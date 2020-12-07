Weight loss on mind? 5 burpee variations to burn fat and shed kilos fast

If your sole focus is weight loss and you are determined to make it happen, then there is one powerhouse exercise you need to incorporate into your routine: burpees. It is not just any move—it is a full-body weight loss exercise that combines a squat, plank, push-up, and jump, hitting every muscle group from head to toe. Not only is it an incredible cardio workout, but it also strengthens and tones your muscles. While performing burpees, you jump, squat, drop to a plank, then explosively jump back up. Sounds simple, right? But trust us, burpees are a total game-changer!
This fast-paced movement engages your shoulders, chest, back, arms, core, quads, hamstrings, calves—pretty much every muscle you can think of. But let us be honest, sticking to the same old classic burpees is not just boring, it also makes the routine stagnant. That is why we have five exciting burpee variations that will rev up your routine and help you shed those kilos in no time.
Before diving into variations, master the classic burpee. Here’s how:
Now that you have got the basics down, it is time to take your burpee game to the next level with some creative variations that will keep things exciting and effective. So, ready to find those variations to add to your daily weight loss exercise routine?
Incorporate these 5 burpee variations into your regular weight loss exercise routine:
Mountain climbers are a great weight loss exercise on their own, but pairing them with burpees amps up the challenge. Here’s how to perform it:
Box burpees take things up a notch by incorporating a box jump. To perform this weight loss exercise, you will need an elevated surface, such as a stepper or a sturdy box. Here’s how to perform it:
The classic full burpee involves a push-up after you get down to the floor. Here’s how to perform this weight loss exercise:
This is a unique twist to the traditional burpees. It can improve overall endurance and help in weight loss. Here’s how to perform this weight loss exercise:
Star jump burpees combine the classic burpee with an explosive star jump at the top. This burpee variation targets the whole body, improving strength, endurance, and coordination. Here’s how to perform weight loss exercise:
Try them all, and get set to lose weight in no time.
Burpees target nearly every muscle group in the body, including the shoulders, chest, arms, core, back, quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.
To see weight loss results, aim for at least 15-20 burpees per set and complete 4-5 sets. Consistency, along with a balanced diet, is key to achieving weight loss goals.
While burpees are an excellent exercise, it is important to allow your body time to recover. Incorporating them 3-4 times a week, along with rest days, will help prevent injury and optimize performance.
