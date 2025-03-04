Do sit-ups help to lose belly fat?

Want to get rid of belly fat? Then do sit-ups for belly fat reduction along with cardio exercises and eating healthy foods.

It is a well established fact that losing weight overall will help you get a flat tummy. But there are certain exercises that target belly fat. One of them is sit-ups, which can strengthen the abdominal muscles like the rectus abdominis and the external oblique. It is one of the best ways to get a strong core. But don’t just rely on this exercise to lose belly fat. You will be able to achieve your fitness goal only when you team it up with cardio exercises and a healthy diet. While you can learn how to do sit-ups for belly fat reduction, make sure to focus on other calorie-burning exercises too.

What are sit-ups?

“They are a type of exercise that targets the abdominal muscles,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. To do this exercise, you lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and hands behind your head or crossed over your chest. Then you lift your upper body toward your knees and slowly lower back down. “This movement strengthens your core muscles,” says the expert.

What are the benefits of sit-ups?

This exercise has several benefits, including:

Strong core : “They engage the abdominal muscles, leading to a strong core,” says the expert. During a 2016 study, published in the Journal Of Physical Therapy Science, the sit-up was found to be an effective exercise in activating abdominal muscles like the upper and lower rectus abdominis and the external oblique.

Better balance : A strong core means you will be able to maintain balance. With better balance, it reduces the changes of falling down.

: A strong core means you will be able to maintain balance. With better balance, it reduces the changes of falling down. Improved flexibility : Sit-ups help make the spine and hip muscles more flexible.

: Sit-ups help make the spine and hip muscles more flexible. Boosts endurance : Regular sit-ups improve muscle endurance, making daily activities easier.

: Regular sit-ups improve muscle endurance, making daily activities easier. Improved muscle mass: They may help prevent muscle loss. During a 2016 study, published in Interventional Medicine and Applied Science, researchers found that older women who were able to do sit-ups were less likely to have sarcopenia, which is age-related muscle loss.

Sit-ups for belly fat reduction: Do they help?

If you are thinking of doing sit-ups for belly fat reduction, you need to know that the exercise can’t directly eliminate the fat around your tummy. “They can strengthen your core and burn calories. But they don’t burn enough calories to cause major fat loss,” says Thakur.

Fat loss happens when the body burns more calories than it consumes. Sit-ups can help build muscle in the stomach area, making the belly look tighter once fat is reduced through cardio and healthy diet. In fact, doing this exercise in excess will make things worse. “Doing 100 sit-ups a day will ruin your recovery system if you do it daily. The abdominal muscles are small, so you do not need 100 reps,” says the expert.

How to do sit-ups?

Just doing sit-ups for belly fat reduction may not be enough, but they can help in making your tummy tighter.

Lie down on a mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Place your hands behind your head or across your chest.

Engage your core by tightening your abdominal muscles.

Lift your upper body toward your knees without pulling on your neck.

Slowly lower back down to the starting position.

“Repeat for 3-4 sets of 15-20 reps. In addition to doing sit-ups for belly fat reduction, perform full-body exercises for better results,” says the expert.

What to do along with sit-ups for belly fat reduction?

You need to do more than sit-ups for belly fat reduction. Here’s how to lose belly fat:

Eat a healthy diet : Consume less sugar, junk food, and excess calories. “Eat more protein and fibre, as they can make you feel full. This way, you will be able to lose weight,” says the expert.

: Consume less sugar, junk food, and excess calories. “Eat more protein and fibre, as they can make you feel full. This way, you will be able to lose weight,” says the expert. Do cardio exercises : Running, swimming, cycling, and skipping are some of the cardio exercises that can help burn overall body fat, including belly fat.

: Running, swimming, cycling, and skipping are some of the cardio exercises that can help burn overall body fat, including belly fat. Strength training : Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups can help boost metabolism.

: Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups can help boost metabolism. Stay hydrated : “Drink enough water, at least eight glasses a day, to boost metabolism,” says the expert. It can stimulate your body to break down fat, aiding in weight loss.

: “Drink enough water, at least eight glasses a day, to boost metabolism,” says the expert. It can stimulate your body to break down fat, aiding in weight loss. Manage stress: Chronic stress is not good for your overall health, including your abdomen. “It can increase belly fat due to cortisol, a stress hormone,” says Thakur. An increased production of the hormone can lead to increased appetite and fat storage around the abdomen.

Who should not do sit-ups for belly fat reduction?

You can do sit-ups for belly fat reduction along with other moves, but this exercise may not suitable for everyone. Avoid it if you have:

Lower back pain : “Sit-ups are hard on your back, as they put pressure on the spine,” says the expert. They can lead to lower back pain or discomfort, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

: “Sit-ups are hard on your back, as they put pressure on the spine,” says the expert. They can lead to lower back pain or discomfort, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Neck pain : If not done correctly, the exercise can strain your neck.

: If not done correctly, the exercise can strain your neck. Pregnancy: Sit-ups for belly fat reduction can be unsafe during pregnancy due to the pressure on the abdomen.

Doing only sit-ups for belly fat reduction is not sufficient. It can be part of your fitness routine, as it get give a toned tummy. However, if you have any medical conditions, consult a doctor before doing this exercise.