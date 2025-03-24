Yoga for weight loss: 14 must-try power poses to get back in shape

Yoga is an effective way to shed extra kilos! Here’s how to follow power yoga for weight loss, which must be a part of your fitness routine.

Keeping your weight in check is the benchmark of staying healthy and fit. However, busy work schedules can make it difficult for people to go to the gym. Yoga is an incredible way to lose weight and you can do it in the comfort of your home. Incorporating power yoga poses or asanas into your fitness routine can be beneficial to lose weight. You will be surprised to know that power yoga poses not only help you lose weight, but can also help to tone your glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles. If you are looking for ways to incorporate power yoga for weight loss in your routine, include these effective power yoga poses in your fitness routine.

Power yoga for weight loss: How does it help?

Power yoga for weight loss helps in burning more calories and muscle growth. The dynamic, flowing patterns raise your heart rate and burn a large number of calories every session, similar to a moderate cardio workout, as found in a study published in the journal Preventive Medicine. Plus, the strength-training benefits of holding poses and moving between them help build lean muscles. Muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat tissue, resulting in a higher metabolic rate, which allows you to burn more calories throughout the day, even when you are not actively exercising. Power yoga is an efficient weight-management technique, thanks to its mix of rapid calorie burn and long-term metabolic boost. Check out the best power yoga for weight loss.

Power yoga for weight loss: 15 must-try asanas

If you want to try power yoga for weight loss, here are some great yoga poses as suggested by the yoga expert Saurabh Bothra.

1. Plank (Kumbhakasana)

Place your hands directly under your shoulders, like you’re about to do a push-up.

Extend your legs straight back, tucking your toes under.

Engage your core, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold the position, maintaining steady breathing.

This pose strengthens the core, arms, and legs. Increases overall stability. It helps burn more calories by engaging multiple muscle groups.

2. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot slightly in.

Bend your right knee, keeping it aligned over your right ankle.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing down.

Gaze over your right fingertips.

This pose helps to tone the thighs, calves, and arms. It builds stamina improves balance and strengthens the core.

3. Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III)

Begin in Warrior II.

Shift your weight onto your right foot.

Lean your torso forward, lifting your left leg straight back until it’s parallel to the floor.

Extend your arms forward or keep them at your sides.

Maintain balance and a straight line from your head to your lifted heel.

This asana may help to improve balance and concentration It also strengthens the legs, core, and ankles.

4. Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot slightly in.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor.

Tilt your torso to the right, reaching your right hand toward your right shin, ankle, or the floor.

Extend your left arm straight up, gazing toward your left fingertips.

If you want to strengthen the legs and core? This asana can be helpful.

5. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Start on your hands and knees.

Lift your hips up and back, forming an inverted V-shape.

Press your hands and feet into the floor, lengthening your spine.

Relax your head and neck.

This pose helps to strengthen the arms and legs. It also helps to stretch the hamstrings and calves.

6. Boat pose (Naukasana)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.

Lean back slightly, lifting your feet off the floor.

Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor.

Straighten your legs, if possible, forming a V-shape with your body.

This asana aids in strengthening the core muscles and improves digestion. Most importantly, it helps to reduce belly fat.

7. Chair pose (Utkatasana)

Stand with your feet together or hip-width apart.

Bend your knees, as if sitting in a chair.

Extend your arms straight up or bring your palms together at your chest.

Keep your chest lifted and your weight in your heels.

This pose helps to strengthen the legs and builds stamina which may help in reducing weight effectively.

8. Bridge pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips up.

Clasp your hands underneath your back, if comfortable.

This asana may aid in strengthening the glutes, thighs, and back. It may also help to tone the core.

9. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

Lie on your stomach.

Bend your knees and reach back to grasp your ankles.

Lift your chest and thighs off the floor.

This pose helps strengthen the back and abdominal muscles and stimulates digestion. It also aids in reducing belly fat.

10. Twisted chair pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

Begin in chair pose.

Bring the palms of your hands together at the center of your chest.

Twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow on the outside of your right knee.

Repeat on the opposite side.

This asana helps tone the core and improves digestion. It also helps to lose weight.

11. Three-legged downward-facing dog (Tri Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Begin in Downward facing dog.

Lift one leg straight back and up, keeping your hips square.

This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, and core. It provides a deep stretch for the legs and hips which may help in weight loss.

12. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders.

Press your hands into the floor and lift your chest off the floor.

This asana aids in strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. It also helps to improve flexibility.

13. Locust pose (Salabhasana)

Lie on your stomach with your arms at your sides.

Lift your chest, arms, and legs off the floor.

This yoga for weight loss aids in strengthening the back, legs, and arms. It also helps to tone the core.

14. Side plank (Vasisthasana)

Begin in plank pose.

Shift your weight onto your right hand and right foot.

Lift your left arm straight up, stacking your left foot on top of your right foot.

This asana aids in strengthening the obliques and core. It also helps to tone the arms and wrists.

Side effects of power yoga for weight loss

Power yoga poses, while generally beneficial for weight loss, can have some potential side effects if not done correctly. Here are a few things to be aware of:

Power yoga’s dynamic movements and challenging poses increase the risk of strains, sprains, and other injuries, especially if proper alignment is not maintained. Common areas of injury include the wrists, shoulders, knees, and back.

If a person is not aware of their body and pushes too hard, imbalances in muscle groups can occur.

By practicing mindfully and taking necessary precautions, you can minimise the risk of side effects and enjoy the benefits of power yoga for weight loss.