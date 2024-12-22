Lose weight with these 5 types of morning walks

A morning walk has long been regarded as a simple yet effective way to start the day and is a big part of a healthy lifestyle. Besides the overall health benefits, this easy workout has emerged as an effective weight loss method. By combining particular methods and approaches into your morning walk, you can transform this simple exercise into a powerful fat-burning workout. There are different types of morning walks that you can try to help you lose weight. From brisk walking to interval training, these techniques provide an in-depth guide to boosting the weight loss potential of your everyday walks.
Walking is an efficient way to burn calories and enhance your metabolism. When you walk briskly, your body directly expends energy, resulting in a substantial calorie burn. The more you walk, the more calories you will burn. Plus, regular physical activity, such as a morning walk, can significantly increase your basal metabolic rate (BMR). This means that even when you are not moving, your body converts into a calorie-burning machine. By including a morning walk into your daily routine, you can burn more calories and speed up the weight loss process. According to a 2014 study published in the Journal of Exercise Nutrition and Biochemistry, walking in the morning helped burn fat and reduced waist size in obese women, over a 12-week period.
Here are some types of walking styles that you can incorporate in your morning walk to lose weight effectively.
Chi walking is a gentle form of exercise that combines walking with elements of Tai Chi. The components of this ancient Chinese practice are used to foster mindful movement, improve posture, and increase flexibility, as found in a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary Alternate Medicine. This gentle form of exercise burns calories and increases muscle mass, which can raise metabolism. Plus, Chi walking can lower stress and increase sleep quality, both of which are important for weight management. Focusing on proper breathing and mindful movement can help you develop a healthier relationship with your body and food, leading to sustainable weight loss.
Interval walking is a type of morning walk in which you alternate between high and low-intensity walking intervals. This method helps burn calories by raising your heart rate and elevating your body. During high-intensity bursts, your body draws upon its energy reserves, primarily fat, for fuel. This increased energy expenditure, along with the afterburn effect, burns calories even after you have finished your workout, as found in a study published in the journal Diabetes Care.
Nordic walking, a full-body workout in which you use sticks to move yourself ahead, is an excellent way to burn calories and lose weight, as found in a study published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology. By engaging your upper body muscles, including your arms, shoulders, and core, Nordic walking increases your overall energy expenditure compared to regular walking. This increased calorie burn, when paired with improved cardiovascular health and muscular tone, can lead to significant weight loss. Plus, its low-impact nature makes it appropriate for people of all fitness levels, lowering the chance of injury and making it a long-term exercise option for weight management.
Power walking, a more difficult type of morning walk, is an excellent way to boost calorie burn and aid in weight loss. “Power walking raises your heart rate and utilises more muscle groups than regular walking because it increases your pace and requires you to engage your arms more actively,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. This increased intensity results in a larger calorie expenditure, allowing you to lose those excess kilos. Plus, power walking may improve your cardiovascular health, enhance your lower body muscles, and increase your metabolism, making it an effective and rewarding approach to lose weight.
Brisk walking is an excellent type of morning walk you can incorporate in your weight loss journey. It burns more calories than walking slowly because it raises your heart and breathing rates, as found in a study published in the Journal of Obesity & Weight Loss Therapy. This increased calorie expenditure, combined with its ability to enhance your metabolism, results in efficient fat loss. Additionally, regular brisk walking can help manage blood sugar levels and lower appetite, making it simpler to stick to a healthy diet. By including this type of walking in your routine, you can lose weight over time and improve your overall health.
By taking these precautions, you can enjoy the many benefits of a morning walk without experiencing any adverse effects.
Ideally, a morning walk should last for at least 30 minutes. However, you can start with shorter durations and gradually increase the time as your fitness improves.
While morning walks offer numerous health benefits, potential risks can include joint pain, muscle soreness, and respiratory issues, especially in polluted areas. It is crucial to listen to your body, warm-up properly, and choose safe walking routes to minimise risks.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss