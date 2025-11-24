10 weight plate exercises for muscle gain and weight loss

Looking for a simple home workout that builds strength and burns fat? Weight plates can give you a full-body workout. Here are 10 easy-to-follow plate exercises at home.

If you have a weight plate lying around at home, you already own one of the most versatile pieces of gym equipment. Weight plates are not just for barbells, but they can be used on their own to build strength, improve mobility, and burn calories. The best part? They take up almost no space and work for both beginners and advanced fitness lovers. Whether you pick a 5 kg, 10 kg, or even 20 kg plate, the right plate exercises can challenge your muscles and support your weight-loss goals. From legs and shoulders to your core and arms, these simple plate exercises can easily turn into a full-body workout you can do anytime at home.

Exercises you can do with weight plates

Here are the 10 best weight plate exercises to reach your weight loss and muscle gain goals:

1. Plate push-ups

The added weight increases upper-body strength and activates chest, shoulders, and triceps more deeply. Great for muscle gain and calorie burn. How to perform it:

Place the plate on your upper back.

Get into a push-up position with hands under shoulders.

Lower your chest toward the floor.

Push back up to the starting position.

Keep your core tight throughout.

2. Overhead lunge

“This exercise strengthens legs, glutes, and core while improving balance,” says Fitness Expert Yash Aggarwal. The overhead hold boosts shoulder stability and burns more calories. How to perform it:

Hold a plate overhead with arms straight.

Step forward into a deep lunge.

Push back to standing.

Alternate legs.

Keep your core stable to avoid leaning.

3. Front shoulder raise

It targets front deltoids, helping build stronger, sculpted shoulders. In fact, it also improves shoulder mobility. How to perform it:

Hold the plate with both hands in front of your thighs.

Lift it to shoulder height.

Lower slowly.

Keep your elbows slightly bent.

Repeat with control.

4. Bridge pullover

It strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, upper back, and lats. A great combo move for muscle gain and fat loss. How to perform it:

Lie on your back and lift your hips into a bridge.

Hold the plate above your chest.

Lower it behind your head in a slow arc.

Bring it back up.

Maintain hip height.

5. Halo

“It improves shoulder mobility, strengthens the upper body, and challenges core stability,” explains Aggarwal. How to perform it:

Hold the plate at chest level.

Circle it around your head in a controlled motion.

Repeat in the opposite direction.

Keep your core tight.

Maintain steady breathing.

6. Chest squeeze press

It engages chest muscles intensely and improves upper-body strength without machines. How to perform it:

Stand tall and hold the plate between both palms.

Squeeze it firmly while pushing your arms forward.

Pull it back to your chest.

Maintain tension throughout.

Repeat slowly.

7. Squat press

Aggarwal says, “This exercise is a total-body move that builds legs, glutes, core, and shoulders while boosting calorie burn.” How to perform it:

Hold the plate at chest height.

Squat down with your hips back.

Stand up and press the plate overhead.

Lower it back to chest height.

Repeat with steady breathing.

8. Side bend

It targets obliques, strengthens your waist, and helps improve core stability. How to perform it:

Hold the plate in one hand by your side.

Lean to the opposite side.

Return to standing.

Switch sides.

Move slowly and stay upright.

9. Overhead press

This exercise strengthens the shoulders, upper chest, and arms, making it great for building upper-body muscle. How to perform it:

Hold the plate at shoulder height.

Push it straight overhead.

Lower with control.

Keep your back straight.

Repeat for reps.

10. Overhead triceps extension

It sculpts and strengthens triceps, improves arm definition, and enhances pushing strength. How to perform it:

Hold the plate overhead.

Bend your elbows to lower it behind your head.

Extend back a bit.

Keep elbows close.

Repeat slowly.

You can lose weight and gain muscle at home with these plate exercises!