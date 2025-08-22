 scorecardresearch
Bored of crunches? Try these 5 core-strengthening exercises for a flatter stomach

For a truly effective ab workout, you need to move beyond basic crunches and incorporate dynamic, full-body exercises like burpees, mountain climbers, and planks, which burn more calories and engage your entire core for faster results.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 22 Aug 2025, 06:00 pm IST
A woman doing bicycle crunches
Crunches are a big part of calisthenics workout. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

When the goal is a flatter stomach, many people’s first instinct is to drop to the floor and crank out hundreds of crunches. But here’s the hard truth: you can’t “spot-reduce” fat from your belly. To see your abs, you need to reduce your overall body fat, and that requires exercises that fire up your metabolism and build functional core strength. A combination of high-intensity and strength-focused exercises is the key.

Why aren’t crunches enough for abs?

While traditional crunches do target the rectus abdominis (the “six-pack” muscles), they are an isolation exercise. They don’t burn a significant number of calories, and they neglect the deeper core muscles, like the obliques and transverse abdominis, which are essential for a powerful and toned midsection. A comprehensive core workout involves so much more. You can see a list of more effective exercises for belly fat in this article.

  • The problem with isolation: Focusing only on crunches can lead to muscle imbalances and even put stress on your neck and lower back if done incorrectly.
  • A better approach: “Think of your core as a corset that wraps around your entire torso. You need to work all of it, not just the front,” Vaneeta Batra, Fitness and Health Coach Enthusiast, tells Health Shots.

What are the best high-intensity moves for fat loss?

To burn the layer of fat covering your abs, you need to increase your heart rate. High-intensity exercises are perfect for this, as they torch calories both during and after your workout.

  1. Burpees: This is the ultimate full-body move. It combines a squat, a push-up, and a jump, engaging your legs, chest, arms, and, most importantly, your core, as per the American Sports & Fitness Association.
  2. Mountain climbers: By driving your knees toward your chest from a plank position, you engage your core while also getting a great cardio workout.
  3. High knees: “This simple yet effective exercise mimics running in place at a high intensity, engaging your core and quickly elevating your heart rate”, suggests Fitness Enthusiast.
weight loss tips
Work out your whole body and lose fat quickly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

How can I build a stronger, more stable core?

Once you start burning fat, you want to reveal strong, defined muscles underneath. These exercises build the deep core strength that crunches miss.

  1. Plank: “The plank is the king of core stability. Holding your body in a straight line from head to heels forces every muscle in your midsection to work together to keep you stable”, advises the Life Coach.
  2. Russian twists: This move targets your obliques, the muscles on the sides of your abs, explicitly. By twisting your torso from side to side, you build rotational strength and help create a more defined waistline.

How should I structure my workout?

For optimal results, combine these high-intensity and strength exercises into a circuit, as recommended by ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal. This approach keeps your heart rate elevated while challenging your muscles, providing the perfect combination for fat burning and muscle building.

  • Sample circuit:
    • 45 seconds of Burpees
    • 15 seconds rest
    • 45 seconds of Russian Twists
    • 15 seconds rest
    • 45 seconds of Mountain Climbers
    • 15 seconds rest
    • Hold a Plank for as long as possible.
  • Remember to warm up: As Agarwal notes in the guide on how to reduce belly fat in one week, always warm up before starting any workout to prevent injury.

By swapping out your endless crunches for these more dynamic, full-body movements, you’ll not only see better results in your midsection but also build a stronger, more athletic, and more resilient body from head to toe.

