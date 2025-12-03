Fitness expert reveals 7 squat variations to boost metabolism and support weight loss

Want to burn more calories and tone your lower body? These 7 expert-approved squat variations can help improve strength, boost metabolism, and support weight loss naturally.

If there is one exercise that manages to tick every fitness box—strength, fat burn, mobility, and endurance—it is the humble squat. Simple, effective, and suitable for almost everyone, squats work multiple large muscle groups at once, making them one of the best movements to fire up your metabolism. When these muscles engage, your body naturally burns more calories, even at rest. But here is the interesting part, you do not have to stick to just one type of squat. Fitness expert explains that different squat variations challenge your muscles in unique ways, helping you break plateaus, build strength faster, and support healthy weight loss.

Squat variations for weight loss

Here are 7 squat variations that can boost metabolic rate and support weight loss:

1. Bodyweight squat

A great beginner-friendly move that strengthens the legs, core, and glutes. It improves mobility and boosts calorie burn by targeting major muscle groups. How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your chest lifted and core tight, and push your hips back as if sitting into a chair.

Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor, then press through your heels to rise back up.

Maintain a neutral spine and steady breathing throughout.

2. Jump squat

“A powerful move that elevates heart rate, improves metabolism, and accelerates calorie burn. This squat variation is great for weight loss and strengthening leg muscles,” says fitness expert Varun Rattan. How to do it:

Start in a regular squat.

As you rise, explode upward into a jump with your arms swinging for momentum.

Land softly with bent knees and immediately go into the next repetitions.

Keep movements controlled to protect your joints.

3. Goblet squat

“Holding a weight (dumbbell or kettlebell) increases resistance, helping build stronger glutes, quads, and core stability,” suggests Rattan. It also promotes better squat posture. How to do it:

Hold a dumbbell close to your chest.

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width.

Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and keeping your elbows inside your knees.

Press back up while keeping your core tight.

4. Sumo squat

Targets the inner thighs and glutes more intensely than traditional squats. It enhances lower-body toning and adds variety for metabolic benefits. How to do it:

Place your feet wider than shoulder-width with toes turned out.

Lower your hips straight down while keeping your knees aligned with your toes.

Pause at the bottom, then drive upward through your heels.

5. Overhead squat

Great for improving posture, mobility, balance, and overall strength. It engages the core and upper body along with the legs, supporting calorie burn. How to do it:

Hold a stick or light dumbbells overhead with arms fully extended.

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart.

Squat down while keeping your arms straight and chest tight.

Stand up without letting the arms drop forward.

6. Dumbbell squat

This exercise adds resistance to build stronger legs, improve muscle definition, and boost metabolism for fat loss. How to do it:

Hold dumbbells by your sides.

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

Keep your shoulders relaxed and core engaged as you stand back up.

7. Band squat

“Resistance bands add tension throughout the movement, activating the glutes and improving lower-body strength and stability,” says Rattan. How to do it:

Place a resistance band above your knees.

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width.

Lower into a squat while pressing your knees outward against the band.

Rise back up, keeping constant tension.

