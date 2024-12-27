Tai Chi exercises for weight loss: Do they work?

Tai Chi exercises are slow, flowing movements. But they can be a part of your weight loss workout. We tell you the moves you can do to lose weight.

Keeping your weight under control is essential to be healthy and fit. However, hectic work schedules can make it difficult to go to the gym. Do not lose hope as there is something you can do at home to lose weight. Do Tai Chi exercises for weight loss. They are not a typical cardio workout. They are slow, deliberate movements that target various muscle groups. So, they can improve balance, flexibility, and core strength. Also, the meditative aspects of Tai Chi exercises can help to lower stress and enhance sleep quality, both of which are important factors in weight management.

What are Tai Chi exercises?

Tai Chi exercises are a series of slow, flowing movements that combine physical postures, deep breathing, and meditation. Originating in ancient China, Tai Chi is a martial art that has evolved into a popular form of exercise for losing weight, reducing blood pressure, and overall well-being, as per a study published in NIH. “Practitioners perform a sequence of movements, often referred to as a ‘form,’ that emphasise balance, coordination, and the smooth flow of energy throughout the body,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. These movements are typically done in a relaxed and meditative state, with a focus on mindfulness and the present moment.

Tai Chi exercises for weight loss: Is it effective?

Practicing Tai Chi exercises can help in shedding extra kilos, as per a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary Alternate Medicine. Here is how:

Strengthens muscle: Tai Chi exercises engage multiple muscle groups throughout the body, leading to improved muscle tone and strength, as found in a study published in the journal Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics Plus. Increased muscle mass boosts metabolism, meaning your body burns more calories even at rest.

Tai Chi exercises engage multiple muscle groups throughout the body, leading to improved muscle tone and strength, as found in a study published in the journal Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics Plus. Increased muscle mass boosts metabolism, meaning your body burns more calories even at rest. Improves balance and coordination: Regular Tai Chi practice enhances balance and coordination, as found in a journal Parkinson’s Disease. This can make other forms of exercise easier and more enjoyable, leading to increased physical activity and calorie expenditure.

Regular Tai Chi practice enhances balance and coordination, as found in a journal Parkinson’s Disease. This can make other forms of exercise easier and more enjoyable, leading to increased physical activity and calorie expenditure. Keeps stress at bay: Tai Chi’s meditative aspects can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Chronic stress can lead to weight gain due to increased cortisol levels, a hormone that promotes fat storage. By reducing stress, Tai Chi may help regulate cortisol levels and support weight management.

Tai Chi’s meditative aspects can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Chronic stress can lead to weight gain due to increased cortisol levels, a hormone that promotes fat storage. By reducing stress, Tai Chi may help regulate cortisol levels and support weight management. Improves sleep quality: Tai Chi exercises can promote better sleep quality, which is crucial for weight loss. “Adequate sleep helps regulate hormones that control appetite and metabolism,” says the expert.

Best Tai Chi exercises for weight loss

Here are some easy and effective Tai Chi exercises you can follow to lose weight:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Tai Chi walk

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands relaxed at your sides.

Inhale deeply and slowly raise your arms overhead as you step forward with your right foot.

Exhale as you bring your arms back down to your sides and step forward with your left foot.

Continue this walking motion, focusing on smooth, flowing movements and deep breathing.

2. Tai Chi push hands

Stand facing a partner, arms extended toward each other, palms facing down.

Gently push against each other’s hands, feeling the resistance and responding with subtle movements.

3. Tai Chi single whip

Start in a neutral stance with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands relaxed at your sides.

Inhale as you raise your right arm in a circular motion, extending it outward as if you are whipping a whip.

Exhale as you bring your arm back down to your side.

Repeat with your left arm.

4. Tai Chi white crane spreads wings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms relaxed at your sides.

Inhale as you raise your arms out to the sides, palms facing up as if you are spreading your wings.

Exhale as you bring your arms back down to your sides.

5. Tai Chi part the wild horses mane

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands clasped in front of your chest.

Inhale as you slowly raise your arms overhead, separating them as you reach the top.

Exhale as you bring your arms back down to your sides.

6. Tai Chi brush knee

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands relaxed at your sides.

Inhale as you step forward with your right foot and simultaneously raise your right hand as if you are brushing your knee.

Exhale as you return to the starting position.

Repeat with your left leg and hand.

7. Tai Chi play the pipa

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands clasped in front of your chest.

Inhale as you slowly raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other as if you are playing a pipa (a Chinese string instrument).

Exhale as you bring your arms back down to your sides.

8. Tai Chi ward off

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands relaxed at your sides.

Inhale as you step forward with your right foot and simultaneously raise your right hand in a circular motion as if you are warding off an attack.

Exhale as you return to the starting position.

Repeat with your left leg and hand.

9. Tai Chi roll-back

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands relaxed at your sides.

Inhale as you slowly bend backward, keeping your back straight.

Exhale as you return to the starting position.

10. Tai Chi grasps the bird’s tail

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands relaxed at your sides.

Inhale as you reach down with your right hand as if you are grasping the tail of a bird.

Exhale as you return to the starting position.

Repeat with your left hand.

Remember to consult with a qualified fitness instructor to learn proper form and technique.

Potential risks of following Tai Chi exercises

While Tai Chi exercises are safe to practice. However, be mindful of these potential risks:

Some people may experience mild muscle soreness, particularly in the first few days or weeks of practice. This is usually temporary and subsides as the body adjusts to the new movements.

Occasionally, people may feel dizzy or lightheaded, especially during the initial stages of practice or when performing certain movements. This is usually not a cause for concern and typically resolves on its own.

While rare, there is a slight risk of falls, especially for older adults or those with balance issues. It is important to practice Tai Chi exercises in a safe environment and under the guidance of a qualified instructor.

It is important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard, especially when starting Tai Chi. If you experience any discomfort or pain, stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional or fitness instructor.