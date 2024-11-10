11 exercises to reduce belly fat in one week

Are you looking for ways to get rid of fat around the abdominal area? Try these exercises that will help you reduce belly fat in one week.

Excess belly fat has nothing good to offer. Excessive fat around your abdomen can negatively impact your health and put you at risk of health problems. It may contribute to chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. You can’t eliminate it in seven days, but there are ways to reduce belly fat in one week. Right from planks to twists to variations of crunches, some exercises can target your abdomen area. Engaging in physical activities is just one way to reduce stubborn fat. You also need to make adjustments in your diet to lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.

What is belly fat?

It refers to the excess fat around a person’s abdomen. It can be divided into:

1. Subcutaneous fat

“It is the soft, pinchable fat layer just under your skin of not just your belly, but also your hips, thighs and bottoms,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. You can easily feel it when you poke your belly or other parts with your finger. About 90 percent of body fat in most people is the subcutaneous type, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

2. Visceral fat

The remaining 10 percent is called visceral fat, which surrounds organs, including the liver and the intestines, deep within the abdomen. It may make up only a small proportion of your whole body fat, but it can lead to health problems. During a 2008 study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, a strong association was found between abdominal obesity and the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Also, according to a 2008 report published by the US National Institutes of Health, women who have too much fat around their waists are at a higher risk of dying early from cancer or heart disease than those with smaller waistlines.

Is it possible to lose belly fat in one week?

While losing belly fat in just one week is a challenging goal, it is possible to see some reduction in bloating or water retention. However, it is unlikely to see a significant fat in such a short period of time. To shed the extra fat around the abdomen, it is important to stick to a long-term commitment to a combination of healthy eating, exercise and lifestyle changes.

How to reduce belly fat in one week?

One of the most effective ways to lose belly fat is eating right and exercising. You can try these 11 exercises to lose belly fat. However, you need to keep one thing in mind—before starting these weight loss exercises targeting the abdomen, always do warm-up, says Agarwal.

1. Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent, and both your hands places behind your head.

Raise your upper body and take it towards your knees.

Return to the starting position then repeat the steps.

2. Reverse crunches

To do this variation of crunches, lie on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Bring both your knees toward your chest while slowly lifting your hips off the floor.

Lower back down gently.

3. Plank

To reduce belly fat in one week, get into a forearm plank position.

From head to heels, hold your entire body in a straight line.

Engage your core and hold the pose for 20 to 30 seconds then start again.

4. Mountain climbers

To do mountain climbers, you need to start in a plank position.

Bring one of your knees towards your chest then quickly switch your legs.

Keep your core engaged throughout this exercise to reduce belly fat in one week.

5. Russian twists

The first step of Russian twists is to sit down with your knees bent, and leaning back a little bit.

Twist your torso from side to side and touch the floor on each side then repeat the steps.

6. Bicycle crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head to do bicycle crunches.

Bring one of your knees up while bringing the opposite elbow towards it.

Alternate sides, as if pedaling a bicycle.

7. Leg raises

Lie on your back and keep your hands by your sides for this exercise to reduce belly fat in one week.

Lift your legs to a 90-degree angle then slowly bring them down without touching the floor.

8. Burpees

Start in a standing position to do burpees.

Lower your body down into a squat, and place your hands on the floor.

Jump back into a plank position.

Do a push-up, bring your feet back in then jump up.

9. Side plank

Lie on one side while supporting your entire body with one forearm.

As you keep your body straight, lift your hips off the floor.

Hold the pose for 20 seconds then switch sides.

10. High knees

Stand up straight then raise one of your knees toward your chest then switch.

Switch them at a quick pace to keep your heart rate up.

11. Flutter kicks

Lie on your back with your legs straight to do flutter kicks.

Lift both your legs slightly off the floor then kick them up and down alternately.

To reduce belly fat in one week, do these exercises regularly. “Start with 2 to 3 sets of each exercise, and increase reps or time as you build strength and endurance,” suggests the expert Mix high-intensity exercises like burpees, and mountain climbers with strength-focused moves such as planks, and crunches. Make sure to rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets while doing these exercises.

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

Also, focus on the correct form to prevent injuries and ensure effectiveness, and engage your abdominal muscles in all the exercises to maximise belly fat reduction in one week.

What are the other ways to reduce belly fat in one week?

In addition to these exercises, you can also do the following:

Reduce consumption of sugar and ultra-processed processed foods by limiting sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates, and junk food.

Increase protein intake, as it helps with satiety and muscle repair, aiding fat loss.

Consume more fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to help with digestion and reduce bloating.

Stay hydrated, as water aids digestion and helps the body metabolise fat that is stored in your body.

Reducing or avoiding alcohol can help reduce belly fat in one week.

Excess belly fat can invite a lot of health problems. Apart from focused exercises, incorporate more daily movement like walking, and using stairs. Combining exercise with dietary and lifestyle changes will be most effective for reducing belly fat in one week.