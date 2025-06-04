Want to have a flat tummy? 15 HIIT exercises to burn belly fat

It is not easy to get rid of belly fat. Between long work hours, stress, irregular meals, and lack of movement, you may find yourself stuck with extra inches around your midsection. And even with strict diets and endless ab workouts, shedding belly fat can feel like an uphill task. The truth is that targeting belly fat is not just about crunches. It requires a mix of the right moves and intensity. This is where HIIT or high-intensity interval training comes in. HIIT exercises to burn belly fat are a proven way to burn calories, boost metabolism, and shed those extra kilos.
HIIT exercises to burn belly fat
Here are the 15 most effective HIIT exercises to burn belly fat and shed those extra kilos:
1. Jump squats
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands at your sides.
Lower into a squat, keeping your upper body tight and your core engaged.
Jump as high as possible while swinging your arms up.
Land softly back into a squat position and repeat.
2. Jumping lunges
Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward and left foot back, both knees bent at 90 degrees.
Jump explosively, switching legs mid-air.
Land softly with your left foot forward and right foot back, then immediately go into the next jump.
Maintain balance and proper form with your core engaged throughout.
3. Russian twists
To perform one of the best HIIT exercises to burn belly fat, sit on the floor with knees bent and feet flat, leaning back slightly.
Hold a weight or medicine ball with both hands in front of your chest.
Twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight beside your hip.
Twist to the left in the same motion.
Keep your core tight and back straight throughout the movement.
4. High knees
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.
Start running in place, bringing your knees up to waist height.
Pump your arms as you move to increase intensity.
Keep your core engaged and land lightly on your feet.
5. Plank jacks
Start in a high plank position with hands under shoulders and feet together.
Jump your feet out to the sides like a jumping jack.
Jump your feet back to the starting position.
Keep your hips stable and core tight throughout. This is one of the best HIIT exercises to burn belly fat.
6. Mountain climbers
Begin in a high plank position.
Move your right knee toward your chest.
Quickly switch legs, bringing your left knee forward while extending the right leg back.
Continue alternating legs at a fast pace, keeping your back flat.
7. Bicycle crunches
Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your knees bent.
Lift your shoulders and legs off the ground.
Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg.
Switch sides, bringing your left elbow to your right knee.
Keep alternating sides in a pedaling motion.
8. Box jumps
To perform one of the best HIIT exercises to burn belly fat, stand in front of a sturdy box or platform.
Lower into a slight squat, then explode upward, jumping onto the box.
Land softly with both feet flat and knees slightly bent.
Step or jump back down and repeat.
9. Side plank with hip dips
Get into a side plank on your right elbow with feet stacked.
Lower your hips toward the ground without touching it.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
