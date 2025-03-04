Do sit-ups help to lose belly fat?

It is a well established fact that losing weight overall will help you get a flat tummy. But there are certain exercises that target belly fat. One of them is sit-ups, which can strengthen the abdominal muscles like the rectus abdominis and the external oblique. It is one of the best ways to get a strong core. But don’t just rely on this exercise to lose belly fat. You will be able to achieve your fitness goal only when you team it up with cardio exercises and a healthy diet. While you can learn how to do sit-ups for belly fat reduction, make sure to focus on other calorie-burning exercises too.
“They are a type of exercise that targets the abdominal muscles,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. To do this exercise, you lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and hands behind your head or crossed over your chest. Then you lift your upper body toward your knees and slowly lower back down. “This movement strengthens your core muscles,” says the expert.
This exercise has several benefits, including:
If you are thinking of doing sit-ups for belly fat reduction, you need to know that the exercise can’t directly eliminate the fat around your tummy. “They can strengthen your core and burn calories. But they don’t burn enough calories to cause major fat loss,” says Thakur.
Fat loss happens when the body burns more calories than it consumes. Sit-ups can help build muscle in the stomach area, making the belly look tighter once fat is reduced through cardio and healthy diet. In fact, doing this exercise in excess will make things worse. “Doing 100 sit-ups a day will ruin your recovery system if you do it daily. The abdominal muscles are small, so you do not need 100 reps,” says the expert.
Just doing sit-ups for belly fat reduction may not be enough, but they can help in making your tummy tighter.
“Repeat for 3-4 sets of 15-20 reps. In addition to doing sit-ups for belly fat reduction, perform full-body exercises for better results,” says the expert.
You need to do more than sit-ups for belly fat reduction. Here’s how to lose belly fat:
You can do sit-ups for belly fat reduction along with other moves, but this exercise may not suitable for everyone. Avoid it if you have:
Doing only sit-ups for belly fat reduction is not sufficient. It can be part of your fitness routine, as it get give a toned tummy. However, if you have any medical conditions, consult a doctor before doing this exercise.
Some of the best exercises for burning belly fat are compound exercises like squats, pullups, pushups, deadlifts. These will not only burn fat, but also increase strength. There are also cardio exercises which can burn calories. You can go for running or jogging, jump rope or burpees.
No, planks help strengthen and tighten the core muscles, but do not directly burn belly fat. However, when combined with a calorie-deficit diet and cardio exercises, planks can help make the belly look more toned and flat.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.