12 exercises for fat loss: Moves to change the number on your weighing scale

If the numbers on the weighing scales are not going down even after so many efforts, you need to try these 12 exercises for fat loss.

We all know that burning fat and calories is key to weight loss, but how many of you are actually doing the right exercises to target fat specifically? Many people confuse fat loss with weight loss, but there is a big difference. Weight loss includes losing weight from muscle, fat, and water, which can lead to muscle mass loss—a problem if you want to maintain strength and metabolism. Fat loss, on the other hand, focuses on shedding excess fat while preserving muscle. So, if you are looking to slim down in a healthy way, it is important to focus on exercises for fat loss. These exercises not only help you burn fat but also boost your metabolism and improve overall endurance and fitness.

Is fat loss better than weight loss?

Weight loss refers to a reduction in overall body weight, which includes reductions in muscle, fat, and water. This typically occurs when you consume fewer calories than you burn, often through a workout routine. Several factors, such as hormonal imbalances, poor diet, nutrient deficiencies, and a sedentary lifestyle, can cause fluctuations in weight. On the other hand, fat loss specifically targets the reduction of excess fat in the body, making it a more focused and healthier goal compared to general weight loss.

Since weight loss involves the loss of muscle and water, it can lead to a decrease in lean body mass and this can negatively impact your health. According to a 2018 review published in the Nutrients, losing lean body mass can lead to fatigue, a slower metabolism, an increased risk of injury, reduced neuromuscular function, and potential psychological effects. Moreover, losing muscle mass may even accelerate fat gain and result in unfavourable changes in body composition. So, ready to find out some of the best exercises for fat loss? Read on.

12 exercises for fat loss

Here are some of the best exercises for fat loss you should definitely try:

1. Jumping jacks

This is one of the full-body exercises for fat loss that helps increase your heart rate, which is key to fat loss. The movement activates your legs, arms, and core, working multiple muscle groups simultaneously. To perform this exercise:

Start standing with your feet together and hands by your sides.

Jump your feet outward while raising your arms overhead, then jump back to the starting position.

Aim for at least 30 seconds of continuous movement to maximize calorie burn.

2. Burpees

Burpees are a high-intensity exercise that is excellent for burning calories and improving strength and endurance, making them one of the best exercises for fat loss, as per the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. To perform this exercise:

Start in a standing position, squat down, and place your hands on the floor.

Jump your feet back to a push-up position, perform a push-up, and then jump your feet back toward your hands.

From there, jump up into the air.

3. Squat jumps

Squat jumps are a powerful lower-body exercise that targets the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. To perform one of the best exercises for fat loss, do the following:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body into a squat position, then explosively jump up as high as you can.

Land softly back into the squat position and repeat.

4. Plank jacks

This movement engages your core, shoulders, and legs, making it one of the great full-body exercises for fat loss. To perform this exercise:

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line.

Jump your feet apart, then quickly jump them back together. Aim to perform this exercise for 30 seconds to 1 minute at a time.

5. High knees

High knees are one of the excellent exercises for fat loss. It elevates your heart rate and helps you burn calories. To perform this exercise:

Start by jogging in place while bringing your knees as high as possible toward your chest.

Engage your core to keep your posture upright. The faster you move, the higher your heart rate will go, making this a great way to burn fat and improve cardiovascular fitness.

6. Push-ups

Push-ups are a strength training exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. This move also raises your heart rate, contributing to fat loss. To perform this exercise:

Begin in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body toward the ground, keeping your core tight, and then push back up.

Modify the push-up by doing it on your knees if needed.

7. Abdominal crunches

Crunches primarily target the abdominal muscles, helping to tone and strengthen your core. This is one of the exercises for fat loss that helps sculpt and tighten the midsection. To perform this exercise:

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Place your hands behind your head and lift your upper body toward your knees, engaging your core muscles.

8. Bicycle crunches

This is one of the best exercises for fat loss that is great for toning the abs and burning fat around the midsection. It engages both the upper and lower abs as well as the obliques. To perform this exercise:

Start by lying on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs raised, knees bent.

Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Then, switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee.

Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion.

9. Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are another full-body, high-intensity exercise that targets your core, arms, and legs. It boosts your heart rate, enhances coordination, and is a fantastic fat-burning exercise that can be done anywhere. To perform this exercise:

Start in a plank position, keeping your body straight and your core tight.

Quickly drive one knee toward your chest, then switch legs, alternating rapidly as if you are climbing.

10. Cycling

Cycling is a low-impact, fat-burning exercise that is gentle on the joints while providing an excellent workout. According to a study published in Obesity Facts, walking and cycling can help reduce the risk of obesity. You can cycle on a stationary bike at home or take your bike outdoors. The key is to maintain a steady pace for a prolonged period, ideally 30 minutes or more, to maximize fat-burning benefits.

11. Weightlifting

While cardiovascular exercises are great for burning calories, weightlifting is essential for building muscle, which increases your metabolism and helps with long-term fat loss. You do not need a gym to lift weights—simple dumbbells or even household items like water bottles can work. Focus on compound exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts that engage multiple muscle groups and promote fat burning.

12. Running

Running is one of the most effective exercises for fat loss, and you can do it indoors or outdoors. Whether you run on a treadmill or jog in the park, running is a high-impact cardiovascular workout that burns a significant number of calories. Aim for a moderate pace, or challenge yourself with interval sprints to increase fat burn.

Note: Stop doing any of the exercises for fat loss if you have joint issues or injuries. Also, if you are pregnant, make sure you check with a healthcare provider before starting any new fitness routine.