6 body weight exercises to lose weight that can be done anywhere!

No elaborate equipment or gym membership, all that bodyweight exercises require is a well-ventilated room, and an enthusiastic you! Doing bodyweight exercises to lose weight can be effective and super easy. These exercises use your body weight to build resistance against the force of gravity, burning calories in the process. This form of workout can help you improve your strength and endurance, besides helping in maintaining overall fitness and well-being. However, it is essential to pace yourself while doing these exercises. Start with what suits you and your body, and build your way up from there. Know the right way to do bodyweight exercises to lose weight, as well as what to keep in mind while doing this workout.
Bodyweight exercises are exercises that use body weight as resistance to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. “These exercises don’t require any equipment or machinery, making them convenient and accessible anywhere. These exercises are elite and challenging,” explains Fit India Ambassador Wanitha Ashok. A study, published in the Strength and Conditioning Journal, states that bodyweight training movements are used to move the body against the forces of gravity and ground reaction forces.”
Bodyweight exercises offers physical, convenience and accessibility benefits. Here are some ways it can help you lose weight:
Like all strength training exercises, bodyweight exercises help increase resting metabolic rate, burning more calories. Including burpees, jump squats, and mountain climbers can help you burn calories during exercise like in cardio. Combining bodyweight exercises with a healthy diet promotes fat loss.
Body weight exercises help to increase strength and flexibility. This helps you exercise more and burn more calories. A study, published in the Journal of Yoga and Physiotherapy, states that body weight exercises help to build endurance as well as increase muscle strength. It states that the exercises exhibit a greater range of motion and isolation of specific muscles. It strengthens the core and prevents injuries as well.
There are many bodyweight exercises for weight loss, which also work on your balance. A study, published in the the Frontiers in Physiology, states that strength training bodyweight exercises help improve static balance in older women. Not only does this help in weight loss, but it also helps to avoid falls and injury.
Body weight exercises help in weight loss as these work on your energy levels. A study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science states that body weight exercises help, that require minimal time commitment and no special equipment, can build levels of cardiorespiratory fitness in inactive adults. The study involved basic exercises performed at a self-selected challenging pace.
Bodyweight exercises that involve resistance training help to build muscle without the dependence of an external load, states a study, published in Physiology & Behavior.The study also witnessed an improvement in the aerobic capacity and muscle endurance levels of the participants.
Body weight exercises to lose weight are convenient and accessible as hardly any equipment is needed. These exercises can be done anywhere even if space is a constraint. It’s cost-effective and suitable for all fitness levels.
However, to achieve weight loss and overall fitness, exercise routine should be combined with a balanced diet, regular cardio exercises, variate body weight exercises with other external resistance, overload progressively, staying, consistent and patience, explains Ashok.
Like all exercise routines, safety, and precautions are a must while attempting body weight exercises for weight loss. Here is what you should be careful of
Consult a doctor or fitness expert before starting.
This exercise targets core, legs and arms. You can also do mountain climbers to burn belly fat.
How to do:
Planks target the core muscles. If you find it challenging, check out exercises to improve a plank, that can help you nail the workout.
How to do:
These target the chest, shoulders and triceps or can be done on the wall if you have knee pain. There are some exercises to improve your push ups so that you can gain maximum benefit as well.
How to do:
This needs to be done using a chair or bench. This exercise targets the triceps. There are many variations of dips also that you can try out. Here is how to do a basic one.
How to do:
Doing Russian twists to burn belly fat has been proved to be very effective. Here is how to do one.
How to do:
These target all the muscles in the body. There are different ways to do burpees in order to lose weight. Here is the step-wise explanation of the most basic one.
How to do:
These exercise routines should not stretch more than half an hour. You can increase this time as and when your body gets used to it.
You should do up to 4 sets of each exercise. If you are just starting out, then you can begin with two sets of each exercise, and gradually increase.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss