Transform your workday with these desk exercises for weight loss

Shed those extra kilos without leaving your workspace. Here are 10 simple and effective desk exercises you can do to boost your metabolism and aid weight loss.

‘Sitting is the new smoking’, we have all heard this before. But in the modern age of desk jobs and digital diversions, it’s not always easy to avoid prolonged periods of sitting. However, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your health and fitness goals. Here are some of the best desk exercises for weight loss that you can do without even leaving your workstation. These easy yet efficient workouts will help you burn calories, tone muscles, and improve your overall health while you work. So, if you’re ready to ditch the sedentary lifestyle and make the most of your workplace, continue reading to learn about the best desk exercises for shedding pounds.

What are desk exercises?

Desk exercises are a type of physical activity that can be done while seated or standing at a desk. These exercises are typically simple and require minimal space, making them ideal for office workers or anyone who spends long periods sitting down. These workouts can help to improve circulation, reduce muscle stiffness, and burn calories, as found in a study published in the journal Taylor and Francis. They can also help to improve mental focus and reduce stress. Wondering which are the best desk exercises for losing weight, check out some below!

Desk exercises for weight loss: Does it help?

Desk exercises, while not a replacement for a full workout routine, can still contribute to weight loss in several ways. “They help to increase your non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), which is the energy you burn through daily activities outside of structured exercise,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. By incorporating small movements throughout your workday, you can boost your metabolism and burn more calories overall.

Additionally, desk exercises can help build muscle mass, which in turn increases your resting metabolic rate. This means that you burn more calories even when you are not actively exercising.

10 best desk exercises for losing weight

Here are some of the easy and effective desk exercises that can help with weight loss.

1. Seated leg raises

Sit upright with feet flat on the floor.

Extend one leg straight out in front of you, parallel to the floor.

Hold for a few seconds, then slowly lower.

Repeat with the other leg.

Aim for 10-15 reps per leg.

This exercise targets the core and leg muscles.

2. Chair squats

Stand in front of your chair with feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body as if you’re going to sit down, but stop just before your bottom touches the chair.

Hold for a second, then push back up.

Repeat 10-12 times.

This exercise works on quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

3. Desk push-ups

Stand facing your desk, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, resting on the edge.

Lean in, lowering your chest towards the desk.

Push back up.

Repeat 10-12 times.

This exercise helps to strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

4. Seated torso twists

Sit with feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands behind your head or on your desk.

Twist your torso to one side, then the other.

Repeat 10-15 twists per side.

This exercise helps to engage core muscles and improves posture.

5. Seated bicycle crunches

Sit back slightly in your chair, lifting your feet off the floor.

Bring your right knee towards your left elbow, then extend your leg.

Repeat with the other leg, alternating sides.

Aim for 10-15 reps per leg.

This exercise helps to work abdominal muscles.

6. Calf raises

Sit or stand with feet flat on the floor.

Raise onto the balls of your feet, then slowly lower back down.

Repeat 15-20 times.

This exercise helps to tone calf muscles.

7. Hamstring curls

Sit with feet flat on the floor.

Extend one leg out in front of you.

Curl your heel towards your chair, then slowly lower.

Repeat with the other leg.

Aim for 10-15 reps per leg.

This exercise helps to strengthen the hamstrings.

8. Tricep dips (using a chair)

Sit on the edge of your chair, hands shoulder-width apart, fingers facing forward.

Slide your bottom off the chair, supporting yourself with your arms.

Lower your body by bending your elbows, then push back up.

Repeat 10-12 times.

This exercise helps to work the triceps.

9. Shoulder shrugs

Sit or stand with arms at your sides.

Shrug your shoulders up towards your ears, then slowly lower.

Repeat 15-20 times.

This exercise helps to relieve tension in the shoulders and neck.

10. Wrist curls

Hold a lightweight (or a water bottle) in each hand.

Rest your forearms on your desk, palms facing up.

Curl your wrists upwards, then slowly lower.

Repeat 10-15 times.

You can also do reverse wrist curls (palms facing down).

This exercise helps to strengthen forearms and wrists.

Important considerations:

Begin with a few repetitions of each exercise and gradually increase the number as you get stronger.

If you feel any pain, stop the exercise immediately.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Desk exercises are most effective when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Try to incorporate these exercises into your daily routine for the best results. Even a few minutes here and there add up.

Takeaway

While doing these desk exercises will not suddenly melt away kilos, they are an effective tool in the fight against sedentary lives and can help keep you healthy. By implementing these basic movements into your workday, you may increase your metabolism and build muscle, both of which aid in weight management and overall well-being.