Pilates for weight loss: 15 effective exercises to burn calories and tone your body

Pilates exercises for weight loss have gained popularity for the right reasons! Doing Pilates can help burn calories, tone your body, and improve flexibility.

From Jennifer Aniston to David Beckham and Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, many celebrities have embraced the power of Pilates to improve their physique and overall wellness. What makes Pilates so unique is its focus on controlled, low-impact movements that target both strength and flexibility, making it a game-changer for weight loss. Unlike traditional workouts, Pilates engages your core, tones muscles, and improves posture, all while keeping your joints safe. While weight loss can be a difficult goal to achieve, following Pilates along with eating a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle can set you on the right path. Know the best Pilates exercises for weight loss and how to perform it.

15 Pilates exercises for weight loss

Here is how to perform these 15 Pilates exercises for weight loss and their benefits:

1. Glute bridge

The glute bridge is an excellent exercise for strengthening the glutes, core, and hamstrings. By activating these large muscle groups, the glute bridge helps burn more calories, making it an effective exercise for weight loss. To perform the glute bridge:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Engage your core and press your hips upward, lifting your pelvis toward the ceiling.

Squeeze your glutes and hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.

Repeat for 10-15 reps, focusing on using your glutes and abs to lift.

2. Spine twist

It is a great Pilates exercise that works the obliques, shoulders, and spine. This exercise helps to improve posture while toning the waist and abdomen. To perform the spine twist:

Sit tall with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Stretch your arms out to the sides and keep your shoulders relaxed.

Rotate your torso to one side, keeping your hips stable and your core engaged.

Return to the center and twist to the other side.

Perform 10 twists on each side, engaging your core throughout.

3. Single-leg stretch

The single-leg stretch is an effective ab exercise that targets the lower abdominals and works on stability. This exercise helps strengthen the core and legs while increasing overall calorie burn. To perform the single-leg stretch:

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your head and shoulders lifted off the mat.

Extend one leg out as you bring the opposite knee toward your chest.

Hold your knee with both hands, pulling the leg in toward your chest.

Switch legs, bringing the opposite leg in while extending the first leg.

Alternate legs in a fluid, controlled motion, aiming for 10-15 reps per leg.

4. Roll up

The roll-up is a challenging Pilates move that works the entire core, particularly the abdominal muscles. This exercise also increases flexibility in the spine, contributing to overall functional fitness. To perform the roll-up:

Start by lying on your back with your legs extended and arms reaching overhead.

Slowly roll your body up, reaching your hands toward your feet, and articulate your spine one vertebra at a time.

Once you’re seated, reverse the motion slowly, one vertebra at a time, until you return to the starting position.

Repeat for 10-15 reps, focusing on control and smooth movement.

5. One-leg circle

The one-leg circle is a great exercise for improving core stability and strengthening the legs, particularly the hip flexors. It also helps in burning calories. To perform one leg circle:

Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling and the other leg flat on the floor.

Keep your arms by your sides for stability.

Make small circles with the raised leg, moving from your hip joint.

Gradually increase the size of the circles and then reverse the direction.

Perform 10 circles in each direction for each leg.

6. Crisscross

The crisscross exercise is a dynamic Pilates move that targets the obliques and helps tone the core, especially the deep abdominal muscles. To perform the crisscross:

Lie on your back and bring your knees toward your chest.

Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat, keeping your hands behind your head.

Extend one leg straight while twisting your torso to bring your opposite elbow toward the knee of the extended leg.

Switch sides, bringing the opposite elbow toward the knee as you extend the other leg.

Perform 10-15 reps per side in a controlled, alternating motion.

7. Plank

It is one of the most effective exercises for engaging the entire body, especially the core. Holding a plank position helps build endurance, strengthens the abdominal muscles, and activates the arms, legs, and glutes. To perform a plank:

Start in a push-up position with your arms straight and your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core, keeping your hips level and avoiding any sagging or arching in the lower back.

Hold the position for 30-60 seconds, aiming to increase the duration over time.

8. Side plank

The side plank is a variation of the plank that targets the obliques, shoulders, and glutes. This exercise strengthens the side body, improves core stability, and helps burn fat around the waist. To perform a side plank:

Lie on your side with your legs extended and your feet stacked.

Place your elbow directly under your shoulder, and lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line from head to heels.

Hold the position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, and then switch sides.

9. All four

The all-four position, also known as the quadruped position, helps improve core strength, stability, and balance. It works the abdominal muscles, shoulders, and glutes. To perform all four:

Start on all fours with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Engage your core and lift your right arm and left leg off the floor, extending them straight.

Hold the position briefly, then lower your arm and leg back down.

Switch sides and repeat, aiming for 10-12 reps per side.

10. Scissors kick

The scissors kick targets the lower abdominals and hip flexors while working on leg strength and control. It also promotes flexibility in the hamstrings and hips. To perform the scissors kick:

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight.

Lower one leg toward the floor while keeping the other leg up.

Alternate legs in a controlled manner, scissoring your legs.

Perform for 20-30 seconds, aiming for fluid, controlled motion.

11. Toe taps

Toe taps are a simple yet effective exercise that engages the lower abdominals and helps with balance and coordination. They also activate the legs and improve overall stability. To perform toe taps:

Lie on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your feet lifted off the floor.

Slowly lower one foot to tap the floor, then return it to the starting position.

Alternate feet, tapping each foot on the floor while keeping your core engaged.

Perform 20-30 taps, focusing on slow, controlled movements.

12. Side kicks

Side kicks are excellent for toning the hips, thighs, and core while improving balance and coordination. This exercise strengthens the entire side body and helps engage the glutes and legs. To perform side kicks:

Lie on your side with your head resting on your arm and your legs extended.

Lift your top leg to hip height and make small forward and backward kicks, keeping your core engaged.

Perform 15-20 kicks in each direction before switching sides.

13. Pilates pushups

Pilates pushups target the arms, chest, shoulders, and core, making it great for upper body strength and weight loss. To perform Pilates pushups:

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body down as in a traditional pushup, keeping your body in a straight line.

Push yourself back up, maintaining core engagement throughout the movement.

Repeat for 8-12 reps.

14. Mountain climber

Mountain climbers are a high-intensity exercise that engages the entire body, boosting heart rate and promoting fat loss. This exercise improves cardiovascular endurance, core strength, and coordination. To perform mountain climbers:

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders.

Quickly alternate, bringing one knee toward your chest, then extending the leg back while bringing the other knee in.

Continue alternating legs rapidly for 30-60 seconds.

15. Runner’s lunge

The runner’s lunge is a dynamic stretching and strengthening exercise that works the legs, hips, and core. It helps build flexibility and strength, contributing to overall weight loss by targeting multiple muscle groups. To perform the runner’s lunge:

Start in a standing position and step one foot forward into a deep lunge.

Lower your hips, keeping your back leg extended behind you, and engage your core.

Hold for a few seconds, then switch legs and repeat for 10-12 reps per side.

While these exercises alone won’t help you reach your weight loss goal, combining them with a balanced diet and an active lifestyle can help you with weight loss.