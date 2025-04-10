Benefits of rucking: 9 exercises to burn belly fat

There are many benefits of rucking when it comes to belly fat reduction. Check out 9 exercises for beginners.

Tired of following the same old fitness routine? Try rucking instead. Touted as a full-body workout, rucking is a low-impact cardio exercise where you walk or hike while carrying a weighted backpack or rucksack. There are many benefits of rucking, including belly fat reduction. After all, this low-impact, high-intensity exercise combines cardio with strength training. In fact, it’s better than just walking. The weight you carry while doing this exercise helps to intensify your workout as well as engage multiple muscle groups. This results in more calorie burn. However, it is important to perform rucking in the right way. Check out the benefits of rucking and some of the simple moves that you include in your fitness routine.

What is rucking?

It is a form of low-impact cardio exercise that involves walking or hiking while carrying a weighted backpack or rucksack. “It is often used in military training, but has become popular for general fitness. There are many benefits of rucking. The added resistance from the weight increases the intensity of a regular walk, making it a full-body workout,” explains fitness expert Yash Agarwal. Military ruck marching with load carriage increases ground reaction forces, which are related to bone stress injuries as well, states this study, published in the journal Ergonomics.

Rucking for belly fat reduction: How does it help?

There are many benefits of rucking when it comes to belly fat reduction. It is highly effective due to its combination of cardiovascular exercise and resistance training. Here’s how it works:

Calorie burn : Walking with weights can increase your calorie burn, states this study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. In fact, rucking burns more calories than traditional walking or jogging because of the added weight. This higher calorie burn leads to a calorie deficit, which is essential for reducing body fat, including belly fat. This is one of the best benefits of rucking when it comes to weight loss.

: Walking with weights can increase your calorie burn, states this study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. In fact, rucking burns more calories than traditional walking or jogging because of the added weight. This higher calorie burn leads to a calorie deficit, which is essential for reducing body fat, including belly fat. This is one of the best benefits of rucking when it comes to weight loss. Increased metabolism : The resistance element is one of the best benefits of rucking. This stimulates muscle growth, states a study, published in the journal Military Muscle. More muscle mass leads to a higher resting metabolic rate, meaning your body continues burning calories even after your workout.

: The resistance element is one of the best benefits of rucking. This stimulates muscle growth, states a study, published in the journal Military Muscle. More muscle mass leads to a higher resting metabolic rate, meaning your body continues burning calories even after your workout. Core engagement : Carrying a weighted rucksack engages the core muscles to maintain balance and posture. Therefore, one of the best benefits of rucking is that it can give you stronger core muscles. This helps to reduce belly fat and tighten the midsection.

: Carrying a weighted rucksack engages the core muscles to maintain balance and posture. Therefore, one of the best benefits of rucking is that it can give you stronger core muscles. This helps to reduce belly fat and tighten the midsection. Reduced stress hormones : One of the biggest benefits of rucking and similar exercises is that it can help lower your stress levels. Moderate-intensity activities like rucking lower cortisol levels. High cortisol levels are linked to abdominal fat storage, so reducing it aids belly fat reduction.

: One of the biggest benefits of rucking and similar exercises is that it can help lower your stress levels. Moderate-intensity activities like rucking lower cortisol levels. High cortisol levels are linked to abdominal fat storage, so reducing it aids belly fat reduction. Improved heart health : The ability to give you a healthy heart is one of the biggest benefits of rucking. It boosts heart rate and enhances cardiovascular fitness. A healthier cardiovascular system leads to better fat metabolism.

: The ability to give you a healthy heart is one of the biggest benefits of rucking. It boosts heart rate and enhances cardiovascular fitness. A healthier cardiovascular system leads to better fat metabolism. Efficient fat burn : Rucking combines cardio with strength training. When it comes to belly fat reduction, this is one of the best benefits of rucking as it helps in creating an optimal fat-burning environment.

: Rucking combines cardio with strength training. When it comes to belly fat reduction, this is one of the best benefits of rucking as it helps in creating an optimal fat-burning environment. Full body workout: One of the best benefits of rucking is that it is full body workout. Along with core activation, rucking engages the shoulders, back, glutes, and legs.

Rucking exercises for belly fat reduction

Now that we know the benefits of rucking, here are some exercises to maximise belly fat reduction:

1. Basic weighted ruck walk

Wear a weighted backpack (start with 10-20 percent of your body weight).

Walk at a steady pace for 30-60 minutes.

Maintain good posture with shoulders back and core engaged.

2. Hill or incline rucking

Find a hill or incline.

Walk up the hill with your rucksack, keeping your core engaged.

Walk back down with control.

Perform for 30 minutes.

3. Rucking Lunges

Stand with the weighted backpack on your back.

Step forward into a lunge, lowering your back knee toward the ground.

Push back to the starting position and switch legs.

Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg.

4. Ruck step-ups

Find a bench or sturdy surface about knee height.

Step onto the platform with one leg.

Push through your heel and bring the other leg up.

Step down and repeat. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

5. Ruck Russian twists

Sit on the ground holding your rucksack in front of you.

Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground.

Twist your torso, bringing the rucksack to the side.

Twist to the other side.

Perform 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

6. Plank ruck drags

Get into a plank position with the rucksack on the floor beside you.

Drag the rucksack across your body with one hand while keeping your core tight.

Switch sides and repeat.

Do 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

7. Rucking squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart with the rucksack on your back.

Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push back up.

Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

8. Overhead ruck carry

Lift your rucksack overhead with both arms.

Walk forward while keeping the rucksack overhead.

Engage your core and maintain an upright posture.

Perform for 2-3 minutes, then rest and repeat.

9. Ruck deadlifts

Place the rucksack on the floor in front of you.

Hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight.

Grab the rucksack and lift it while engaging your glutes and core.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

What to keep in mind while rucking

While there are many benefits of rucking, it needs to be done in the right way. Here is what you should remember:

Start with a manageable weight. Beginners should start with a rucksack weighing around 10-20 percent of their body weight. Increase gradually as you build strength.

Maintain proper posture while rucking. Keep your shoulders back, and chest up, and engage your core. Avoid leaning forward excessively.

In order to enjoy the benefits of rucking, choose the right terrain. For beginners, flat trails are best. As you progress, add hills or uneven terrain for greater challenge.

Rucking is intense and causes sweat loss. Carry water and stay hydrated.

Choose hiking boots or athletic shoes with proper arch support to avoid injury.

Ensure the rucksack fits snugly and distributes weight evenly to prevent back strain.

Avoid overexertion. Gradually increase time, distance, and weight. Always perform a 5-10 minute warm-up and cool-down with stretching to prevent injuries. If you feel sharp pain, dizziness, or discomfort, stop and rest. Modify the weight or reduce the intensity if needed.

Therefore, we see that there are many benefits of rucking when it comes to weight loss as well as belly fat reduction. However, pacing yourself, choosing the right terrain as well as wearing the right walking gear can make a big difference.