Shed the extra kilos with these 10 strength training exercises for weight loss

When it comes to dropping those extra kilos, we often hear about the benefits of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and cardio workouts. But let us not forget about strength training! When you do strength training, you are not just getting stronger, your metabolism kicks into high gear, helping you burn more calories. Plus, the more muscle you build, the more energy your body needs, which helps with long-term weight loss. And the best part? You are not just losing weight, you are keeping that muscle you worked hard for, so you look toned and fit. So, do not neglect the benefits of strength training exercises for weight loss!
Strength training, also known as weight training or resistance training, involves performing exercises that help improve strength and endurance. It typically includes lifting weights, using resistance bands, or using body weight as resistance. “While the primary goal is to overload muscles, strength training also helps improve bone density, boost metabolism, and enhance quality of life,” says health and fat loss coach Jashan Vij. It is important to perform exercises with proper technique to minimise injury risk and maximise benefits!
Weight loss happens when you consume fewer calories and burn more. In this, strength training can be a great workout to follow to burn calories! “It increases muscle mass, which boosts the resting metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories throughout the day even at rest,” explains Vij.
Moreover, strength training helps preserve lean body mass while losing weight, ensuring that the weight loss comes primarily from fat loss rather than muscle loss. So, if you pair strength training with a calorie-deficit diet, you may lose weight. A study published by Obesity Reviews also notes the positive effects of strength training on adults who are overweight or obese.
Also Read: 12 fat-burning exercises for weight loss
Here are 10 best strength training exercises which can help you lose weight and burn more calories:
A squat is a strength exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core. They are excellent for burning calories and improving lower body strength and stability.
How to do squats:
Deadlifts are a foundational strength-training exercise that primarily targets the posterior chain, including the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. They are effective for strengthening muscles and improving posture.
How to do deadlifts:
Lunges target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. They improve balance, coordination, and lower body strength.
How to do lunges:
Also read: Walking lunges: Know how to do it correctly and its 6 benefits
Push-ups are effective for strengthening the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles. They also improve upper body endurance and balance.
How to do push-ups:
Pull-ups target the back, biceps, and shoulders, promoting upper body strength and muscle mass. If you are unable to perform a full pull-up, you can also take the help of someone to perform this exercise.
How to do pull-ups:
Dumbbell rows strengthen the upper back, lats, and biceps. They improve posture and enhance pulling strength.
How to do dumbbell rows:
The bench press targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It’s effective for building upper body strength and muscle mass.
How to do bench press:
Also read: Strength training: 5 mental health benefits you can reap
This exercise engages your glutes, thighs, hamstrings, and core muscles. It can enhance lower back stability and make your glutes stronger.
How to perform a glute bridge:
Russian twists engage the core muscles, including the obliques and abdominals. They improve core strength, stability, and rotational power.
How to do Russian twists:
Kettlebell swings target the posterior chain, including the hips, glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. They improve physical and cardiovascular fitness.
How to do kettlebell swings:
Here are the other 4 most common benefits of strength training you should know:
Strength training is well known to preserve and enhance your muscle mass at any age. Practicing it regularly can build muscle and reduce muscle mass loss. Additionally, strength training helps build strength and endurance in your body, improve stamina and reduce fatigue.
Also read: Water aerobics: Try this mix of strength training and cardio to stay fit
While we tend to think of cardio exercise as being the perfect workout for lowering blood pressure, research published by Scientific Reports shows that strength training can also play a role. It helps improve the functions of blood vessels, which, in turn, helps lower high blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease.
A metabolic syndrome characterised by a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. A 2018 study published in Cardiovascular Diabetology suggests that building muscles through strength training may reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, reducing the risk of chronic conditions.
By targeting joint muscles, strength training stimulates bone formation and helps slow down bone loss, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures related to advanced age. Research published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research reveals that performing strength training exercises regularly increases bone density effectively.
While weightlifting and strength training share many things, they are not completely the same. On one hand, strength training refers to exercises that improve muscle strength, endurance, and overall fitness through resistance training. It includes a variety of techniques, including using body weight, resistance bands, free weights, and machines, with benefits including enhancing muscle tone, bone density, and overall physical fitness.
Weightlifting, on the other hand, refers to the sport or activity of lifting heavy weights. While they may help build strength and muscles, weightlifting is mostly a sport of competition rather than focusing on improving overall fitness.
Health Shots recommends: Best 20 kg dumbbell sets: 7 top picks for intensive strength training
When performed carefully, strength training can benefit anyone, however, there are a few people who should avoid this workout. Here’s who they are:
Apart from this, if you feel any pain while lifting or performing any exercise, you should also stop there and if the pain does not go away, see your doctor.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss