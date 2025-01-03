Push-ups for belly fat: 5 benefits and how to perform it

Tired of endless crunches and tedious routines? Know how to burn belly fat with this powerful move—push-ups—and see how it helps you lose fat.

Struggling to lose belly fat and feeling like nothing is working? We have all been there—trying endless exercises and still not seeing your desired results. Push-up is a good exercise that can work wonders for your belly and overall fitness. So, if you are wondering how to burn belly fat with push-ups, you have landed on the right page. Push-ups do not just build upper body strength, they also engage your core and help burn fat, including around the belly. They are simple, effective, and can be done anywhere without any fancy equipment. If you are on the hunt for that perfect move to target belly fat, push-ups might just be the game changer you have been looking for.

What are push-ups?

Push-ups are a bodyweight exercise that primarily targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core and lower body. By lowering and raising your body using your arms, push-ups work multiple muscle groups at once. This makes them a highly effective full-body exercise. The benefits of push-ups include increased upper body strength, improved endurance, and better core stability. Push-ups also promote fat burning, boost cardiovascular health, and enhance overall fitness, making it one of the best exercises to reduce belly fat. So, ready to learn how to burn belly fat with push-ups?

How to burn belly fat with push-ups: Know its benefits

Push-ups are a strength training exercise that might seem simple but offer a plethora of benefits, especially when it comes to burning belly fat. If you are wondering how to burn belly fat with push-ups, here are 5 reasons why this move should be a part of your fitness routine:

1. Burns calories

Push-ups are a great way to burn calories, which is essential for fat loss. As a compound exercise that works for multiple muscle groups, push-ups elevate your heart rate, making your body burn more energy. The more calories you burn, the more effective you will be at reducing belly fat.

2. Targets multiple muscles

Unlike isolation exercises, push-ups engage several muscles, including your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, suggests the National Academy of Sports Medicine. By engaging your core throughout the movement, you activate your abdominal muscles, helping to target the belly area. This makes push-ups a full-body workout that aids in overall fat reduction.

3. Boosts endurance and strength

Regular push-ups build both muscular endurance and strength. Over time, your muscles become more efficient, which can enhance your workout performance. As you build strength, you will notice toned and firm abdominal area, which is key in losing belly fat.

4. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercise

While learning how to burn belly fat with push-ups, know that push-ups can be incorporated into HIIT routines, which are proven to burn fat faster. By doing push-ups in short bursts, with little rest in between, you boost your metabolism and keep burning calories long after your workout ends.

5. Improves heart health

A 2019 study published in JAMA Network found that individuals who can do 40 push-ups have fewer cardiovascular events compared to those who cannot complete 10 push-ups. This is because push-ups not only strengthen muscles but also improve cardiovascular health. A healthier heart supports better overall fitness and fat-burning, making it easier to lose belly fat and weight loss.

Incorporating push-ups into your daily routine can be a game-changer. So, if you have been searching for how to burn belly fat with push-ups, it is time to start reaping the benefits of this simple, yet highly effective exercise!

How to burn belly fat with push-ups: Know its steps

Here is how to burn belly fat with push-ups:

1. Start in a high plank position by placing your hands flat on the ground, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

2. Your feet should be together or slightly apart, and your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels.

3. Engage your core by tightening your abs and ensure your body remains straight throughout the movement.

4. Slowly bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle from your body, not flaring them out too wide.

5. Lower yourself until your chest is just above the ground, forming a 90-degree angle at the elbows.

6. While exhaling, press through your palms and push your body back up to the starting position.

7. Perform 2-3 sets of 5-10 reps if you are a beginner and do 3 sets of 15-20 reps if you are advanced.

Who should avoid push-ups?

Now you know how to burn belly fat with push-ups and it is also important to understand whether you can do it or not. While push-ups are a great exercise for most people, certain individuals should avoid this weight loss exercise. Those with shoulder, wrist, or elbow injuries should be cautious, as push-ups can put a strain on these areas. People with lower back issues may also need to avoid traditional push-ups, as they can exacerbate pain if proper form is not maintained. Pregnant women, especially in later stages, should consult a doctor before attempting push-ups. It is always important to listen to your body and make modifications or seek professional advice if needed.