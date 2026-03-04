World Obesity Day: Yoga expert shares yoga asanas to reduce belly fat and boost metabolism

World Obesity Day: Yoga can be a gentle yet powerful way to manage obesity. Here are expert-recommended yoga poses that may help reduce fat, improve digestion, and support long-term weight loss.

Obesity is more than just gaining extra weight. It is a chronic health condition linked to diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and joint problems. According to the World Health Organization, obesity rates have nearly doubled since 1990, making it a growing global concern. While gym workouts and intense cardio may not suit everyone, yoga offers a more sustainable and joint-friendly option. It does not just focus on burning calories but also improves digestion, balances hormones, and reduces stress—all of which play a key role in weight gain.

Yoga expert Fenil Purohit explains that yoga works holistically, helping the body and mind work together for healthier, long-term weight management.

Can yoga really help with obesity?

Research suggests it can. A 2016 study published in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International found that a 12-week yoga intervention significantly reduced abdominal fat in women with obesity. Another 2021 study in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine highlighted yoga as an effective supportive therapy for preventing obesity in adolescents.

According to Purohit, yoga improves metabolism, strengthens muscles, and regulates hormones that influence fat storage. It also lowers cortisol, the stress hormone linked to stubborn belly fat.

Core-strengthening yoga poses for belly fat

If abdominal fat is your concern, these poses engage the core deeply:

1. Naukasana (Boat pose): Activates abdominal muscles and tones the stomach area.

2. Phalakasana (Plank pose): Builds core strength while increasing overall calorie burn.

3. Vasisthasana (Side plank): Targets love handles and strengthens arms and shoulders.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): Tones the belly and improves spinal flexibility.

These asanas demand muscle engagement, which supports fat reduction over time.

Yoga poses that boost metabolism and digestion

Poor digestion can contribute to weight gain. Dynamic movements help stimulate internal organs:

5. Surya namaskar (Sun salutation): A 12-step sequence that improves circulation and increases heart rate.

6. Trikonasana (Triangle pose): Stretches the waist and tones side fat.

7. Ardha Matsyendrasana: Twists the spine and massages abdominal organs.

8. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend): Supports digestive health.

Purohit says these poses help regulate metabolism, making weight management easier.

Best yoga poses for thighs and hips

Obesity often leads to fat accumulation in the lower body. These poses target larger muscle groups:

9. Utkatasana (Chair pose): Strengthens thighs and hips.

10. Virabhadrasana (Warrior pose): Improves balance while toning legs.

11. Malasana (Garland pose): Stretches hips and tones inner thighs.

12. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose): Stretches inner thighs and supports fat reduction.

Working larger muscles increases energy expenditure, aiding gradual fat loss.

Upper body and posture-improving poses

Weight gain can also affect posture and upper-body strength:

13. Chaturanga Dandasana: Builds arm and shoulder strength.

14. Ustrasana (Camel pose): Stretches the chest and may help reduce upper body fat.

15. Gomukhasana (Cow face pose): Tones chest and arms.

Strong posture improves breathing efficiency and overall stamina.

Tips for beginners practising yoga for weight loss

Purohit recommends:

Start slow and focus on proper form.

Practice on an empty stomach, preferably in the morning.

Combine yoga with mindful eating.

Avoid pushing into pain. Consistency matters more than intensity.

Yoga works best when paired with balanced nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.