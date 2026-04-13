Why doctors recommend healthy weight loss over crash dieting

“This may cause initial weight loss mainly due to glycogen depletion, water loss, and reduced lean body mass, not actual fat loss”,

In parallel, elevated cortisol may promote central fat accumulation. “Changes and adaptive thermogenesis lower resting metabolic rate, making long-term maintenance difficult and increasing the risk of rebound weight gain”, says the doctor. As per the journal

, rapid weight loss may also lead to fatigue, micronutrient deficiencies, mood disturbances, gallstone formation, loss of muscle mass, and more.