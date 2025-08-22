Bored of crunches? Try these 5 core-strengthening exercises for a flatter stomach

When the goal is a flatter stomach, many people’s first instinct is to drop to the floor and crank out hundreds of crunches. But here’s the hard truth: you can’t “spot-reduce” fat from your belly. To see your abs, you need to reduce your overall body fat, and that requires exercises that fire up your metabolism and build functional core strength. A combination of high-intensity and strength-focused exercises is the key.
While traditional crunches do target the rectus abdominis (the “six-pack” muscles), they are an isolation exercise. They don’t burn a significant number of calories, and they neglect the deeper core muscles, like the obliques and transverse abdominis, which are essential for a powerful and toned midsection. A comprehensive core workout involves so much more. You can see a list of more effective exercises for belly fat in this article.
To burn the layer of fat covering your abs, you need to increase your heart rate. High-intensity exercises are perfect for this, as they torch calories both during and after your workout.
Once you start burning fat, you want to reveal strong, defined muscles underneath. These exercises build the deep core strength that crunches miss.
For optimal results, combine these high-intensity and strength exercises into a circuit, as recommended by ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal. This approach keeps your heart rate elevated while challenging your muscles, providing the perfect combination for fat burning and muscle building.
By swapping out your endless crunches for these more dynamic, full-body movements, you’ll not only see better results in your midsection but also build a stronger, more athletic, and more resilient body from head to toe.
