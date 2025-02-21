10 weight loss exercises to burn the maximum calories

Are you trying to lose those extra kilos? If so, your weight loss plan is incomplete without these 10 calorie burning exercises.

When working to lose weight, we are all focused on managing our calorie intake and tracking how many calories we burn. But what exactly is calorie burn? Simply put, it is the energy your body uses for everything from basic functions like breathing to physical activities. Focusing on calorie burn is essential for weight loss because it helps create the necessary calorie deficit—when you burn more calories than you consume, leading to weight loss. While diet plays a significant role, regular exercise ensures you are burning more calories and boosting your metabolism. So, if you are looking to lose weight, these calorie burning exercises are your best bet. They will not only help you shed excess weight but also keep you fit and healthy!

10 calorie burning exercises

Here are some of the best calorie burning exercises you can perform daily to lose weight:

1. Box jumps

One of the first calorie burning exercises that not only help tone lower body but also improve cardiovascular health is the box squat. It engages your core, legs, and glutes, burning calories significantly. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart in front of a sturdy platform (a box or bench).

Slightly bend your knees and squat down a bit, swinging your arms back.

Jump onto the box quickly, swinging your arms forward.

Land softly with your knees slightly bent, ensuring that your feet are flat on the box and your body is in an upright position.

Step back down carefully, one foot at a time, and repeat the move.

2. High knee runs

This is one of the best calorie burning exercises that targets the core, legs, and hips. It engages the abdominal muscles, promoting fat loss around the midsection. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms bent at 90 degrees by your sides.

Begin running in place by bringing your knees up towards your chest, one at a time, as high as possible.

Keep your core engaged and maintain a fast pace to increase the heart rate.

Continue running for a set amount of time or repetitions.

3. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are one of the best calorie burning exercises as they provide full body engagement. This also helps you strengthen various muscle groups. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet together and your arms resting at your sides.

Jump your feet out to the sides while raising your arms overhead.

As you land, your feet should be shoulder-width apart, and your hands should meet above your head.

Jump back to the starting position, bringing your feet together and arms back down.

Repeat quickly, maintaining a steady rhythm and pace.

4. Step workouts

It involves stepping up and down from a raised platform or step. This is one of the most effective calorie burning exercises that work your legs, glutes, and core. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand in front of a sturdy step or platform, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step up with one foot, placing it firmly on the step, followed by bringing your other foot up to join it.

Step down with one foot, followed by the other, returning to the starting position.

Repeat the stepping motion, alternating your leading foot for each step up.

You can add variations like stepping sideways, knee lifts, or adding arm movements to increase intensity.

5. Kickboxing

If you are looking for calorie burning exercises, you cannot miss out on kickboxing. It is an intense cardiovascular workout that may help you burn calories while simultaneously strengthening the muscles in your arms, legs, and core. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with one foot forward and your knees slightly bent.

Begin by throwing punches with alternating hands, such as jabs, crosses, and hooks.

Add powerful kicks to your punches, alternating between front kicks, roundhouse kicks, or sidekicks.

Engage your core throughout to maintain balance and power.

Keep your movements fast and switch between kicking techniques.

6. Scissors (scissor kicks)

This is one of most effective calorie burning exercises for toning the lower abs, thighs, and hip flexors. It requires significant core stability, making it helpful for burning belly fat. Here’s how to perform it:

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides for support.

Lift both legs off the floor, keeping them straight, and lower your back into the mat.

Begin the scissor motion by crossing your right leg over your left leg, then quickly switching, bringing your left leg over your right.

Keep your core engaged to support your lower back and avoid arching it.

Continue alternating the crossing motion of your legs as quickly as possible.

7. Burpees

This is a combination of a few calorie burning exercises that include squats, jumps, and push-ups. It boosts your heart rate, which helps shed calories and belly fat. Here’s how to perform it:

Start standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees and squat down, placing your hands on the floor in front of you.

Jump your feet back into a push-up position, ensuring your body is in a straight line from head to heels.

Perform a push-up (optional) by lowering your chest to the ground and pushing back up.

Jump your feet back toward your hands and explode upward, jumping as high as you can.

Land softly and immediately go into the next repetition.

8. Running lunges

This is one of the most effective calorie burning exercises that combine lunges with a jogging motion, providing a dynamic workout that targets the glutes, thighs, and core. It is good for calorie burn, helping with weight loss. Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet together, keeping your hands on your hips or arms in front.

Take a step forward with your right foot and lower your body into a lunge, ensuring your right knee is over your ankle and the left knee is just above the ground.

Push off with your right foot and bring your left foot forward into the next lunge, alternating legs as you go.

Keep your chest upright and engage your core to maintain stability.

Perform the lunges quickly, with minimal rest between each one to maximise the calorie burn.

9. Swimming (crawl style)

The crawl stroke, or freestyle, is one of the most effective swimming styles, making it one of the best calorie burning exercises. It requires constant movement of the arms, legs, and core, ensuring a full-body workout and promoting fat loss. Here’s how to perform it:

Begin by floating in the water face down with your body in a horizontal position.

Stretch one arm forward and pull it underwater in a circular motion, reaching down and around.

As your arm pulls, begin kicking your legs in a fluttering motion–keeping your legs straight and alternating kicks.

Once the arm completes the pull, rotate your body slightly and begin the next stroke with the opposite arm.

Keep your head in the water, turning it to the side to breathe. Continue the motion, maintaining a steady rhythm.

10. Swimming (butterfly style)

The butterfly stroke is one of the most intense swimming styles, requiring significant strength and coordination. It is one of the most rigorous calorie burning exercises as it engages the arms, chest, back, and especially the core muscles. Here’s how to perform it:

Start in the water with your body flat and your arms extended in front of you.

Perform a simultaneous pull with both arms, sweeping them outward and then inward, while bringing them down to your sides.

As your arms push down, kick both legs in a dolphin motion (similar to a mermaid’s tail), where both legs move together up and down.

Propel your chest out of the water with the strength of the arm pull, while your legs continue the kick.

Breathe in when your chest is above the water and exhale underwater as you glide through the stroke.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these calorie burning exercises now and shed those extra kilos.