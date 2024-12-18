Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani loses 17kg in just six months

Actress Deepti Sadhwani shared her inspiring fitness journey in an Instagram post. She talks about how intermittent fasting, eliminating sugar, and eating clean helped her lose weight.

“If I can do it, so can you”, Deepti Sadhwani shares a powerful message after her weight loss transformation on her social media. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor lost a whopping 17 kilos in just six months. Inspiring her fans, the 33-year-old said she lost weight by eating right and incorporating a more disciplined workout routine. With an aim to become the “best version of herself”, she embarked on this journey by bringing about very realistic shifts in her diet as well as her exercise programme which included yoga, swimming and boxing. Her weight loss journey emphasises the importance of eating the right foods, at the right time and perseverance. If you are seeking some inspiration, know how the actor went from 75kg to 58 kg.

How did Deepti Sadhwani lose weight?

In a reel that she shared on Instagram, Deepti Sadhwani talks about incorporating a healthy diet and exercises such as boxing, swimming, and aerial yoga into her workout routine. It all began when she understood her body. This helped her to choose the right balance of food, exercise, and have the right mindset. She also talks about how she kept her diet and routine realistic and included cheat days as well. Let’s have a look at what worked for her.

Have a look at her post here:

{{{htmlData}}}

Deepti Sadhwani’s weight loss transformations: 11 healthy habits that helped

If you are too on the journey to lose weight, here are some important points from Deepti Sadhwani’s weight loss transformation that can help you. Here’s how she lost weight.

1. Practised intermittent fasting

Deepti Sadhwani followed intermittent fasting, wherein she did the 16-hour fasting. This method of IF involves you to eat during an eight-hour eating window and fast for the next 16 hours. IF has shown considerable results world-wide. A study, published in the Official Publication of Family Physicians of Canada, lists intermittent fasting as a long-term treatment of obesity. It was seen that intermittent fasting resulted in weight loss, ranging from 0.8% to 13.0% of baseline body weight.

2. No crash diets

Crash diets can often lead to drastic weight loss, but this weight loss is not sustainable. This is probably why Deepti Sadhwani stayed away from these. Crash diets, which bring with them severe calorie restriction, can have other negative effects on the body. A study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, states that extreme diets are either very low in carbohydrates or very low in fat. This makes the diet unbalanced and may not be safe to follow.

Drastic calorie reductions can lead to nutrient deficiencies, affecting overall health and well-being. Essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins may not be adequately present in a crash diet which can lead to various health issues. Also, when the body is deprived of energy, it may start breaking down muscle tissue for fuel. This can lead to weakness, fatigue, and a slower metabolism.

3. Focused on clean eating

Clean eating, a dietary approach followed by Deepti Sadhwani, focuses on consuming whole as well as minimally processed foods. It is about eating natural ingredients and avoiding processed foods with added sugars, artificial flavours, and preservatives.

In a clean diet, you can eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. You also reduce the consumption of processed snacks, sugary drinks, and fast food. These ultra-processed foods not only increase your weight, but also lead to other problems too. They can create higher fasting glucose levels as well as metabolic syndrome, a condition that can lead to the development of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. It can also increase cholesterol, and risk of hypertension found a study published in the journal Current Obesity Reports.

4. Followed portion control and counting her calories

Deepti Sadhwani also talks about portion control and tracking her daily calories as part of her weight loss journey. Controlling the quantity of the food you eat in one meal is very important. By controlling portion sizes, you can reduce your overall calorie intake. If you are eating fewer calories, this means you are following a calorie deficit diet, which is helpful for weight loss. Not only this, eating smaller, more frequent meals can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent overeating. It can also improve digestion and reduce bloating. A study published in the Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome states that a low-calorie diet involves consumption of 1,000–1,500 calories per day. A deficit of 500–750 calories per day is good for weight loss.

5. She stayed consistent

“Every small step matters,” says Deepti Sadhwani. Giving up was never an option for her. She says that she stayed consistent with her diet and exercise routine. When you stay consistent, healthy habits, such as regular exercise and a balanced diet, become ingrained in your routine. This makes it easier to stick to your weight loss plan in the long term. A study published in the journal Diabetes Spectrum states that consistently performing an exercise of a duration greater than what you do normally, contributes to weight loss and weight maintenance efforts over the long term.

6. Had her cheat days

Contrary to what you may feel, cheat days are essential in a weight loss journey. It helps you stay on track as well as get rid of food cravings. A planned cheat day can temporarily boost metabolism by increasing leptin levels, a hormone that regulates appetite. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity states that weight loss can decrease leptin levels, which is where a cheat meal helps. However, while it can be mentally beneficial to allow occasional indulgences to satisfy cravings, it’s crucial to approach them strategically.

7. Gave up on sugar

Sugar is the first thing that you give up on your weight loss journey, and Deepti Sadhwani, too, eliminated it from her diet. A study published in the Polish Journal of Food and Nutrition Sciences states that any diet that restricts or cuts out added sugar can help in reducing obesity in a big way. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, a condition where your body becomes less responsive to insulin. This can hinder weight loss. By limiting sugar intake, you can improve insulin sensitivity and enhance your body’s ability to use insulin effectively.

8. Consumed only gluten-free foods

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. It provides elasticity in the dough and helps baked goods maintain their shape. While gluten itself will not make you put on weight, it is added in high calorie and ultra-processed food and these are not good for weight loss. If you have gluten sensitivity, it can lead to inflammation as well as swelling.

9. Added swimming to her regimen

Deepti Sadhwani also talks about how she incorporated swimming into her routine. When it comes to weight loss, swimming is an excellent exercise. It helps you burn calories and build muscle. It engages multiple muscle groups, including your arms, legs, core, and back. It is a full-body workout that helps burn calories. A study, published in the journal Metabolism, observed that swimming reduced insulin levels after 6 months and decreased waist, hip, and calf circumferences at both 6 and 12 months.

10. Practiced arial yoga

Ariel yoga was another thing that was part of Deepti Sadhwani’s fitness plan. Aerial yoga is a form of yoga that involves performing yoga poses while suspended in a hammock. This helps to engage multiple muscle groups, including those often neglected in traditional yoga. Lifting and suspending your body weight can lead to increased calorie burn, states a study, published by the American Council on Exercise.

11. Included boxing

Boxing can also help you lose weight. Boxing engages your entire body, from your arms and shoulders to your core and legs. This workout helps you burn more calories than isolated exercises. As you build muscle through boxing training, your metabolism increases. This means you’ll burn more calories even at rest.

It is safe to say that Deepti Sadhwani’s fitness transformation has been inspiring. These practical and effective steps helped her lose a considerable amount of weight in a healthy way. Her journey teaches us to be patient and not give up, as she says, “It’s about loving yourself at every step.”

Note: While these strategies may work for some people, please consult a healthcare professional if you suffer from any underlying conditions. Also, please consult your doctor if you are pregnant or lactating, before trying these.