12 standing exercises for weight loss to help you burn calories without hitting the floor

There are many unhealthy ways to gain weight. Eating junk food is not the only reason behind the extra body fat. Even sitting for long can lead to weight gain, which is why standing and moving around for some time is important. In fact, there are standing exercises for weight loss. There is no need to lie down, sit or use any gym equipment. These exercises usually involve full-body movement, help improve balance, burn calories, and strengthen muscles — all while keeping you upright.
You may be a desk-bound worker or just like to spend hours in front of the television. Whatever the reason, sitting for long is no good. During research, published in Frontiers In Physiology, an association between a high sitting time and obesity was found. Another study, published in PLoS One, showed that replacing one hour of sitting time with one hour of standing was linked with a 0.21 kg higher body fat reduction.
Here are some of the effective standing exercises for weight loss:
This one’s a total workout in itself! It can instantly boost your metabolism, giving you a significant chance at weight loss over a period of time. How to do jumping jacks for weight loss:
“It is a full-body cardio movement that raises your heart rate quickly. It burns calories fast, helping reduce body fat, including belly fat over time,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. During a study, published in JAMA Network Open, engaging in 30 minutes of cardio exercise per week was associated with reductions in waist circumference and body fat measures among overweight or obese adult participants.
High knees primarily target the lower body muscles, but while working the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves, it also involves the abs, thereby burning extra fat.
How to do high knees:
“This intense exercise that targets your lower belly and legs. It activates your core with each knee lift, tightening abdominal muscles,” says the expert.
Standing march is an effective standing exercise for weight loss. Its various benefits include mobilising the joints, boosting core strength, improving balance and strengthening leg muscles. Here’s how to go about it:
It is a low-impact cardio for beginners that keeps your body moving. There will be a light calorie burn and gentle core activation.
While working your way to weight loss, you should also keep in mind the importance of enhancing stability. Standing leg raises can help you make your hip abductor muscles stronger and boost your balance. Here’s how to do it:
It strengthens outer thighs, hips, and improves balance. It tones your side body and engages your core for stability.
This a variation of crunches to target the muscles on the side of the abdomen. This standing exercise for weight loss mainly targets core strength.
Standing oblique crunch is one of the best exercises for belly fat loss, as it targets the obliques (side abs). It can help reduce love handles and tighten waistline.
Want to target your glutes? Try the standing kickbacks, which can be performed with no equipment. If you want to maintain your balance, you can try it with a resistance band or do it against a wall to avoid the risk of falling. Here’s how to do it!
“Standing kickbacks can help tone glutes, hamstrings, and improve posture,” says the expert.
Imagine you are boxing someone! Yes, that’s just what shadow boxing is all about. It is a great cardio workout which helps to tone different muscle groups in the body. Here’s how to get it right:
It is a fast upper-body cardio that burns calories. Each twist during punching works your abs and side fat.
Remember when people asked you to try and touch your toes as a mark of your fitness levels? That’s just what a standing toe touch is!
Standing toe touch improves flexibility and activates core muscles. It helps stretch and engage lower belly and side muscles.
Arm circles are one of the simplest exercises, but also very effective for losing arm far. Know how to do arm circles:
“They work your shoulders and arms, and add to calorie burn,” says Thakur.
Side reaches are excellent for flexibility and to stretch your body after long periods of sitting or even standing. It can also help to lose love handles. Here’s how to do standing side reaches:
Side reaches tone the side body and stretch obliques.
Calf raises can help you tone and strengthen your calf muscles. Here’s how to do it:
This exercise builds lower leg strength, helps with posture and balance. It is low impact, but helps in toning and calorie burn when repeated.
These are a variation of the classic bicycle crunch. The difference lies in doing it while standing. Here’s how to do standing bicycle crunch:
“Standing bicycle crunch combines core twist with leg lift. It is highly effective for targeting abs and burning belly fat,” says Thakur.
Some people should be careful or talk to a doctor before doing standing exercises for weight loss:
Standing exercises for weight loss are effective, as they can burn calories by making you move your whole body. They increase your heart rate, which improves fat burning. They can also build muscle, which helps your body burn calories even while resting. However, these exercises need to be paired with a healthy diet.
Standing alone won’t reduce belly fat, but doing standing exercises that get your body moving and your heart rate up can help burn belly fat. Just standing still (like a standing desk) may slightly improve posture and burn a few more calories than sitting, but it’s not enough on its own.
Standing burns slightly more calories than sitting, but walking is better than both. Walking burns more calories than standing, improves heart health and fitness and helps reduce belly fat faster.
Yes, standing crunches are effective, especially for working your core muscles (abs and sides). They also help people who can’t lie down easily (e.g., seniors, knee pain).
Mountain climbers are fast, core-focused cardio. They burn calories and target abs. Standing oblique crunches are also effective, as they target the side belly (love handles).
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.