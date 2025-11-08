How to get a flat stomach naturally? Try these 9 yoga poses to tone your core

Struggling with stubborn belly fat that just won’t go away, no matter how many crunches you do? Well, that’s not the only way to reach your goal. While workouts and diets are often the go-to, yoga can be a surprisingly effective way to tone your core and flatten your stomach. But how does yoga really help with belly fat? The answer lies in how certain yoga poses engage your core muscles, boost digestion, and reduce stress, a major culprit behind fat storage. With consistency and daily practice, yoga does not just sculpt your abs but also helps balance your hormones and metabolism.
Here are the 9 best yoga poses that target your core muscles and help you get a flat stomach:
This pose helps massage the abdominal organs, relieve bloating, and stretch your back and core. It is also great for reducing stress—a hidden cause of belly fat.
Steps:
“Cobra pose strengthens the abdominal muscles while stretching the upper body,” yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. You will feel your stomach engage as you lift—helping tone and firm your midsection over time.
Steps:
Plank is one of the best poses for building core strength. It targets the entire abdominal region while improving endurance and posture.
Steps:
Akshar says, “This pose strengthens your obliques, the muscles along your side, giving your waist more definition.”
Steps:
Boat pose is excellent for the abs and can help flatten your stomach. You will feel your core muscles engage instantly, helping build strength and stability.
Steps:
This pose tones your lower belly and glutes while improving digestion and blood flow.
Steps:
“It strengthens your shoulders and core while stimulating the digestive system, which is great for flattening the stomach naturally,” suggests Akshar.
Steps:
This pose tones the waist and improves flexibility in your sides and hips, enhancing overall balance and digestion.
Steps:
A full-body pose that engages your core, strengthens the arms, and improves circulation.
Steps:
So, make sure you perform these yoga poses regularly to see quick results!
