Not just running, try these 9 other outdoor exercises for weight loss

Are you tired of the same old running routine? Try these 9 other exciting outdoor exercises for weight loss that will keep your workouts fun and effective!

If you are getting bored with the same old running routine but still want to shed those extra kilos, it might be time to try something new! While running is great, incorporating some other outdoor exercises for weight loss can keep your daily workout feel fresh and exciting. Plus, exercising outdoors gives you the added benefits of fresh air and sunlight, helping you boost your vitamin D levels. And not just weight loss, these exercises can also help tone your muscles and improve your endurance. So, are you ready to burn some calories and get in shape?

10 outdoor exercises for weight loss

Here are some of the best outdoor exercises for weight loss:

1. Running

Running is one of the most effective outdoor exercises for weight loss. A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research shows that running burns roughly twice the number of calories as walking. This high-intensity exercise helps regulate appetite, reduce stomach fat and promote weight management. Not only this, but running also strengthens the heart, boosts endurance, and improves mental health. On average, running can burn between 280 and 520 calories per 30 minutes.

2. Cycling

Cycling is one of the excellent outdoor exercises for weight loss because it targets multiple muscle groups, including your glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves, arms, shoulders, and back. According to Harvard University, cycling at a moderate speed will cause a 70 kg person to burn 252 calories in 30 minutes. What’s more? Outdoor cycling also engages your core muscles, which helps maintain balance and stability.

3. Swimming

Swimming is one of the full-body outdoor exercises for weight loss that not only builds strength but also burns a lot of calories. When you swim, the water reduces stress on your joints while providing resistance to every movement you make. As per the YMCA of Central Kentucky, if you swim at a moderate speed, you will burn around 520 calories each hour. In addition to weight loss, swimming improves cardiovascular health, increases flexibility, and tones muscles throughout the body.

4. Bench workout

A bench workout is perfect for working out outdoors. With just a bench, you can perform multiple exercises targeting different parts of the body. Here are a few outdoor exercises for weight loss you may perform with a bench:

Warm-up: Jog for 5-10 minutes or do jumping jacks

Incline pushups against the bench: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Step-ups: 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

V-crunches: 3 sets of 12 reps

Triceps dips: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Bulgarian split squat: 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Mountain climbers: 3 sets of 20 reps

Box jump: 3 sets of 10 reps

Cool down: Walk for 5-10 minutes and perform light stretching

This full-body workout challenges multiple muscle groups and boosts metabolism, making it one of the excellent outdoor exercises for weight loss.

5. Cardio exercises

Cardio exercises are some of the best outdoor exercises for weight loss, as they help burn calories quickly. Some of the best exercises include:

Jump rope: Skipping rope helps you lose weight by engaging multiple muscle groups and increasing calories burned.

Running sprints: It boosts metabolism, increasing the number of calories you burn while doing the exercise.

Jumping jacks: This cardio exercise helps increase heart rate and burn fat.

Burpees: A full-body exercise that combines squats, pushups, and jumps to challenge your muscles and burn calories.

Recommendation: Perform each exercise for 30 seconds to 1 minute, rest for 15-30 seconds, and repeat for 3-5 rounds.

6. HIIT (high-intensity interval training)

HIIT is one of the most efficient outdoor exercises for weight loss. It involves alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief rest periods. HIIT has been shown to increase metabolism and burn fat, with research published in Sports Medicine suggesting that it can continue to burn calories even after the workout is over. Here is a sample HIIT workout:

Warm-up: Light jog, jumping jacks, arm circles (5 minutes)

High knees: 30 seconds

Squats: 30 seconds

Push-ups: 30 seconds

Butt kicks: 30 seconds

Walking lunges: 30 seconds

Plank: 30 seconds

Cool down: 5 minutes of walking and light stretching

Recommendation: Perform this circuit for 20-30 minutes, 3 times a week.

7. Hiking

Hiking on uneven terrain helps strengthen the legs and core while also improving cardiovascular health. The combination of uphill climbs, varying terrain, and fresh air helps burn a significant amount of calories. When done regularly, this is one of the outdoor exercises for weight loss that can build muscle, boost metabolism, and improve endurance. What’s more. Hiking is also great for reducing stress. Hike for 45-60 minutes at a moderate pace, 2-3 times a week.

8. Sports

Engaging in sports is an excellent way to burn calories while having fun. If you are not doing any other exercises, try to play for 45-60 minutes to burn calories. Some of the best sports for weight loss include:

Tennis: This is a sport that can help burn around 252 calories in 30 minutes to a 56 kg person, as per Harvard Health Publishing.

Football: It involves constant movement, running, and interval sprints that can help you burn significant calories and support weight loss.

9. Skating

Skating, whether on ice or roller blades, is a great way to tone the legs, glutes, and core. It is a fun, low-impact exercise that also works the cardiovascular system and helps burn calories. Skate for 30-45 minutes, 3 times a week and do some other outdoor exercises for weight loss as well.

10. Stair climbing

Stair climbing is both at home and one of the best outdoor exercises for weight loss. It is a simple but effective exercise to burn fat and tone legs and glutes. You can perform it in parks, stadiums, buildings with stairs outside, or on any equipment. As per the International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health, stair climbing burns more calories than any other lifestyle physical activity.

So, what’s holding you back? The next time you head out for a workout, be sure to give these outdoor exercises for weight loss a try!

Who should avoid doing outdoor exercises?

If you have respiratory conditions (like asthma or bronchitis) or are sensitive to air pollution, avoid outdoor exercise during poor air quality, as it can worsen your condition.

Those with pre-existing heart conditions should consult a doctor before engaging in outdoor exercise, as it could put extra strain on the heart.

Exercising in extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke, while in extreme cold, it may cause hypothermia. It is best to avoid outdoor exercise in such conditions.

Certain exercises should be avoided during pregnancy. Always consult your doctor before doing it.

If you have conditions like arthritis, consult your doctor for advice on safe exercises.

Last, always listen to your body and stop exercising if you feel any discomfort or unusual symptoms.