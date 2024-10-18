Meditation for weight loss: Is it effective?

Have you tried meditation for weight loss? It might sound odd but it offers several benefits that will help you shed extra kilos and stay fit.

Believe it or not, the mind-body connection is a big deal when it comes to weight loss! While it may seem odd to include a practice that requires you to sit in one place, with your eyes closed, to lose weight, meditation can be a valuable tool in your weight loss journey. From reducing stress to helping you sleep better, meditation for weight loss has proven to have many benefits over other traditional methods. This ancient practice, commonly connected with relaxation and stress reduction, can have an impact on your eating habits, hunger cravings, and overall well-being. Besides this, meditation can help you lose weight and achieve your health goals by inculcating the value of mindfulness. Know how you can practice meditation for weight loss.

What is meditation?

Meditation is a practice that involves training the mind to focus and redirect thoughts. It can be done in various ways, such as focusing on the breath, repeating a mantra, or visualising a peaceful scene. The goal of meditation is to achieve a state of mental clarity and calmness, reducing stress and promoting inner peace. It can be a valuable tool for managing emotions, improving concentration, and enhancing overall well-being, as found in a study published in the journal International Quarterly Journal of Research in Ayurveda. Meditation, which is practiced in yoga, is also good to manage stress. Check out how yoga helps anxiety.

Meditation for weight loss: How does it work?

While meditation might seem like an unlikely weight loss tool, it can actually play a significant role in your journey to a healthier body. Here’s how:

1. Reduces stress

Chronic stress can significantly impact weight management. When we are under stress, our bodies release cortisol, a hormone that can increase appetite and promote fat storage. This can lead to weight gain and difficulty losing weight. Meditation, on the other hand, is a powerful tool for reducing stress, as found in a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. By training the mind to focus and relax, meditation is one of the most popular natural ways to lower cortisol levels, creating a more favourable environment for weight loss. Additionally, stress can often trigger emotional eating, where we turn to food as a way to cope with negative emotions. Meditation provides techniques to manage stress and emotional responses, reducing the likelihood of emotional eating and helping individuals make healthier food choices.

2. Promotes mindful eating

Meditation can help you develop mindfulness. The technique can be applied to eating, making people more conscious of their hunger and fullness cues. “Individuals who focus on their hunger and satiety sensation can avoid overeating and mindless snacking, allowing them to make healthier meal choices. Mindfulness also promotes people to savour each bite of food, noticing the flavour, texture, and aroma,” says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra. This can result in a more satisfying eating experience and reduce the need for large portions. When we eat carefully, we are more likely to enjoy our meals and be satisfied with smaller servings which automatically helps in losing weight. Check out some other ways to avoid overeating.

3. Helps you stay motivated

Meditation might help you stay motivated and dedicated to your weight loss goals. “Meditation helps people focus their minds and reduce distractions, allowing them to set clear and achievable goals. Visualising desirable results may help you build a purpose and motivation, making it simpler to stay on track. Plus, meditation may assist people build mental strength and the ability to overcome difficulties and failures,” says the expert. When faced with challenges, meditation may provide a sense of peace and clarity, allowing people to stay focused on their goals. Individuals who build mental resilience are better able to remain motivated and experience their weight loss journey.

4. Promotes better sleep

Quality sleep is essential for weight management, as it plays a crucial role in regulating hormones that control appetite and metabolism, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. When we don’t get enough sleep, our bodies may produce more ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates hunger, and less leptin, a hormone that signals fullness. This can lead to increased appetite and weight gain. Meditation can be a valuable tool for improving sleep quality. By reducing stress and promoting relaxation, meditation can help individuals fall asleep more easily and stay asleep throughout the night. This can lead to better sleep quality, which in turn can help regulate hormones and support weight loss efforts. Here are other natural ways to beat insomnia that can help you sleep better.

5. Improves gut health

Stress can have a significant impact on gut health, leading to a range of digestive issues. However, meditation, which is practice of yoga works for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, and diarrhea treatment, as found in a study published in the Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology. These digestive problems can hinder weight loss by interfering with nutrient absorption and causing discomfort. When our gut is not functioning optimally, it can be difficult to maintain a healthy diet and avoid overeating. Meditation, on the other hand, can help reduce stress and improve gut function. By promoting relaxation and reducing cortisol levels, meditation can alleviate digestive symptoms and improve overall gut health. A healthy gut can better absorb nutrients, support weight management, and enhance overall well-being.

How to meditate for weight loss?

Here is a step-by-step guide to meditation for weight loss

Choose a peaceful environment free from distractions. This could be a quiet room in your home, a park, or a meditation studio.

Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. You can sit on a cushion or chair, or lie down on a yoga mat or bed.

Maintain a straight spine to support your body and prevent strain.

Take slow, deep breaths through your nose.

Exhale slowly through your mouth.

Pay attention to the sensation of your breath entering and leaving your body.

As thoughts arise, simply acknowledge them without judgment.

Gently guide your attention back to your breath.

Imagine a peaceful scene, such as a serene beach or a lush forest. Visualize yourself feeling calm, relaxed, and content.

Start with short meditation sessions, gradually increasing the duration as you become more comfortable. Aim for at least 10-20 minutes per day.

Practice mindfulness throughout your day, such as paying attention to your senses while eating or walking.

This can help reinforce the skills learned in meditation and apply them to your daily life. Remember, meditation is a personal journey, and there’s no right or wrong way to do it. Experiment with different techniques and find what works best for you. Consistency is key, so try to make meditation a regular part of your routine.

Are there any side effects of meditation?

Meditation generally has few or no side effects. However, it’s important to approach it with caution and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications. Here are some potential side effects that may occur in some individuals:

Dizziness or lightheadedness : This can happen if you meditate for too long or in an uncomfortable position.

: This can happen if you meditate for too long or in an uncomfortable position. Emotional arousal : Some people may experience emotional reactions during or after meditation, such as feelings of sadness or anger.

: Some people may experience emotional reactions during or after meditation, such as feelings of sadness or anger. Difficulty concentrating : If you’re new to meditation, it may be difficult to focus at first.

: If you’re new to meditation, it may be difficult to focus at first. Exacerbation of underlying conditions: In rare cases, meditation may worsen underlying mental health conditions, such as anxiety or depression.

If you experience any negative side effects, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional or meditation teacher. They can help you adjust your practice or explore other options.