Ram Kapoor on weight loss: ‘Half of me disappeared’ after losing 55 kilos

Actor Ram Kapoor lost 55 kg in about a year. He gives credit to intermittent fasting, cardio, and more for his body transformation.

Actor Ram Kapoor may have surprised many when he shared his new look on Instagram in December 2024. But his weight-loss journey started months before that. In between his workouts, he would take selfies and post them on social media. The Jubilee actor had been working on himself for months. In a new interview, the 51-year-old revealed that no weight loss surgery or medication helped him to lose 55 kilos. For the Student of the Year actor, it was all about eating healthy and sticking to his fitness routine.

Ram Kapoor shares new look

Even though Ram Kapoor gave a glimpse of his body transformation in March, and April 2024, it was in December that he shared his new look on Instagram post weight loss. After a post in September 2024, he posted a selfie and captioned it, “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively.”

Dressed in casuals, and posing in front of a mirror, Ram Kapoor looked fit and healthy in the photo. Many of his Instagram followers, including fellow actor Sharad Kelkar asked him how he managed to lose so much weight.

Ram Kapoor on dropping 55 kgs: ‘Half of me has disappeared’

He reportedly lost 55 kg in one year. In an interview with Devna Gandhi, he shared that he was 140 kg and now he weighs 85 kg. “So yes, a half of me has disappeared,” says the actor, known for shows like “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” and “Kasamh Se”.

He felt lucky enough to be accepted as an actor even though he was big when it came to his body size. “When you are 140 kg, nobody sees your looks, they see your belly,” said the actor.

Without sharing any names, the actor recalled that once he talked about his body transformation plans with a popular director. The director reportedly told Ram Kapoor, “You have a very strong brand as a huge guy. The only person who was loved and accepted in the industry as a huge guy was (actor) Amjad Khan. If you are changing yourself then you are taking a risk.” He agreed with the director but the actor said he decided to lose extra weight for himself.

Ram Kapoor on weight loss: ‘You have to prioritise yourself’

The 51-year-old, who is married to actress Gautami Kapoor, shared that a long time ago, he had told his family that for his career, he would “stay huge but I cannot stay this unhealthy for forever.” The actor, who has two children, wanted to set the right example for them. He wants to live as long as he can see them grow, and see his grandchildren. “Doing something for your career is different but at some point, you have to prioritise yourself. I had set a goal that at 50, I was going to get fit and I did that,” said the actor.

Ram Kapoor on obstacles in his weight-loss journey

He started his weight-loss journey about a year and a half back. He was doing well in the first six months but then he had a “very bad fall,” and he hurt his shoulder. He had to undergo surgery, followed by eight months of physiotherapy. “So, everything on the weight loss front stopped, it was those six months and another six months after that helped me transform,” recalled the TV star.

Ram Kapoor on weight loss drugs: ‘I never took Ozempic’

Ozempic (semaglutide) is often prescribed by doctors to people with type 2 diabetes as it can lower blood sugar levels. It is also being used by non-diabetics to manage their weight. During a 2022 study published in Nature Medicine, semaglutide treatment in overweight adults led to substantial, and sustained weight loss. But this is not what helped Ram Kapoor to lose weight. “I never took Ozempic or any other drug for weight loss, neither did I do bariatric surgery,” he said.

People told him that he had bariatric surgery, a surgical procedure to manage obesity. He said no and if had done it then he would not have hidden it. Even though he didn’t undergo any surgery, many people do. As many as 6.5 million people underwent bariatric surgery from 2008 to 2018, as per research published in the Journal of Visceral Surgery in 2023.

What helped Ram Kapoor to lose weight?

He shared that he followed intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that involves alternating periods of eating and fasting. Intermittent fasting may be more beneficial for adults with overweight or obesity, compared to non-intervention diet, as per research published in eClinicalMedicine in 2024.

“Now I eat twice a day, once between 10.30 and 11 am and the second time at about 6.30 pm. Nothing in between, so 8 hours in the day and 16 hours at night,” said the artiste. He also does 45 minutes of cardio exercise, and 45 minutes of strength training. He also focuses on good quality sleep to be healthy.

