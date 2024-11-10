11 exercises to reduce belly fat in one week

Excess belly fat has nothing good to offer. Excessive fat around your abdomen can negatively impact your health and put you at risk of health problems. It may contribute to chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. You can’t eliminate it in seven days, but there are ways to reduce belly fat in one week. Right from planks to twists to variations of crunches, some exercises can target your abdomen area. Engaging in physical activities is just one way to reduce stubborn fat. You also need to make adjustments in your diet to lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
It refers to the excess fat around a person’s abdomen. It can be divided into:
“It is the soft, pinchable fat layer just under your skin of not just your belly, but also your hips, thighs and bottoms,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. You can easily feel it when you poke your belly or other parts with your finger. About 90 percent of body fat in most people is the subcutaneous type, according to Harvard Health Publishing.
The remaining 10 percent is called visceral fat, which surrounds organs, including the liver and the intestines, deep within the abdomen. It may make up only a small proportion of your whole body fat, but it can lead to health problems. During a 2008 study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, a strong association was found between abdominal obesity and the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Also, according to a 2008 report published by the US National Institutes of Health, women who have too much fat around their waists are at a higher risk of dying early from cancer or heart disease than those with smaller waistlines.
While losing belly fat in just one week is a challenging goal, it is possible to see some reduction in bloating or water retention. However, it is unlikely to see a significant fat in such a short period of time. To shed the extra fat around the abdomen, it is important to stick to a long-term commitment to a combination of healthy eating, exercise and lifestyle changes.
One of the most effective ways to lose belly fat is eating right and exercising. You can try these 11 exercises to lose belly fat. However, you need to keep one thing in mind—before starting these weight loss exercises targeting the abdomen, always do warm-up, says Agarwal.
To reduce belly fat in one week, do these exercises regularly. “Start with 2 to 3 sets of each exercise, and increase reps or time as you build strength and endurance,” suggests the expert Mix high-intensity exercises like burpees, and mountain climbers with strength-focused moves such as planks, and crunches. Make sure to rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets while doing these exercises.
Also, focus on the correct form to prevent injuries and ensure effectiveness, and engage your abdominal muscles in all the exercises to maximise belly fat reduction in one week.
In addition to these exercises, you can also do the following:
Excess belly fat can invite a lot of health problems. Apart from focused exercises, incorporate more daily movement like walking, and using stairs. Combining exercise with dietary and lifestyle changes will be most effective for reducing belly fat in one week.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss