. She was taken to the hospital in severe condition 12 days ago and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Her doctors had confirmed that she only weighed around 24 kilos and was completely bedridden. Her sugar, salt, and blood pressure were extremely low, therefore she was put on ventilator support, but her condition did not improve. Despite efforts to stabilise her, she eventually succumbed to the problem. Doctors confirmed she was suffering from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder that leads to extreme weight loss and severe health complications.

What is anorexia nervosa?

Anorexia nervosa is a serious mental health condition where someone becomes afraid of gaining weight and has a distorted view of their body size and shape. This causes people to aggressively restrict how much they consume, which often results in risky weight loss. It’s more than just a eating disorder—it’s a mental health condition with deep emotional and psychological effects.

Even if they are extremely thin, people suffering from anorexia may consider themselves overweight, as found in a study published by StatPearls. They may adopt severe strategies to regulate their weight, such as intense exercise, fasting, or even purging behaviours, which are less typical among strictly obese people. This disease may cause serious medical problems since the body does not receive the nutrients it requires to function effectively.

Symptoms of anorexia nervosa

Here are some common symptoms of anorexia nervosa, as found in a study published by StatPearls.

Extreme weight loss or being underweight

Tiredness, weakness, or dizziness

Thinning hair or hair loss

Dry skin

Feeling cold all the time

Missed periods

Seeing yourself as overweight even when you’re thin

Eating very little or avoiding certain foods

Spending a lot of time thinking about food, weight, and calories

Feeling sad, anxious, or irritable

What are the causes of anorexia nervosa?

Here are some common causes of anorexia nervosa that you should be aware of:

1. Genetic factors

Genetic factors can significantly increase a person’s vulnerability to anorexia nervosa. While not a direct cause, certain inherited genes can predispose people to traits like perfectionism, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive tendencies, which are often observed in those with the disorder, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Child Adolescents Health. Essentially, genetics can create a biological foundation that, when combined with other psychological and environmental pressures, raises the risk of developing anorexia. In short, it’s not that a gene “causes” anorexia, but that certain genes can make a person more susceptible.

2. Trauma

Trauma, such as abuse or significant emotional distress, can be a contributing factor to anorexia nervosa. For some people, restricting food intake becomes a way to exert control over their bodies and emotions in the aftermath of feeling powerless, as per a study published in the European Journal of Psychotraumatology. Anorexia can also serve as a form of self-punishment or a way to numb painful feelings associated with the traumatic experience. In essence, the eating disorder can be a maladaptive coping mechanism for unresolved trauma.

3. Peer pressure

Peer pressure, particularly during adolescence, can play a crucial role in the development of anorexia nervosa. Young people are particularly prone to social comparisons and the urge to fit in. People may feel driven to comply, even to harmful lengths, if their peer group emphasises thinness or engages in diet-related behaviours, as found in a study published in the Journal of Obesity. This might result in a skewed body image and the adoption of restricted eating habits to obtain approval or avoid social rejection.

How to prevent anorexia nervosa?

Preventing anorexia nervosa is a difficult endeavour that requires addressing a variety of issues. However, there are some techniques that might help minimise the risk, particularly among young people, as recommended by dietician Gauri Anand:

1. Promote healthy body image

Encourage a positive and realistic view of body size and shape. Emphasise that beauty comes in diverse forms. Challenge societal pressures and media portrayals that promote unrealistic thinness. Avoid making negative comments about your own or others’ bodies.

2. Foster healthy eating habits

Encourage balanced and nutritious eating, rather than restrictive dieting. Promote regular meals and discourage skipping meals. Focus on the enjoyment of food and its role in providing energy and nourishment.

3. Limit exposure to harmful influences

Be mindful of the impact of social media and online content that promotes unhealthy dieting or body image ideals. Encourage critical thinking about media messages.

It’s crucial to remember that creating a supportive and accepting environment is essential for preventing anorexia nervosa. Also, always consult with your doctor if you see any warning symptoms of anorexia nervosa.