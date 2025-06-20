12-3-30 treadmill workout: Incline walking better than running for fat loss, reveals a study

If your goal is to reduce fat mass, and not fat along with muscle and water, then trying out the 12-3-30 treadmill workout may help. The viral exercise, which involves setting the gym equipment to 12 percent incline and walking at 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes, is good for fat loss. Going by a new study, the incline walking workout that uses the treadmill is even better than running in losing extra body fat. This finding suggests that high-intensity exercises like running may not always be better for burning fat. Read on to know more about the study on incline walking vs running for fat loss.
A comparison between incline walking vs running was done in a new study, published in the International Journal Of Exercise Science. According to the researchers, the study on the viral 12-3-30 treadmill workout, which is about walking on an incline for half an hour, is the first one to “directly compare metabolic responses between 12-3-30 and self-paced running.”
During the incline walking vs running study, 16 participants (7 females and 9 males), walked at a 12 percent incline at 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes. They were not allowed to hold handrails during the treadmill workout. They also engaged in self-paced runs and stopped once their total calorie burn matched that of their incline walking on the treadmill. During the seven-day study, all the participants performed one 12-3-30 workout and one self-paced run.
The incline walking vs running study showed that participants running at their own pace burned 33 percent of the calories from fat. Incline walking, on the other hand, burned 40 percent from fat. So, the body’s fuel preference was fat in incline walking, which means you can lose more fat while walking on an incline than running.
YouTuber Lauren Giraldo was the one who popularised this workout in 2019. The 12-3-30 treadmill workout is basically incline walking using a treadmill, but it has a few rules that revolve around these numbers:
Here’s how to try this exercise for fat loss:
You can do this exercise four or five times in a week, depending on how well your body takes it. If you don’t have a treadmill or don’t like going to the gym, you can still do incline walking. After all, walking an upward slope, be it a natural terrain or on a treadmill, can help burn more calories than flat surface walking, as per a study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. You can look for a hill, stairs at home or office or even a steep driveway to do this exercise without using the gym equipment.
In the incline walking vs running battle for fat loss, the treadmill exercise may be the winner but make sure to consider your health conditions too. If you have joint or muscle strain, or have knee or lower-back issues, consult a doctor before performing this exercise regularly.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.