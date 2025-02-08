Yoga for weight loss: Tadasana helps to shed extra kilos

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for overall wellness and fitness. That said, busy work schedules can make it tough to hit the gym regularly. However, yoga offers some great poses that you can try at home to support your weight loss journey, a prominent one being Tadasana, or the Mountain Pose. Often overlooked in the quest for more complex yoga poses, this foundational pose can play a significant role in helping you shed kilos. Doing Tadasana for weight loss can show quick results as it improves your posture, strengthens your core, and enhances your body awareness. It provides a solid base for a more balanced and effective way to shed extra kilos.
Tadasana comes from two Sanskrit words: ‘Tada’, which means mountain, and ‘Asana’, which means posture or pose. “Together, it translates to the Mountain Pose, symbolising strength, stability, and groundedness – just like a mountain standing tall and steady,” says fitness expert Saurabh Bothra. It is a simple standing pose where you align your body in a straight, grounded position. Despite its simplicity, it is helpful to do Tadasana for weight loss as it improves posture, strengthens the core, and create a sense of calm and awareness.
Yes, practicing mountain pose or tadasana for weight loss can show you quick results. Here is how it accelerates your weight loss process.
1. Improves posture: Tadasana improves optimal body alignment, strengthens core muscles, and improves posture, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Research and Analytical Reviews. Proper alignment improves overall body function, including digestion and metabolism, which can indirectly aid with weight management.
2. Increases body awareness: This foundational posture increases mindfulness and profound physical awareness. “By focusing on perfect posture and exercising certain muscles, you can become more in tune with your body’s feelings,” says the expert. This awareness can lead to more efficient movement patterns in other exercises and daily activities, thereby improving calorie expenditure.
3. Reduces stress: Yoga is well-known for its ability to alleviate stress, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. Chronic stress can cause an increase in cortisol levels, which promotes fat storage. Therefore, doing Tadasana for weight loss works as it helps you to manage stress and potentially improves your body’s ability to burn fat more efficiently.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to practice mountain pose or tadasana for weight loss.
Mountain pose is a simple and foundational yoga pose, it is generally safe for most people as it does not have direct side effects. However, keep these things in mind while doing tadasana for weight loss:
Note: To avoid any discomfort or strain, focus on proper alignment, practice under guidance if needed, and listen to your body as you practice yoga.
While doing the mountain pose or tadasna for weight loss is generally considered safe for most people, there are certain conditions where it may be best to avoid or modify the pose:
When it comes to a holistic fitness approach, make sure to include Tadasana for weight loss. Improving posture, increasing body awareness, and strengthening core muscles, create the groundwork for a healthier body and mind. When paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise, this simple yet effective posture can help you lose weight.
Mountain pose, or Tadasana, may help to manage conditions like Parkinson's disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is also foundational for all other standing yoga poses.
In Tadasana (Mountain Pose) the chest and diaphragm are neutral and the breath is natural. The alert spine with the right shoulder and neck alignment gives the upper body and the chest the stability to feel breath awareness.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.