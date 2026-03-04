World Obesity Day: Yoga expert shares yoga asanas to reduce belly fat and boost metabolism

Obesity is more than just gaining extra weight. It is a chronic health condition linked to diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and joint problems. According to the World Health Organization, obesity rates have nearly doubled since 1990, making it a growing global concern. While gym workouts and intense cardio may not suit everyone, yoga offers a more sustainable and joint-friendly option. It does not just focus on burning calories but also improves digestion, balances hormones, and reduces stress—all of which play a key role in weight gain.
Yoga expert Fenil Purohit explains that yoga works holistically, helping the body and mind work together for healthier, long-term weight management.
Research suggests it can. A 2016 study published in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International found that a 12-week yoga intervention significantly reduced abdominal fat in women with obesity. Another 2021 study in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine highlighted yoga as an effective supportive therapy for preventing obesity in adolescents.
According to Purohit, yoga improves metabolism, strengthens muscles, and regulates hormones that influence fat storage. It also lowers cortisol, the stress hormone linked to stubborn belly fat.
If abdominal fat is your concern, these poses engage the core deeply:
1. Naukasana (Boat pose): Activates abdominal muscles and tones the stomach area.
2. Phalakasana (Plank pose): Builds core strength while increasing overall calorie burn.
3. Vasisthasana (Side plank): Targets love handles and strengthens arms and shoulders.
4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): Tones the belly and improves spinal flexibility.
These asanas demand muscle engagement, which supports fat reduction over time.
Poor digestion can contribute to weight gain. Dynamic movements help stimulate internal organs:
5. Surya namaskar (Sun salutation): A 12-step sequence that improves circulation and increases heart rate.
6. Trikonasana (Triangle pose): Stretches the waist and tones side fat.
7. Ardha Matsyendrasana: Twists the spine and massages abdominal organs.
8. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend): Supports digestive health.
Purohit says these poses help regulate metabolism, making weight management easier.
Obesity often leads to fat accumulation in the lower body. These poses target larger muscle groups:
9. Utkatasana (Chair pose): Strengthens thighs and hips.
10. Virabhadrasana (Warrior pose): Improves balance while toning legs.
11. Malasana (Garland pose): Stretches hips and tones inner thighs.
12. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose): Stretches inner thighs and supports fat reduction.
Working larger muscles increases energy expenditure, aiding gradual fat loss.
Weight gain can also affect posture and upper-body strength:
13. Chaturanga Dandasana: Builds arm and shoulder strength.
14. Ustrasana (Camel pose): Stretches the chest and may help reduce upper body fat.
15. Gomukhasana (Cow face pose): Tones chest and arms.
Strong posture improves breathing efficiency and overall stamina.
Purohit recommends:
Yoga works best when paired with balanced nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.
At least 4–5 times a week for 30–45 minutes is recommended for sustainable results.
Yes, but it’s best to start under expert guidance and modify poses when needed.
Core-focused poses like Naukasana and plank can help tone abdominal muscles and reduce fat gradually.
Yoga supports weight loss, but diet and lifestyle habits play an equally important role.
