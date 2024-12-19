Healthiest ways to lose weight: Focus on exercise, healthy diet and more

While everyone wants to slim down, it is important to adopt the healthiest ways to lose weight. Very harsh methods and over-restricting yourself can do more harm than good.

If you want to lose weight, there are multiple ways to do it but not everything you learn about will necessarily help you. It is important to follow a healthy approach when it comes to slimming down. Incorporating basic things such as the right kind of diet, appropriate exercise as well as keeping away from the wrong kinds of foods are some of the healthiest ways to lose weight. It is important to keep your body and its needs in mind when it comes to shedding kilos. Putting your body under too much stress, or giving too many shocks in terms of a restricted diet might not be the right way to fitness.

Healthy vs unhealthy ways of losing weight

When it comes to losing weight, there can be many approaches. Healthy weight loss is losing about one kilo in a week. It involves sustainable lifestyle changes like proper nutrition, exercise, hydration, and sleep that promote overall well-being and gradual fat loss, explains dietician Kejal Shah. However, unhealthy weight loss relies on extreme restrictions, fad diets, or harmful habits that lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, and metabolic slowdown.

Talking specifically about fad diets, a study published in the journal Frontiers In Nutrition, reveals that this dietary pattern is known to be a quick fix for obesity. These diets seem quite appealing but are not backed by enough scientific evidence. Such diets are often marketed with specific claims that defy the basic principles of biochemistry and nutritional adequacy. It is important to choose the healthiest ways to lose weight to get the right results and maintain your well-being.

What are the healthiest ways of losing weight?

When it comes to weight loss, it is essential to choose the right approach, one that does not hamper your health. This is why we must adopt the healthiest ways of losing weight. Here is what they may be:

1. Calorie deficit through balanced nutrition

Track your daily caloric intake and aim for a moderate deficit of calories per day while eating whole, nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. A study, published in the Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome, states that a low-calorie diet involves consumption of 1,000–1,500 calories per day. A deficit of 500–750 calories per day is good for weight loss. A gradual calorie deficit encourages steady fat loss while providing essential nutrients for overall health.

Expected weight loss: 0.5-1 kg per week.

2. Regular physical activity

Include a mix of cardio such as walking, jogging and cycling, strength training like weightlifting and bodyweight exercises, and flexibility exercises such as yoga and stretching. Aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week is one of the healthiest ways to lose weight. Exercise improves metabolism, burns calories, builds muscle, and enhances cardiovascular health. A study, published in the journal Diabetes Spectrum, reports that participants who exercised for 10 months with an exercise calorie-equivalent reduction of either 400 or 600 calories 5 days per week, lost weight.

Expected weight loss: 1-1.5 kg per month, depending on intensity and duration.

3. Increase protein intake

Adding protein is one of the most healthiest ways to lose weight. Add lean protein sources like eggs, fish, chicken, legumes, tofu, paneer, and low-fat dairy to your meals. Ensure 20-30 percent of your daily calories come from protein. Protein boosts metabolism, keeps you full longer, preserves muscle mass during weight loss, and reduces cravings. A study, published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes, recommends a high protein and low glycemic index diet not only to lose weight but the maintain this weight as well.

Expected weight loss: Supports steady fat loss over time, particularly when combined with calorie control.

4. Mindful eating and portion control

Eat slowly, chew thoroughly, and stop eating when 80% full. Use smaller plates to control portions and avoid distractions like TV, during meals are some of the healthiest ways to lose weight. Mindful eating prevents overeating, improves digestion, and fosters a healthier relationship with food. Mindful eating may be beneficial for disordered eating as well, states this study, published in the journal Nutrition Bulletin.

Expected weight loss: 0.5-1 kg per week when combined with a calorie deficit.

5. Stay hydrated and avoid liquid calories

Drinking enough water is also essential when we talk about the healthiest ways to lose weight. Drink 2-3 litres of water daily. A study, published in the journal Nutricion Hospitalaria, states that increasing daily water intake, replacing caloric beverages with water, and premeal waterload leads to effective weight loss. Replace sugary drinks, sodas, and juices with water, herbal teas, or infused water. Drink a glass of water before meals. Water boosts metabolism, curbs appetite, and supports overall bodily functions without adding calories.

Expected weight loss: Helps eliminate water retention and supports fat loss over time.

6. Prioritise sleep and manage stress

It is important to get 7-8 hours of quality sleep daily and engage in stress management activities like meditation, deep breathing, or light hobbies. These are some of the healthiest ways to lose weight. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that an increase in appetite-related hormones orexin, ghrelin, leptin, and insulin secretion is caused by long-term sleep deprivation. Poor sleep and chronic stress increase hunger hormones (ghrelin) and decrease satiety hormones (leptin), leading to overeating and weight gain.

Expected weight loss: Indirectly supports healthy weight loss by regulating appetite and metabolism.

What to remember while losing weight

If you are on the path of fitness and are adopting some of the healthiest ways to lose weight, make sure to keep these points in mind.

Set realistic goals : Aim for gradual, sustainable weight loss (0.5-1 kg per week).

: Aim for gradual, sustainable weight loss (0.5-1 kg per week). Focus on nutrition : Focussing on nutrition is one of the healthiest ways to lose weight. Choose whole, unprocessed foods and avoid crash diets.

: Focussing on nutrition is one of the healthiest ways to lose weight. Choose whole, unprocessed foods and avoid crash diets. Stay Consistent : Weight loss is a long-term process; small, consistent efforts matter.

: Weight loss is a long-term process; small, consistent efforts matter. Track progress : Monitor weight, body measurements, and energy levels. Avoid obsessing over the scale.

: Monitor weight, body measurements, and energy levels. Avoid obsessing over the scale. Avoid comparisons : Everyone’s body responds differently to diet and exercise.

: Everyone’s body responds differently to diet and exercise. Stay hydrated : Drink water throughout the day to support metabolism and energy.

: Drink water throughout the day to support metabolism and energy. Exercise Safely : Avoid overtraining; rest days are crucial for recovery.

: Avoid overtraining; rest days are crucial for recovery. Consult Professionals: Seek advice from a certified nutritionist or trainer for personalised guidance.

What is the most unhealthy way of losing weight?

Now that we know the healthiest ways to lose weight, here’s a look at what you must never do. Starvation diets or diets that come with extreme restrictions should never be followed. These can cause nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, fatigue, and weakened immunity. They can slow metabolism, leading to rebound weight gain. They may cause eating disorders or hormonal imbalances. At the end of the day, they may give you results, but this is temporary weight loss that isn’t sustainable.