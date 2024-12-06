Debina Bonnerjee reveals her weight loss workout post C-section delivery

Debina Bonnerjee shares weight loss exercises and a routine that helped her shed those extra kilos post C-section.

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, known for her role in Ramayana, recently took to Instagram to share her inspiring post-pregnancy transformation with her followers. After facing the emotional and physical challenges of multiple failed IVF cycles, Debina Bonnerjee became the proud mother of two beautiful daughters. Throughout her motherhood journey, she has been candid about the ups and downs she experienced and how she lost 10 kilos postpartum, dropping from 75 kg to 65 kg. In yet another reel, Debina Bonnerjee revealed her fitness journey and the workout routine that helped her shed those extra kilos after giving birth, especially after her C-section delivery.

Debina Bonnerjee reveals her weight loss workout routine

In her Instagram video, Debina Bonnerjee quipped, “The excitement of fitting into an old workout outfit is for real. And let me show you what is leading to this result. My one-day workout. People are asking me how can I do these workouts after a C-section… I am asking, Why not?” She also thanks her fitness trainer for being patient and strict enough to push her limits. Her words were not just an answer to the common doubts women have about exercising after C-section delivery but a clear declaration of determination and resilience.

Let us dive into the details of the workout she has been following, which is as much about fun as it is about hard work.

Check out the Instagram post of Debina Bonnerjee:

Weight loss exercises Debina Bonnerjee did to get back in shape

Here are exercises and a routine that 41-year-old actress followed for her post-pregnancy transformation:

1. Dance

The first thing that helped Debina Bonnerjee get back into shape is quite simple but effective—a happy dance. She emphasises how essential it is to have fun with the process, and for her, dancing is the perfect way to start. “Whatever I did to fit into this outfit. I mean, getting back into shape. This is something that needs to be shown,” she shares. A lighthearted dance can not only lift your mood but also serve as a great cardiovascular warm-up, helping you loosen up and get ready for more intense activity. This low-impact exercise can accelerate calorie burn, help in weight loss, and keep mood in check post-pregnancy.

2. Breakfast

To prepare the body for an intense workout, Bonnerjee ensures her body gets the nutrition to fuel energy. She maintains a simple but nutrient-packed breakfast idea—green juice, eggs, and avocados. The green juice can give you a dose of antioxidants that can keep you energised throughout the day. As per a study published in the Nutrients, eggs provide protein to repair and build muscle, and as per Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, avocados offer healthy fats that can support weight loss.

What we can learn from Debina Bonnerjee here is the importance of a balanced, wholesome breakfast. As a mother juggling work and life, it is easy to grab something quick, but Debina’s choice to prioritise nutrition shows that mindful eating is essential for overall health and successful weight loss.

3. Warm-up

No workout is complete without a proper warm-up, and Debina Bonnerjee does not skip this crucial step. She starts with a series of exercises that prepare her muscles and joints for the intense movements ahead. Her warm-up routine includes:

Deep squats: For Debina Bonnerjee, squats are not just about building strength but also about relaxation and stretching. The deep squat helps activate the lower body and core muscles while giving a good stretch to the hips and thighs.

For Debina Bonnerjee, squats are not just about building strength but also about relaxation and stretching. The deep squat helps activate the lower body and core muscles while giving a good stretch to the hips and thighs. Open book exercise: This one targets the core and improves spinal flexibility. It is especially beneficial for new mothers who may experience tightness in the lower back from carrying their baby or from a C-section.

This one targets the core and improves spinal flexibility. It is especially beneficial for new mothers who may experience tightness in the lower back from carrying their baby or from a C-section. Leg swings, leg rotation, and arm rotation: These exercises help improve mobility, flexibility, and blood flow, ensuring that your body is ready for more demanding exercises.

These warm-up exercises are a gentle way to increase the range of motion and prepare you for rigorous activities, especially when recovering from a C-section.

4. Workout

After a light but much-needed warm-up session, Debina Bonnerjee dives into the main workout. The exercises she shares are a combination of strength training and cardio, designed to boost endurance, improve overall fitness, and tone muscles. Here is a breakdown of her main workout:

Snatch: Snatch is lifting a barbell from the ground to overhead in one smooth motion. This explosive movement is great for building strength and engaging the whole body. It also helps in improving coordination and balance.

Snatch is lifting a barbell from the ground to overhead in one smooth motion. This explosive movement is great for building strength and engaging the whole body. It also helps in improving coordination and balance. Mountain climbers: This high-intensity exercise boosts cardiovascular health, increases stamina, and targets multiple muscle groups, including the core and legs.

This high-intensity exercise boosts cardiovascular health, increases stamina, and targets multiple muscle groups, including the core and legs. Kettlebell swing and hold: Kettlebell exercises are a fantastic way to work the entire body, targeting the hips, core, and shoulders. The swing builds strength, while the hold tests endurance and stability.

Kettlebell exercises are a fantastic way to work the entire body, targeting the hips, core, and shoulders. The swing builds strength, while the hold tests endurance and stability. Alternate bosu ball hold: Balancing on a Bosu ball engages the core and improves overall body stability. It is great for working on postural muscles, especially important after pregnancy.

Balancing on a Bosu ball engages the core and improves overall body stability. It is great for working on postural muscles, especially important after pregnancy. Lunge hold: A one-minute lunge hold is a killer move that tones the legs and strengthens the lower body.

A one-minute lunge hold is a killer move that tones the legs and strengthens the lower body. Side pull: This resistance exercise targets the arms and shoulders while also working the core.

High-intensity exercises for weight loss

To wrap up her workout for weight loss, Debina includes high-intensity exercises like skipping, jumping squats, kettlebell swings, and V crunches.

Skipping: It is a great full-body cardiovascular exercise that increases stamina and burns calories quickly. It tones the arms, legs, and core while improving agility and coordination.

It is a great full-body cardiovascular exercise that increases stamina and burns calories quickly. It tones the arms, legs, and core while improving agility and coordination. Jumping squats: This exercise targets the legs, glutes, and core while boosting heart rate. They help burn fat, increase explosive strength, and tone the thighs and buttocks, all while improving cardiovascular health.

This exercise targets the legs, glutes, and core while boosting heart rate. They help burn fat, increase explosive strength, and tone the thighs and buttocks, all while improving cardiovascular health. Kettlebell swings: It works the hips, glutes, hamstrings, core, and shoulders. They build strength and tone the lower body, especially the waist and thighs, while providing a cardio boost.

It works the hips, glutes, hamstrings, core, and shoulders. They build strength and tone the lower body, especially the waist and thighs, while providing a cardio boost. V crunches: V crunches target the upper and lower abs, as well as the hip flexors, to tone the core and trim the waist. This move strengthens deep abdominal muscles and improves posture.

These exercises not only help burn calories but also sculpt the body, especially around the core and thighs.