Ram Kapoor lost 55 kg with cardio, strength training, and intermittent fasting

Ram Kapoor revealed that a powerful combination of intermittent fasting, cardio, and strength training has helped him shedding an impressive 55 kg in just one year.

Ram Kapoor, the beloved actor known for his iconic roles in TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, has amazed fans with his incredible transformation. The 51-year-old actor, who once weighed 140 kilos, has successfully shed 55 kilos in just one year. Kapoor, who had been missing from social media for a while, revealed on Instagram that he was working on himself quite extensively during this period. In a recent podcast, he opened up about his weight loss journey, crediting his success to a combination of intermittent fasting, regular cardio, and strength training. His remarkable weight loss transformation is a result of his unwavering dedication, lifestyle change, and determination to prioritize his health.

How much weight did Ram Kapoor lose?

The journey to a healthy 85 kilos was not easy but one that will inspire everyone. Ram Kapoor revealed in an interview with Devna Gandhi that he initially weighed a whopping 140 kg. Now, after an intense and well-planned weight loss regimen, he has dropped 55 kg, bringing his weight down to 85 kg. Reflecting on the change, Kapoor humorously said, “So yes, a half of me has disappeared.” This dramatic weight loss showcases the actor’s dedication and how seriously he took his health, ultimately reshaping his life.

At 51, Kapoor decided it was time to prioritise his health and well-being, especially for the sake of his family and career. He wanted to set a positive example for his children and show them that no matter where you are in life, making a change for the better is always possible. “Doing something for your career is different but at some point, you have to prioritise yourself. I had set a goal that at 50, I was going to get fit and I did that,” Kapoor shared.

What diet and fitness plan has helped Ram Kapoor lose weight?

Ram Kapoor’s weight loss is largely attributed to a combination of diet and regular fitness routines that have helped him stay on track. One of the key factors in his journey has been intermittent fasting. Kapoor’s commitment to this eating pattern has been a major part of his transformation. He explained, “Now I eat twice a day, once between 10:30 and 11 AM and the second time at about 6:30 PM. Nothing in between, so 8 hours in the day and 16 hours at night.”

Intermittent fasting involves alternating periods of eating and fasting, which Kapoor adopted to give his body the time to burn fat and improve metabolism. This method helped him cut down on unhealthy snacking and unnecessary calorie consumption, ultimately contributing to his weight loss.

In addition to intermittent fasting, Kapoor follows a regular exercise regime that includes both cardio exercises and strength training, ensuring that his weight loss is sustainable and effective. Let us take a closer look at how these things worked together to achieve his goal.

How does intermittent fasting help lose weight?

Intermittent fasting or IF, which Ram Kapoor embraced, has gained popularity for its potential weight loss benefits. It is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. Research published in eClinicalMedicine in 2024 has shown that different eating patterns of intermittent fasting can be particularly effective for people who are overweight or struggling with obesity. By limiting the eating window and extending the fasting period, the body is encouraged to burn fat stores for energy, which accelerates weight loss.

Ram Kapoor emphasised how beneficial intermittent fasting was for him, explaining the strict approach to his eating schedule. With only two meals a day, the actor allowed his body to rest and reset during the fasting period, enabling more efficient fat-burning. The reduction in food intake during the fasting window helped control his overall calorie consumption and, in turn, contributed to his significant weight loss.

How do cardio and strength training help in weight loss?

For anyone trying to lose weight, a combination of cardio and strength training is essential, and Ram Kapoor’s approach is no different. In addition to intermittent fasting, Kapoor incorporated 45 minutes of cardio and 45 minutes of strength training into his daily routine. This mix of exercises is a powerful combination for fat loss and muscle toning.

Cardiovascular or cardio exercises, such as running, cycling, or brisk walking, help burn calories and improve heart health. Meanwhile, strength training, which involves lifting weights or performing bodyweight exercises, helps build muscle mass. The more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest, making strength training a key element in long-term weight loss. A study published by Obesity Reviews also notes the positive effects of strength training on adults who are overweight or obese. He also mentioned that paying attention to taking quality sleep is also crucial for maintaining good health.

Kapoor’s balanced routine of cardio and strength training helped him not only shed fat but also gain muscle, resulting in a leaner, stronger body.

Ram Kapoor on weight loss drugs: ‘I never took Ozempic.’

Amid the rise of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, which has garnered attention for its effectiveness in helping people shed kilos, Ram Kapoor clarified that he did not rely on such medications to achieve his transformation. He shared, “I never took Ozempic or any other drug for weight loss, nor did I do bariatric surgery.” Instead, his weight loss journey was driven purely by hard work, discipline, and a focused lifestyle change.

Ram Kapoor’s commitment to his health serves as a reminder that weight loss is not about quick fixes but about making sustainable changes that lead to lasting results. His journey shows that with the right mindset, determination, and approach, anyone can achieve their health and fitness goals.