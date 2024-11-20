Weight loss transformation: Meet Renu Mishra who lost 10 kg in 3 months

Weight loss is not about looking perfect but becoming the best version of yourself. Renu Mishra shares her weight loss transformation journey and how she lost 10 kilos in 3 months.

Weight loss brings with it a set of challenges and one became a hurdle for Renu Mishra. Her fitness journey was not about chasing a perfect figure but about feeling great and living a healthy, confident life. It all started with a wake-up call—a sharp pain in her heel that made her realize how far she has come from living a healthy lifestyle. But it was her husband, Arvind, who became her biggest motivator. With his unwavering support and a bit of friendly competition with her husband, Renu began a transformation that not only reshaped her body but also her mindset. This weight loss transformation story is one that will inspire you to be better, stronger and healthier.

A turning point in my life was when weight became a problem

As a child, Renu Mishra was always an active person and followed a simple and home-cooked diet. She never faced any issues with her weight, however, Renu’s health struggles began after marriage, when she moved into a new environment where she hardly got to do any workout. Adjusting to a new routine made it hard for Renu to pay attention to her weight. She found herself gaining weight, and her once-active lifestyle took a backseat. It was not until a sharp pain in her heel made her realise the severity of the rapid weight gain.

“That day, I visited a doctor, who checked my vitals and asked about my daily routine. Without prescribing any medication, he said, ‘Renu, you need to change your routine. No matter what, walk five kilometers every day.’ I was shocked—five kilometers every day? That seemed impossible!” says Renu.

“At first, the idea seemed daunting. But looking back now, I realize that nothing is truly impossible. All it takes is determination and perseverance. It requires consistent effort every single day. At times, when we are pushing ourselves, we may feel like giving up but having someone by your side can make all the difference. For me, that someone was my husband, Arvind. He understood that when the woman of the house is fit and healthy, the entire family benefits. He was my cheerleader, my support system, and, at times, my friendly competitor.”

Together, they started on morning walks and started working out at the gym. It was not easy at first—the muscle ache was almost unbearable. But Arvind’s constant encouragement and the sense of friendly competition he introduced into their routine kept the fighter in Renu from giving up.

The first step to weight loss transformation: Excerpts from the interview

The first few days of my fitness routine were far from easy. The excitement of the first day quickly turned into muscle aches by the second day. By the third day, I was barely able to move, and by the fourth day, I almost gave up. I cannot do this anymore! I thought, feeling sore all over. But just then, I received a message from Arvind on WhatsApp. At first, I thought it was just another motivational quote. But when I opened the message, I saw a photo of his smartwatch showing that he had walked 10,000 steps in an hour!

I was stunned. Then, another message popped up: “Good morning, Pali! I have completed my task. What about you?” Suddenly, I felt a sense of friendly competition rise within me. I replied, “I am just about to leave for the gym!” His response was quick, “Great! Let us see who gets fitter in the next three months!” That was the spark I needed. I grabbed my scooter keys and made my way to the gym, determined to prove myself.

Arvind’s support was not just physical but emotional too. Whether it was encouraging Renu Mishra during tough times or accompanying her in the gym, he played a pivotal role in her transformation. Together, they began their weight loss transformation journey together and lost 10 kilograms in just three months. This helped them improve their mental health and energy levels significantly.

Weight loss transformation: It takes 21 days to make fitness a habit

Since her weight loss routine helped Renu transform, she made walking a permanent part of her weight loss transformation journey. “Five to six days a week at the gym, followed by a light walk in the evenings to relax my muscles, along with some dietary changes, worked wonders. In just three months, Arvind and I both lost 10 kilos. Our stamina improved, and mentally, we became more positive. Regular workouts gave me the strength to push through tough days. I learned that if you build a habit for 21 days, your body starts to remember it. Even if you take a break from working out, when you return, it is easier to get back on track,” says Renu.

Home workouts and yoga helped me lose 10 kilos in 3 months

Yoga became another important part of Renu Mishra’s fitness routine. When they moved to a new location where gym options were limited, she joined an online yoga class to stay fit. Yoga helped her improve flexibility, while regular walks and home workouts kept her active. Even on days when it felt like too much, yoga and short meditation sessions became her stress busters.

Renu pushed her limits to make her weight loss transformation happen

Renu has always believed in pushing herself beyond her limits. In the early stages of her weight loss transformation journey, she struggled to hold a plank for even 10 seconds. Today, she can hold a plank for five minutes and lift weights as heavy as 90 kilograms. The transformation was not just physical but her confidence and self-belief grew stronger with each passing day.

Even when the pandemic struck, Renu Mishra faced challenges. The isolation and emotional struggles during the lockdown took a toll on her but she never backed down and her husband did not let her give up either. He gently encouraged her to take small steps, starting with short walks. Slowly but surely, Renu regained her strength and motivation. The experience taught her the importance of staying committed to self-care, even in tough times.

Weight loss and fitness is about self-love, not perfection

Looking back on weight loss transformation journey, I realise that fitness is not about drastic weight loss or becoming someone else. It is about taking care of your body, loving yourself, and pushing yourself to be your best version. Fitness is not about dieting or starving yourself to fit into a mold—it is about respecting your body and nurturing it.

I will always be grateful for my husband’s support and encouragement. And I hope that every woman reading this realises how important it is to prioritise self-care, love and health. Because when you feel good about yourself, it reflects in everything you do. So, to every woman out there—keep pushing, keep moving, and remember that your health is your true wealth.