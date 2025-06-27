Cycling vs running: Which exercise is better to reduce belly fat?

Belly fat, the fat stored around your stomach, is not just about your physical appearance. You should get rid of it, as it can have a negative impact on your health. It may increase the risk of heart disease as well as diabetes. When your stomach keeps growing, it means you probably need to make lifestyle changes. Apart from changing your diet, make sure to engage in physical activity. Cardio exercises like cycling and running can help to get rid of belly fat. Both can burn calories and improve your heart health. But between cycling vs running, is there a winner?
Here are some of the benefits of cycling:
Before moving on to the cycling vs running debate, let’s check out the benefits of running:
Confused between cycling vs running for belly fat reduction? It turns out that both are effective. During a study, published in Medicine And Science In Sports And Exercise, researchers found that both cycling and running helped in decreasing body fat, including abdominal fat, in overweight or obese participants.
Here’s a comparison between cycling vs running:
Running:
Cycling:
“If you are overweight, have knee pain or haven’t worked out in a long time, cycling is the safer choice to start your fat loss journey,” says Thakur. If you are already active and want fast fat loss, better cardio endurance, and more intense training, running will give you faster results. Instead of choosing between cycling vs running, you can mix both. You can cycle 3 days a week and run 2 days. This keeps the training fun, targets different muscles and avoids burnout while sweating it out.
How to ride a bicycle:
How to run:
To reduce belly fat, you need to burn more calories than you eat. Cardio like cycling or running helps with this, but you also need to fix your diet, sleep and activity levels. While choosing between cycling vs running, remember that no one exercise can target only belly fat. You lose fat from your whole body, and abdominal fat reduces as part of that process.
It depends on weight, speed and time. For a person around 70 to 75 kg, running at a medium pace can help to burn 600 to 800 calories per hour. Cycling at a medium pace can burn about 300 to 600 calories per hour.
Running burns more calories than cycling in the same time. So, one hour of running is equal to 1.5 hours of cycling (approximately). But it depends on factors like speed and terrain.
Both are excellent for heart health. But if we compare the two, running increases heart rate faster and builds heart strength quicker. Cycling is easier on the joints, so it is good for long sessions with less risk.
Running builds leaner muscles, mainly in calves, hamstrings and core. Cycling builds stronger and bigger legs (quads and glutes) because of resistance from pedals.
