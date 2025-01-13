Shilpa Shetty jumps her way to fitness with trampoline workout

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for her fit body and yoga practice. She reveals how trampoline jumping helps her burn calories!

The start of a new year often brings a wave of resolutions, shaking up your fitness routine being a common one for many. If you are a fitness enthusiast then Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty might have an interesting idea for you. The actress is leading the way with a fun, effective, and engaging workout—trampoline jumping. Shilpa Shetty, who is known not just for her acting and dancing chops but also for her fitness prowess, recently shared a glimpse of her trampoline workout on Instagram. In her post, she highlights the numerous benefits of this exciting exercise, from burning calories to boosting overall health. This fun activity will add more fun to your daily physical activity and can help you stay motivated toward staying fit and healthy.

“Jumping into January like,” is how Shilpa Shetty captioned the reel of herself effortlessly bouncing on a mini-trampoline, radiating energy and joy. “Trampoline/Rebounder workout is the best cardio, burning calories, boosting circulation, sharpening focus, strengthening your core, and so much more—all while you’re having a blast! Need a quick calorie burn? Just Shut Up and BOUNCE,” Shilpa Shetty added. The message is clear—fitness does not have to be boring or overly strenuous to be effective, it can be fun, and more importantly, it can be something you look forward to.

What is trampoline jumping?

Also known as rebounding, trampoline jumping involves using a small, personal trampoline (called a rebounder) to perform various cardio and strength exercises. Unlike traditional running or cycling, this low-impact aerobic exercise provides a powerful cardiovascular workout without causing so much stress on your joints. The elasticity of the trampoline makes each jump feel lighter but still provides enough resistance to engage multiple muscle groups at once. Bouncing on the trampoline can be one of the fun ways to burn those extra calories.

For those who have never tried it, watching Shilpa Shetty doing it effortlessly may convince you to give it a try. Check out her Instagram video here:

Benefits of trampoline jumping

As a kid, many of us might have enjoyed bouncing on those giant trampolines. Now, as an adult, you can try exercising on an indoor mini trampoline. Not only is this fun, but it is also safe and beneficial to your health and fitness. Know the benefits of jumping on trampoline shared by Shilpa Shetty:

1. Best cardio exercise

Each bounce engages the heart and increases your heart rate, making it a fantastic workout for improving heart health and endurance. What’s more? This exercise does not feel like monotonous treadmill runs or stationary cycling sessions, and because of the fun factor, it is easier to stick with. The rhythmic bouncing keeps you energised, and motivated to perform the workout daily.

2. Burns calories

Trampoline jumping is not just enjoyable but it is also highly effective to burn calories. A study published by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) studied 24 students (girls and boys) who jumped on a mini trampoline for six months. It found that males burned 12.4 calories per minute while girls burned 9.4 calories per minute. This means even a 20-30 minute trampoline workout can burn as many calories as running, depending on the intensity. Shilpa Shetty also calls it a “quick calorie burn,” so just try it out.

3. Boosts blood circulation

Jumping on a trampoline helps to stimulate blood flow throughout the body. Better circulation means more oxygen and nutrients are delivered to your muscles and organs, promoting overall health and energy levels. Moreover, the up-and-down movement activates your lymphatic system, which supports the overall detoxification process.

4. Sharpens focus

Trampoline jumping is not just good for the body—it is also beneficial for the mind, suggests Shilpa Shetty. The rhythmic movement and the need for coordination while bouncing can help sharpen mental focus. The balance and agility required to stay on the trampoline engage your brain and improve cognitive function. Over time, regular trampoline use can help improve concentration, memory, and even mood.

Also read: Avoid a tumble on that trampoline with these tips

5. Strengthens core

One of the lesser-known benefits of trampoline jumping is its ability to strengthen the core, as per Shilpa Shetty. The constant need to stabilise your body while jumping forces your abdominal and back muscles to engage. This helps to tone and strengthen your core muscles, improving posture and reducing the risk of lower back pain.

Other benefits of rebounding or trampoline jumping

Aside from the above-mentioned advantages, trampoline jumping has a wide range of other positive effects as well. Here they are:

1. Reduces stress: Jumping on a trampoline reduces stress by promoting the release of endorphins, the body’s natural “feel-good” chemicals. They are natural mood boosters that help improve mood and relaxation.

2. Develops leg muscles: It is a great way to strengthen and tone the muscles in your legs, including your calves, thighs, and glutes. These muscles are continuously engaged as you bounce, helping them grow stronger and more defined over time.

3. Increases strength: The resistance provided by the trampoline’s surface challenges your muscles, helping to increase overall strength. As you jump, your body needs to push against gravity, which builds muscle strength and endurance.

4. Increases bone density: This weight-bearing exercise is also great for bone health. It helps stimulate bone growth and increases bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures as you age, found a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science.

5. Improves balance: Trampoline jumping improves your sense of balance and coordination. The constant need to stabilise your body while jumping enhances your overall balance, which can translate to better performance in other activities and reduce the risk of falls.

So, if you are looking for something different this year to jumpstart your fitness or weight loss journey, take a cue from Shilpa Shetty and try trampoline jumping!