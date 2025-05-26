Malaika Arora shares her go-to fat burning workout: 5 exercises she swears by to stay in shape

Struggling to shed those extra kilos? Malaika Arora has revealed her top 5 fat-burning exercises that you can easily do at home to help you get back in shape!

Tired of your stubborn belly fat refusing to budge no matter what you try? It might be time change your fitness routine! To get in shape like Bollywood star Malaika Arora, the key lies in burning calories effectively and staying consistent. Malaika Arora, known for her toned physique and dedication to wellness, is a fitness icon who never skips her workouts. She often shares glimpses of her routines on Instagram, where she has seen doing everything from intense yoga sessions to fat-burning exercises. Her disciplined approach is inspiring, and her latest workout might be just what you need to lose weight.

As part of her Monday Motivation series, yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora shared a set of fat-burning exercises on Instagram. Her caption read, “Burn fat, build fire,” along with hashtags like #workout #fitnesslove #healthandhappiness #malaikasmondaymotivation #mindfullness #HIITtaining. These moves are designed to torch calories and help you stay on track with your goals.

In her latest reel, Malaika Arora shows five simple, no-equipment exercises you can do at home to burn stubborn fat. Curious to find out which moves can help you lose those extra kilos? This workout might be the game-changer you need!

Breakdown of Malaika Arora’s workout for fat burn

Malaika Arora’s latest workout features five powerful exercises designed to burn fat and boost strength that include:

1. Burpees: This is a full-body exercise that combines a squat, jump, and push-up. It can help burn calories quickly and build strength and endurance.

2. Around the worlds: This is a circular arm movement usually done with light weights to engage the shoulders and core. It improves shoulder mobility, posture, and coordination while engaging the abs.

3. Ballistic rows: A fast, explosive rowing motion that targets the back and arms. It strengthens the upper body and core.

4. Boxing punches: Quick punches thrown in the air or with light weights. When performed regularly, it enhances cardiovascular health and tones arms and shoulders.

5. Standing oblique crunches: A side-bending movement that targets the oblique muscles. It tones the waistline, strengthens the core, and improves balance.

Check out her Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

How to perform these fat-burning exercises?

Here’s how to perform these fat-burning exercises shared by Malaika Arora:

1. Burpees

Stand straight, feet shoulder-width apart.

Drop into a squat and place your hands on the floor.

Jump your feet back into a plank position.

Do one push-up.

Jump your feet forward to a squat position.

Push upward into a jump. Repeat.

2. Around the worlds

Kneel down on the floor with your back straight and core engaged.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands in front of your body.



Slowly pass the kettlebell around your waist in a circular motion.



Complete a few rotations in one direction, then reverse and repeat in the opposite direction.

3. Ballistic rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and bend forward at the hips.

Pull both weights rapidly towards your waist.

Lower them back with control. Repeat.

4. Boxing punches

Stand in a boxing stance.

Punch forward with alternating arms, keeping fists tight.

Engage your core with each punch.

5. Standing oblique crunches

Stand with your hands behind your head.

Lift your right knee as you bend your torso right.

Crunch your obliques. Return and switch sides.

So, give these fat-burning exercises a try at home!