Lose weight with these 5 types of morning walks

The journey to fitness begins right in the morning with a good morning walk. Bringing in these changes into your walking routine can help you lose weight in no time.

A morning walk has long been regarded as a simple yet effective way to start the day and is a big part of a healthy lifestyle. Besides the overall health benefits, this easy workout has emerged as an effective weight loss method. By combining particular methods and approaches into your morning walk, you can transform this simple exercise into a powerful fat-burning workout. There are different types of morning walks that you can try to help you lose weight. From brisk walking to interval training, these techniques provide an in-depth guide to boosting the weight loss potential of your everyday walks.

How does a morning walk help you to lose weight?

Walking is an efficient way to burn calories and enhance your metabolism. When you walk briskly, your body directly expends energy, resulting in a substantial calorie burn. The more you walk, the more calories you will burn. Plus, regular physical activity, such as a morning walk, can significantly increase your basal metabolic rate (BMR). This means that even when you are not moving, your body converts into a calorie-burning machine. By including a morning walk into your daily routine, you can burn more calories and speed up the weight loss process. According to a 2014 study published in the Journal of Exercise Nutrition and Biochemistry, walking in the morning helped burn fat and reduced waist size in obese women, over a 12-week period.

Types of morning walks for weight loss

Here are some types of walking styles that you can incorporate in your morning walk to lose weight effectively.

1. Chi walking

Chi walking is a gentle form of exercise that combines walking with elements of Tai Chi. The components of this ancient Chinese practice are used to foster mindful movement, improve posture, and increase flexibility, as found in a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary Alternate Medicine. This gentle form of exercise burns calories and increases muscle mass, which can raise metabolism. Plus, Chi walking can lower stress and increase sleep quality, both of which are important for weight management. Focusing on proper breathing and mindful movement can help you develop a healthier relationship with your body and food, leading to sustainable weight loss.

How to do:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, shoulders relaxed, and your core engaged.

Shift your weight onto one foot, lifting the heel of the other foot.

Take a small step forward.

Swing your arms naturally in opposition to your legs.

Breathe deeply and rhythmically, focusing on your breath.

Pay attention to your body’s movements and sensations.

2. Interval walking

Interval walking is a type of morning walk in which you alternate between high and low-intensity walking intervals. This method helps burn calories by raising your heart rate and elevating your body. During high-intensity bursts, your body draws upon its energy reserves, primarily fat, for fuel. This increased energy expenditure, along with the afterburn effect, burns calories even after you have finished your workout, as found in a study published in the journal Diabetes Care.

How to do:

Begin with a 5-minute brisk walk to prepare your body.

Increase your pace to a fast walk or light jog for 30 seconds. Focus on pumping your arms and taking longer strides.

Slow down to a comfortable walking pace for 60 seconds.

Alternate between high-intensity and low-intensity intervals for 10-15 minutes.

Finish with a 5-minute slow walk to gradually bring your heart rate down.

3. Nordic walking

Nordic walking, a full-body workout in which you use sticks to move yourself ahead, is an excellent way to burn calories and lose weight, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology. By engaging your upper body muscles, including your arms, shoulders, and core, Nordic walking increases your overall energy expenditure compared to regular walking. This increased calorie burn, when paired with improved cardiovascular health and muscular tone, can lead to significant weight loss. Plus, its low-impact nature makes it appropriate for people of all fitness levels, lowering the chance of injury and making it a long-term exercise option for weight management.

How to do:

Nordic walking sticks are specifically designed for this activity. They have adjustable straps and handles to ensure a comfortable fit. You can find them at sporting goods stores or online.

It involves planting sticks with each step, use your arms to propel yourself forward, by engaging your upper body and lower body for a full-body workout.

Begin with short sessions and gradually increase the duration and intensity as you become more comfortable.

Maintain good posture throughout your walk, keeping your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and core engaged.

Plant the sticks in the ground with each step, using your arms to propel yourself forward.

It should be an enjoyable experience. Don’t hesitate to take breaks and enjoy the scenery along the way.

4. Power walking

Power walking, a more difficult type of morning walk, is an excellent way to boost calorie burn and aid in weight loss. “Power walking raises your heart rate and utilises more muscle groups than regular walking because it increases your pace and requires you to engage your arms more actively,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. This increased intensity results in a larger calorie expenditure, allowing you to lose those excess kilos. Plus, power walking may improve your cardiovascular health, enhance your lower body muscles, and increase your metabolism, making it an effective and rewarding approach to lose weight.

How to do:

Begin with a 5-minute brisk walk to prepare your body.

Increase your pace to a brisk walk, aiming for a rate that is both challenging and feasible.

Take greater strides, but keep them comfortable and natural.

Pump your arms vigorously while bending your elbows to a 90-degree angle.

Swing your arms back and forth together with your legs.

After your power walk, gently slow down and walk at a leisurely speed for 5-10 minutes to allow your heart rate to normalise.

5. Brisk walking

Brisk walking is an excellent type of morning walk you can incorporate in your weight loss journey. It burns more calories than walking slowly because it raises your heart and breathing rates, as found in a study published in the Journal of Obesity & Weight Loss Therapy. This increased calorie expenditure, combined with its ability to enhance your metabolism, results in efficient fat loss. Additionally, regular brisk walking can help manage blood sugar levels and lower appetite, making it simpler to stick to a healthy diet. By including this type of walking in your routine, you can lose weight over time and improve your overall health.

How to do:

Start with a gentle 5-minute walk to prepare your body for the increased intensity.

Maintain good posture by keeping your head up and your shoulders relaxed.

Engage your core muscles and swing your arms naturally.

Increase your pace to a point where you’re breathing harder but can still carry on a conversation.

Take longer strides, but ensure they’re comfortable and natural.

After your brisk walk, slow down gradually and walk at a leisurely pace for 5-10 minutes to allow your heart rate to return to normal.

Things to keep in mind

Start with a gentle warm-up to prepare your body for exercise.

Pay attention to your body’s signals and avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Avoid taking a morning walk during peak pollution hours, especially in urban areas.

Invest in good quality walking shoes that provide adequate support.

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your morning walk.

By taking these precautions, you can enjoy the many benefits of a morning walk without experiencing any adverse effects.

