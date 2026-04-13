Why doctors recommend healthy weight loss over crash dieting

In clinical practice, practitioners achieve sustainable weight management by guiding patients through gradual, physiologically adaptive changes rather than promoting rapid weight loss. Although crash diets often promise quick results, they tend to lead to poor long-term outcomes and a high likelihood of weight regain. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, only about 20% of people who lose weight can maintain long-term weight loss largely due to the body’s biological response to aggressive calorie restriction.
Why is crash dieting unhealthy?
Crash dieting typically involves severe caloric deficits or the elimination of entire food groups. “This may cause initial weight loss mainly due to glycogen depletion, water loss, and reduced lean body mass, not actual fat loss”, Dr Anju Ghei, MBBS, PGCRT, tells Health Shots. This is accompanied by hormonal adaptations, ghrelin levels increase, driving hunger and cravings, while leptin levels decrease, reducing satiety.
In parallel, elevated cortisol may promote central fat accumulation. “Changes and adaptive thermogenesis lower resting metabolic rate, making long-term maintenance difficult and increasing the risk of rebound weight gain”, says the doctor. As per the journal Scientific Reports, rapid weight loss may also lead to fatigue, micronutrient deficiencies, mood disturbances, gallstone formation, loss of muscle mass, and more.
What is the most effective and recommended approach to weight loss?
A medically recommended approach involves losing about 0.5–1% of body weight weekly, according to the journal Clinical Nutrition. This rate allows for better preservation of lean mass, minimises metabolic adaptation, and optimises adherence. “More importantly, the goal extends beyond the number on the scale to meaningful improvements in metabolic health”, says the expert. Sustained weight loss of 5–10% can lower blood pressure, improve blood sugar control, optimise lipids, and reduce cardiovascular risk, according to the journal Translational Behavioural Medicine.
Healthy habits for weight management
Effective long-term weight management requires a comprehensive and structured approach.
This includes a balanced diet with enough protein, fibre-rich carbs, and healthy fats to support muscle, satiety, and metabolism.
Regular exercise and daily movement are key to maintaining muscle and energy use.
Equally important are sleep optimisation and stress management, as both directly influence hormonal balance and appetite regulation.
How to control weight in the long-term?
From a physician’s perspective, consistency and behavioural sustainability are central to success. Patients benefit from developing repeatable habits rather than relying on short-term restrictive strategies. “Programs that include personalized diet plans, body tracking, lifestyle coaching, weight-loss with body sculpting and skin tightening, and regular progress checks can improve results by enabling tailored adjustments”, says Dr Ghei.
How to sustain long-term weight loss?
Ultimately, the focus should shift from rapid, short-term weight loss to long-term metabolic health and sustainability. “A moderate calorie deficit, combined with balanced nutrition, physical activity, and ongoing support, provides a more effective and clinically sound pathway”, says Dr Ghei. Sustainable weight management depends on consistently making evidence-based lifestyle changes that individuals maintain over time through guided programs, such as those at wellness centres that combine nutrition, fitness, monitoring, and progress tracking., as reported in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology.
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Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!