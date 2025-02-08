Yoga for weight loss: Tadasana helps to shed extra kilos

Did you know that a simple yoga pose like Tadasana can help you lose weight? Check out how to follow this pose.

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for overall wellness and fitness. That said, busy work schedules can make it tough to hit the gym regularly. However, yoga offers some great poses that you can try at home to support your weight loss journey, a prominent one being Tadasana, or the Mountain Pose. Often overlooked in the quest for more complex yoga poses, this foundational pose can play a significant role in helping you shed kilos. Doing Tadasana for weight loss can show quick results as it improves your posture, strengthens your core, and enhances your body awareness. It provides a solid base for a more balanced and effective way to shed extra kilos.

What is tadasana?

Tadasana comes from two Sanskrit words: ‘Tada’, which means mountain, and ‘Asana’, which means posture or pose. “Together, it translates to the Mountain Pose, symbolising strength, stability, and groundedness – just like a mountain standing tall and steady,” says fitness expert Saurabh Bothra. It is a simple standing pose where you align your body in a straight, grounded position. Despite its simplicity, it is helpful to do Tadasana for weight loss as it improves posture, strengthens the core, and create a sense of calm and awareness.

Tadasana for weight loss: Does it help?

Yes, practicing mountain pose or tadasana for weight loss can show you quick results. Here is how it accelerates your weight loss process.

1. Improves posture: Tadasana improves optimal body alignment, strengthens core muscles, and improves posture, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Research and Analytical Reviews. Proper alignment improves overall body function, including digestion and metabolism, which can indirectly aid with weight management.

2. Increases body awareness: This foundational posture increases mindfulness and profound physical awareness. “By focusing on perfect posture and exercising certain muscles, you can become more in tune with your body’s feelings,” says the expert. This awareness can lead to more efficient movement patterns in other exercises and daily activities, thereby improving calorie expenditure.

3. Reduces stress: Yoga is well-known for its ability to alleviate stress, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. Chronic stress can cause an increase in cortisol levels, which promotes fat storage. Therefore, doing Tadasana for weight loss works as it helps you to manage stress and potentially improves your body’s ability to burn fat more efficiently.

How to do tadasana for weight loss?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to practice mountain pose or tadasana for weight loss.

Stand straight with your feet together and arms by your sides. Distribute your weight evenly across both feet.

Keep your spine straight, shoulders relaxed, and chin parallel to the ground.

Focus on standing tall, as if your head is reaching towards the sky.

Inhale deeply and raise your arms above your head, keeping them parallel with palms facing each other or joined.

Lift your heels off the floor, balancing on your toes, and stretch your entire body upwards. Feel the lengthening from your feet to your fingertips.

Hold the pose for 10–15 seconds while breathing deeply and steadily. Focus on your balance and engage your core muscles.

Exhale slowly, lower your heels back to the floor, and bring your arms down to your sides.

Potential risks of following tadasana

Mountain pose is a simple and foundational yoga pose, it is generally safe for most people as it does not have direct side effects. However, keep these things in mind while doing tadasana for weight loss:

If the pose is not performed correctly, it may lead to strain in the knees, lower back, or neck.

Relying solely on Tadasana for weight loss can lead to disappointment, as it is not a standalone solution. Weight loss requires a combination of diet, exercise, and mindfulness.

People with specific medical conditions, like vertigo or balance issues, should practice caution, especially during the balancing part of the pose (lifting onto the toes).

Note: To avoid any discomfort or strain, focus on proper alignment, practice under guidance if needed, and listen to your body as you practice yoga.

Who should avoid mountain pose?

While doing the mountain pose or tadasna for weight loss is generally considered safe for most people, there are certain conditions where it may be best to avoid or modify the pose:

Some advanced variations of mountain pose may not be suitable during pregnancy. It’s always best to consult with a prenatal yoga instructor or healthcare provider for guidance.

People with severe back injuries or conditions like herniated discs should avoid mountain pose or any yoga poses that may aggravate their condition.

In some cases, prolonged standing in Tadasana may slightly increase blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, it is advisable to consult with your doctor before practicing this pose.

If you experience dizziness or vertigo, it is best to avoid prolonged standing in Tadasana.

Takeaway

When it comes to a holistic fitness approach, make sure to include Tadasana for weight loss. Improving posture, increasing body awareness, and strengthening core muscles, create the groundwork for a healthier body and mind. When paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise, this simple yet effective posture can help you lose weight.