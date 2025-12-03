Fitness expert reveals 7 squat variations to boost metabolism and support fat loss

If there is one exercise that manages to tick every fitness box—strength, fat burn, mobility, and endurance—it is the humble squat. Simple, effective, and suitable for almost everyone, squats work multiple large muscle groups at once, making them one of the best movements to fire up your metabolism. When these muscles engage, your body naturally burns more calories, even at rest. But here is the interesting part, you do not have to stick to just one type of squat. Fitness expert explains that different squat variations challenge your muscles in unique ways, helping you break plateaus, build strength faster, and support healthy weight loss.
Here are 7 squat variations that can boost metabolic rate and support weight loss:
A great beginner-friendly move that strengthens the legs, core, and glutes. It improves mobility and boosts calorie burn by targeting major muscle groups. How to do it:
“A powerful move that elevates heart rate, improves metabolism, and accelerates calorie burn. This squat variation is great for weight loss and strengthening leg muscles,” says fitness expert Varun Rattan. How to do it:
“Holding a weight (dumbbell or kettlebell) increases resistance, helping build stronger glutes, quads, and core stability,” suggests Rattan. It also promotes better squat posture. How to do it:
Targets the inner thighs and glutes more intensely than traditional squats. It enhances lower-body toning and adds variety for metabolic benefits. How to do it:
Great for improving posture, mobility, balance, and overall strength. It engages the core and upper body along with the legs, supporting calorie burn. How to do it:
This exercise adds resistance to build stronger legs, improve muscle definition, and boost metabolism for fat loss. How to do it:
“Resistance bands add tension throughout the movement, activating the glutes and improving lower-body strength and stability,” says Rattan. How to do it:
Yes, beginners can start with bodyweight squats and sumo squats first. As strength and balance improve, they can gradually add resistance or try advanced variations like jump squats and overhead squats.
Aim for 12–15 reps of each variation for 2–3 sets. You can slowly increase reps or add weights as your stamina builds. Consistency matters more than high numbers.
Squats do not directly burn belly fat, but they activate large muscle groups, boosting metabolism. This helps your body burn more calories overall, contributing to fat loss, especially when paired with good nutrition.
Yes, if done with proper form. However, people with knee injuries should avoid deep squats or jump squats and always consult a doctor or fitness expert.
