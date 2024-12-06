Debina Bonnerjee reveals her weight loss workout post C-section delivery

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, known for her role in Ramayana, recently took to Instagram to share her inspiring post-pregnancy transformation with her followers. After facing the emotional and physical challenges of multiple failed IVF cycles, Debina Bonnerjee became the proud mother of two beautiful daughters. Throughout her motherhood journey, she has been candid about the ups and downs she experienced and how she lost 10 kilos postpartum, dropping from 75 kg to 65 kg. In yet another reel, Debina Bonnerjee revealed her fitness journey and the workout routine that helped her shed those extra kilos after giving birth, especially after her C-section delivery.
In her Instagram video, Debina Bonnerjee quipped, “The excitement of fitting into an old workout outfit is for real. And let me show you what is leading to this result. My one-day workout. People are asking me how can I do these workouts after a C-section… I am asking, Why not?” She also thanks her fitness trainer for being patient and strict enough to push her limits. Her words were not just an answer to the common doubts women have about exercising after C-section delivery but a clear declaration of determination and resilience.
Let us dive into the details of the workout she has been following, which is as much about fun as it is about hard work.
Here are exercises and a routine that 41-year-old actress followed for her post-pregnancy transformation:
The first thing that helped Debina Bonnerjee get back into shape is quite simple but effective—a happy dance. She emphasises how essential it is to have fun with the process, and for her, dancing is the perfect way to start. “Whatever I did to fit into this outfit. I mean, getting back into shape. This is something that needs to be shown,” she shares. A lighthearted dance can not only lift your mood but also serve as a great cardiovascular warm-up, helping you loosen up and get ready for more intense activity. This low-impact exercise can accelerate calorie burn, help in weight loss, and keep mood in check post-pregnancy.
To prepare the body for an intense workout, Bonnerjee ensures her body gets the nutrition to fuel energy. She maintains a simple but nutrient-packed breakfast idea—green juice, eggs, and avocados. The green juice can give you a dose of antioxidants that can keep you energised throughout the day. As per a study published in the Nutrients, eggs provide protein to repair and build muscle, and as per Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, avocados offer healthy fats that can support weight loss.
What we can learn from Debina Bonnerjee here is the importance of a balanced, wholesome breakfast. As a mother juggling work and life, it is easy to grab something quick, but Debina’s choice to prioritise nutrition shows that mindful eating is essential for overall health and successful weight loss.
No workout is complete without a proper warm-up, and Debina Bonnerjee does not skip this crucial step. She starts with a series of exercises that prepare her muscles and joints for the intense movements ahead. Her warm-up routine includes:
These warm-up exercises are a gentle way to increase the range of motion and prepare you for rigorous activities, especially when recovering from a C-section.
After a light but much-needed warm-up session, Debina Bonnerjee dives into the main workout. The exercises she shares are a combination of strength training and cardio, designed to boost endurance, improve overall fitness, and tone muscles. Here is a breakdown of her main workout:
To wrap up her workout for weight loss, Debina includes high-intensity exercises like skipping, jumping squats, kettlebell swings, and V crunches.
These exercises not only help burn calories but also sculpt the body, especially around the core and thighs.
