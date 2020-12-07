Weight loss on mind? 5 burpee variations to burn fat and shed kilos fast

Are you looking for the best weight loss exercises? Pick any or pick them all—whatever the case may be, burpees will help you lose weight like crazy.

If your sole focus is weight loss and you are determined to make it happen, then there is one powerhouse exercise you need to incorporate into your routine: burpees. It is not just any move—it is a full-body weight loss exercise that combines a squat, plank, push-up, and jump, hitting every muscle group from head to toe. Not only is it an incredible cardio workout, but it also strengthens and tones your muscles. While performing burpees, you jump, squat, drop to a plank, then explosively jump back up. Sounds simple, right? But trust us, burpees are a total game-changer!

This fast-paced movement engages your shoulders, chest, back, arms, core, quads, hamstrings, calves—pretty much every muscle you can think of. But let us be honest, sticking to the same old classic burpees is not just boring, it also makes the routine stagnant. That is why we have five exciting burpee variations that will rev up your routine and help you shed those kilos in no time.

How to do classic burpees?

Before diving into variations, master the classic burpee. Here’s how:

Stand tall, then jump and drop into a squat position.

Place your palms on the floor and jump your feet back into a plank, keeping your body aligned.

Jump your feet forward to your chest, return to a squat, and jump explosively back up.

Now that you have got the basics down, it is time to take your burpee game to the next level with some creative variations that will keep things exciting and effective. So, ready to find those variations to add to your daily weight loss exercise routine?

5 burpee variations for weight loss

Incorporate these 5 burpee variations into your regular weight loss exercise routine:

1. Climber burpees

Mountain climbers are a great weight loss exercise on their own, but pairing them with burpees amps up the challenge. Here’s how to perform it:

Start by performing 20 mountain climbers, which engage your core and increase your heart rate.

Once you have completed the mountain climbers, jump into a standard burpee move.

Aim for 15 reps and 5 sets for an intense workout that targets both the upper and lower body.

2. Box burpees

Box burpees take things up a notch by incorporating a box jump. To perform this weight loss exercise, you will need an elevated surface, such as a stepper or a sturdy box. Here’s how to perform it:

Begin by jumping onto the box, landing softly with your knees slightly bent.

Step back down carefully and immediately transition into a regular burpee. The box jump adds an explosive element to your workout, improving both leg strength and cardiovascular endurance.

Complete 15 reps and 5 sets to challenge your lower body and core.

3. Full burpees

The classic full burpee involves a push-up after you get down to the floor. Here’s how to perform this weight loss exercise:

Start in a standing position, squat down, jump your feet back, and perform a push-up while keeping your body in a straight line.

After the push-up, jump your feet forward and explode up into a jump.

Depending on your fitness level, you can modify this with knee push-ups or perform a classic push-up.

This variation targets the chest, arms, legs, and core. To feel the burn, aim for 20 reps and 5 sets.

4. Side jump burpees

This is a unique twist to the traditional burpees. It can improve overall endurance and help in weight loss. Here’s how to perform this weight loss exercise:

Squat down, and place your hands on the floor.

Jump your feet back into a plank, do a push-up (optional), jump your feet wide to the sides, then explode into a jump.

Complete 10 reps per side and 5 sets to intensify your lower body workout while also improving your balance.

5. Star jump burpees

Star jump burpees combine the classic burpee with an explosive star jump at the top. This burpee variation targets the whole body, improving strength, endurance, and coordination. Here’s how to perform weight loss exercise:

Start in a standing position, squat down, and place your hands on the floor.

Jump your feet back into a plank, perform a push-up (optional), and then jump your feet forward into a squat.

From here, explode upwards into a star jump, spreading your arms and legs outward. Land softly and repeat.

Perform 15 reps and 5 sets for an energizing, full-body workout that targets every major muscle group.

Try them all, and get set to lose weight in no time.