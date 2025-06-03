12 standing exercises for weight loss to help you burn calories without hitting the floor

You can easily burn calories at home without any gym equipment. You just have to do moves while standing. Here are effective standing exercises for weight loss.

There are many unhealthy ways to gain weight. Eating junk food is not the only reason behind the extra body fat. Even sitting for long can lead to weight gain, which is why standing and moving around for some time is important. In fact, there are standing exercises for weight loss. There is no need to lie down, sit or use any gym equipment. These exercises usually involve full-body movement, help improve balance, burn calories, and strengthen muscles — all while keeping you upright.

Standing exercises for weight loss

You may be a desk-bound worker or just like to spend hours in front of the television. Whatever the reason, sitting for long is no good. During research, published in Frontiers In Physiology, an association between a high sitting time and obesity was found. Another study, published in PLoS One, showed that replacing one hour of sitting time with one hour of standing was linked with a 0.21 kg higher body fat reduction.

Here are some of the effective standing exercises for weight loss:

1. Jumping jacks

This one’s a total workout in itself! It can instantly boost your metabolism, giving you a significant chance at weight loss over a period of time. How to do jumping jacks for weight loss:

Stand straight with your arms at your sides.

Jump your feet out while raising your arms overhead.

Quickly jump back to starting position.

Repeat the steps of one of the standing exercises for weight loss for 30 to 60 seconds.

“It is a full-body cardio movement that raises your heart rate quickly. It burns calories fast, helping reduce body fat, including belly fat over time,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. During a study, published in JAMA Network Open, engaging in 30 minutes of cardio exercise per week was associated with reductions in waist circumference and body fat measures among overweight or obese adult participants.

2. High knees

High knees primarily target the lower body muscles, but while working the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves, it also involves the abs, thereby burning extra fat.

How to do high knees:

Stand tall with both your arms at your sides.

Run in one spot by bringing your knees up to your chest.

Pump your arms as you do this weight loss exercise.

Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds.

“This intense exercise that targets your lower belly and legs. It activates your core with each knee lift, tightening abdominal muscles,” says the expert.

3. Standing march

Standing march is an effective standing exercise for weight loss. Its various benefits include mobilising the joints, boosting core strength, improving balance and strengthening leg muscles. Here’s how to go about it:

Stand up and march in place.

Lift your knees as high as possible.

Swing your arms naturally.

Go for 1 to 2 minutes for best results.

It is a low-impact cardio for beginners that keeps your body moving. There will be a light calorie burn and gentle core activation.

4. Standing side leg raises

While working your way to weight loss, you should also keep in mind the importance of enhancing stability. Standing leg raises can help you make your hip abductor muscles stronger and boost your balance. Here’s how to do it:

Stand tall with your hands on your hips.

Lift your right leg out to the side without leaning.

Lower it back down slowly.

Repeat 10 to 15 times each leg.

It strengthens outer thighs, hips, and improves balance. It tones your side body and engages your core for stability.

5. Standing oblique crunch

This a variation of crunches to target the muscles on the side of the abdomen. This standing exercise for weight loss mainly targets core strength.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hands behind your head.

Lift your right knee while bending your right elbow toward it.

Squeeze your side (oblique) muscles.

Do 10 to 15 reps per side to lose weight.

Standing oblique crunch is one of the best exercises for belly fat loss, as it targets the obliques (side abs). It can help reduce love handles and tighten waistline.

6. Standing kickbacks

Want to target your glutes? Try the standing kickbacks, which can be performed with no equipment. If you want to maintain your balance, you can try it with a resistance band or do it against a wall to avoid the risk of falling. Here’s how to do it!

Stand tall with your hands on your hips.

Kick one leg straight back, and squeeze your glutes.

Bring your leg back to starting position.

Aim for 10 to 15 reps per leg to lose weight.

“Standing kickbacks can help tone glutes, hamstrings, and improve posture,” says the expert.

7. Standing punches (shadow boxing)

Imagine you are boxing someone! Yes, that’s just what shadow boxing is all about. It is a great cardio workout which helps to tone different muscle groups in the body. Here’s how to get it right:

Stand in a fighting stance, which means keep your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, bend your knees and keep hands in a guard position close to your chin.

Punch forward with your left, then right hand.

Keep your core tight and move fast while doing one of the effective standing exercises for weight loss.

Repeat the steps for 30 to 60 seconds.

It is a fast upper-body cardio that burns calories. Each twist during punching works your abs and side fat.

8. Standing toe touch

Remember when people asked you to try and touch your toes as a mark of your fitness levels? That’s just what a standing toe touch is!

Stand with your feet apart.

Reach your right hand toward your left foot.

Come back up and switch sides.

Do 10 to 15 reps each side.

Standing toe touch improves flexibility and activates core muscles. It helps stretch and engage lower belly and side muscles.

9. Arm circles

Arm circles are one of the simplest exercises, but also very effective for losing arm far. Know how to do arm circles:

Extend your arms to your sides to do one of the effective standing exercises for weight loss.

Make small forward circles for 30 seconds.

Then do backward circles.

“They work your shoulders and arms, and add to calorie burn,” says Thakur.

10. Side reaches

Side reaches are excellent for flexibility and to stretch your body after long periods of sitting or even standing. It can also help to lose love handles. Here’s how to do standing side reaches:

Stand with your feet apart, and arms overhead.

Lean to the right and reach over with your left arm.

Come back and switch sides.

Repeat these steps 10 to 15 times.

Side reaches tone the side body and stretch obliques.

11. Standing calf raises

Calf raises can help you tone and strengthen your calf muscles. Here’s how to do it:

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width to do this exercise for weight loss.

Rise up on your toes, hold for a second.

Slowly lower down.

Do 15 to 20 reps.

This exercise builds lower leg strength, helps with posture and balance. It is low impact, but helps in toning and calorie burn when repeated.

12. Standing bicycle crunch

These are a variation of the classic bicycle crunch. The difference lies in doing it while standing. Here’s how to do standing bicycle crunch:

Keep your hands behind your head.

Lift your left knee and twist your right elbow toward it.

Switch sides like a bicycle movement.

Do 15 to 20 reps of this weight loss exercise.

“Standing bicycle crunch combines core twist with leg lift. It is highly effective for targeting abs and burning belly fat,” says Thakur.

Who should not do standing exercises for weight loss?

Some people should be careful or talk to a doctor before doing standing exercises for weight loss:

People with joint pain or injuries: Jumping or quick movements may hurt knees, hips or ankles.

Pregnant women: Some standing movements, especially that involve jumping and twisting, may put too much pressure on the belly or lower back.

Seniors with balance problems: They may fall during exercises like high knees.

Standing exercises for weight loss are effective, as they can burn calories by making you move your whole body. They increase your heart rate, which improves fat burning. They can also build muscle, which helps your body burn calories even while resting. However, these exercises need to be paired with a healthy diet.