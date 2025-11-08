How to get a flat stomach naturally? Try these 9 yoga poses to tone your core

Looking for a flatter, stronger core without endless crunches? These 9 yoga poses can help tone your abs, improve digestion, and strengthen your body.

Struggling with stubborn belly fat that just won’t go away, no matter how many crunches you do? Well, that’s not the only way to reach your goal. While workouts and diets are often the go-to, yoga can be a surprisingly effective way to tone your core and flatten your stomach. But how does yoga really help with belly fat? The answer lies in how certain yoga poses engage your core muscles, boost digestion, and reduce stress, a major culprit behind fat storage. With consistency and daily practice, yoga does not just sculpt your abs but also helps balance your hormones and metabolism.

Yoga poses for a flat stomach

Here are the 9 best yoga poses that target your core muscles and help you get a flat stomach:

1. Rabbit pose (Shashankasana)

This pose helps massage the abdominal organs, relieve bloating, and stretch your back and core. It is also great for reducing stress—a hidden cause of belly fat.

Steps:

Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels.

Inhale deeply and lift your arms overhead.

Exhale and bend forward, placing your forehead on the mat and your hands beside your body.

Hold for a few breaths, then slowly return to the starting position.

2. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

“Cobra pose strengthens the abdominal muscles while stretching the upper body,” yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. You will feel your stomach engage as you lift—helping tone and firm your midsection over time.

Steps:

Lie on your stomach with your palms under your shoulders.

Press your feet into the mat and lift your chest upward as you inhale.

Keep your elbows close to your body and gaze forward.

Hold for 15–20 seconds before releasing.

3. Plank pose (Phalakasana)

Plank is one of the best poses for building core strength. It targets the entire abdominal region while improving endurance and posture.

Steps:

Start on all fours and extend your legs back to form a straight line.

Keep your wrists under your shoulders and your core tight.

Hold this position for 20–40 seconds, breathing steadily.

4. Side plank (Vasisthasana)

Akshar says, “This pose strengthens your obliques, the muscles along your side, giving your waist more definition.”

Steps:

From plank pose, shift your weight onto one hand and the side of your foot.

Stack your feet and lift your other arm towards the ceiling.

Keep your body in a straight line and hold.

5. Boat pose (Navasana)

Boat pose is excellent for the abs and can help flatten your stomach. You will feel your core muscles engage instantly, helping build strength and stability.

Steps:

Sit with your knees bent and feet flat.

Lean back slightly, lift your legs, and balance on your sit bones.

Extend your arms forward and hold for a few breaths.

6. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This pose tones your lower belly and glutes while improving digestion and blood flow.

Steps:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat.

Lift your hips as you press your feet into the mat.

Clasp your hands under your back and hold for a few seconds.

7. Dolphin pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana)

“It strengthens your shoulders and core while stimulating the digestive system, which is great for flattening the stomach naturally,” suggests Akshar.

Steps:

Begin on your hands and knees.

Lower your forearms to the mat and tuck your toes under.

Lift your hips high, forming an inverted ‘V’ shape.

8. Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

This pose tones the waist and improves flexibility in your sides and hips, enhancing overall balance and digestion.

Steps:

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn one foot out and extend your arms sideways.

Bend toward your front leg, touching your ankle or shin.

9. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

A full-body pose that engages your core, strengthens the arms, and improves circulation.

Steps:

Start on your hands and knees.

Lift your hips upward, straightening your legs and arms.

Keep your heels pressed toward the floor.

So, make sure you perform these yoga poses regularly to see quick results!