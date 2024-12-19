Squats for belly fat: Burn the extra fat with this lower body exercise

Squats are just for strengthening legs and glutes—a popular belief but that's not the only benefit! Know 5 other benefits of doing squats for belly fat.

Belly fat, a major concern for many people, can make it harder for you to fit in your favourite clothes. Not only that, it can also increase the risk of health problems such as heart disease and diabetes. Hence, being overweight or obese is not at all a good thing for your health. One of the best ways to lose weight is to exercise, and doing squats for belly fat reduction can help. Squats are a powerful, full-body exercise that engages multiple muscle groups at once, making them ideal for weight loss. Adding squats to your workout routine can transform your body, support fat loss, and improve strength—all without any expensive equipment.

What are squats?

Squats are a type of strength-training exercise that targets the lower body, including the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. They also engage the core, helping to strengthen overall stability. Squats are excellent for improving mobility, building muscle, and boosting metabolism, making them great for weight loss and reducing belly fat when combined with a healthy diet. Most people can perform squats, but those with knee or back issues should consult a professional first. They are best known for improving strength, posture, and functional movement. Above all, trying squats for belly fat reduction is also why this strength training exercise is so popular.

Squats for belly fat: Know the benefits

Incorporating squats for belly fat reduction into your fitness routine offers a number of benefits. Here are 5 key benefits you should know:

1. Burns calories

Squats are a full-body exercise that engages large muscle groups like the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core. Since it targets so many muscles at once, squats burn a significant number of calories both during and after your workout. According to Harvard Medical School, a person weighing 155 pounds can burn around 223 calories in just 30 minutes of intense strength or weight training exercises like squats. This calorie expenditure plays a vital role in supporting fat loss, including targeting stubborn belly fat.

2. Helps build muscle mass

Squats are not just about burning fat—they also build lean muscle mass.

A study from the Strength and Conditioning Journal found that squats can enhance muscle strength while reducing muscle weakness. Since muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat tissue, incorporating squats into your fitness routine allows you to target fat loss while simultaneously building strength and toning your lower body and core.

3. Boosts metabolism

Metabolism plays a key role in how quickly your body processes food and burns fat. Squats challenge multiple muscle groups, requiring more energy, which boosts your metabolism. When practiced regularly, squats keep your metabolic rate elevated for hours after your workout, helping you burn more fat and support weight loss.

4. Increase body composition

Body composition are relative amounts of fat, muscle, bone, water, and other tissues in a person’s body. Squats not only help reduce belly fat but also enhance body composition by increasing lean muscle mass while reducing fat. Improved body composition leads to better overall health, a toned physique, and improved physical performance, which is essential to lose weight.

5. Strengthens core muscles

While squats primarily target the lower body, they also engage the core muscles, including the abdominals and obliques. A strong core is essential for reducing belly fat, as it improves posture and supports proper movement. Squats strengthen these muscles, making them more defined over time.

Adding squats to your routine delivers both posture and functional benefits. They target fat loss, support metabolism, build strength, and promote overall health—making them an efficient, versatile, and effective exercise for any fitness journey.

Squats for belly fat: How to do it to lose weight?

Follow these 7 steps to perform basic or traditional squats for belly fat reduction and overall weight loss:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms relaxed at your sides or stretched out in front of you.

Engage your core to maintain balance and stability throughout the movement.

Begin by pushing your hips back and bending your knees as if you are sitting in a chair.

Keep your chest up and your back straight as you lower your body.

Make sure your knees stay aligned with your toes and do not collapse inward.

Lower yourself until your thighs are at least parallel to the floor or as low as you can comfortably go.

Push through your heels to stand back up to the starting position.

Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions while maintaining proper form.

Squats for belly fat: Variations you can try

Here are 7 top variations of squats for belly fat reduction and weight loss for you to try:

1. Sumo squat

This variation has a wider stance with toes pointed slightly out. It emphasises the inner thighs, glutes, and quads while improving flexibility in the hips.

2. Jump squat

Adding an explosive jump to a traditional squat, this variation combines strength and cardio exercise benefits. It builds strength, increases heart rate, and engages the entire lower body.

3. Overhead squat

This variation of squats for belly fat reduction requires balance, coordination, and flexibility. You hold a barbell or weight overhead with arms fully extended while performing a squat, requiring core strength to maintain proper form.

4. Goblet squat

Performed with a dumbbell or kettlebell held close to your chest, this variation targets the quads, glutes, and core. It is a beginner-friendly squat variation that improves posture and supports weight loss.

5. Box squat

This variation of squats for belly fat reduction uses a bench or box behind you to teach proper squat depth and technique. You sit back on the box and then press through your heels to return to standing.

6. Wall squat or wall sit

An isometric hold that builds strength and endurance in the quads and glutes. Lean against a wall with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and hold the position for 20-60 seconds.

7. Heel-raised squat

This variation shifts more emphasis onto the quads by lifting your heels during the squat. It can also help improve ankle mobility and strengthen the lower body.

How many squats for belly fat reduction are recommended each day?

The number of squats recommended each day for belly fat loss depends on your fitness level and body composition. If you are new to exercise, start with 2-3 sets of 25-30 repetitions three times a week. For those with experience in strength training and want to shed kilos, aim for 4 sets of 25-30 squats every day. This way you may support fat burning, muscle building, and an elevated metabolism. Additionally, incorporating squats into your routine can tone your lower body, enhance flexibility, and improve balance.

However, squats alone will not help you lose weight or belly fat. A healthy weight loss routine is an amalgam of a healthy diet and proper workout routine. While squats for belly fat reduction can work, it has to be a part of a proper regimen. So, what are you waiting for? Check with your healthcare provider and get rid of the extra fat.