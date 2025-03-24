Yoga for weight loss: 14 must-try power poses to get back in shape

Keeping your weight in check is the benchmark of staying healthy and fit. However, busy work schedules can make it difficult for people to go to the gym. Yoga is an incredible way to lose weight and you can do it in the comfort of your home. Incorporating power yoga poses or asanas into your fitness routine can be beneficial to lose weight. You will be surprised to know that power yoga poses not only help you lose weight, but can also help to tone your glutes, hamstrings, and core muscles. If you are looking for ways to incorporate power yoga for weight loss in your routine, include these effective power yoga poses in your fitness routine.
Power yoga for weight loss helps in burning more calories and muscle growth. The dynamic, flowing patterns raise your heart rate and burn a large number of calories every session, similar to a moderate cardio workout, as found in a study published in the journal Preventive Medicine. Plus, the strength-training benefits of holding poses and moving between them help build lean muscles. Muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat tissue, resulting in a higher metabolic rate, which allows you to burn more calories throughout the day, even when you are not actively exercising. Power yoga is an efficient weight-management technique, thanks to its mix of rapid calorie burn and long-term metabolic boost. Check out the best power yoga for weight loss.
If you want to try power yoga for weight loss, here are some great yoga poses as suggested by the yoga expert Saurabh Bothra.
This pose strengthens the core, arms, and legs. Increases overall stability. It helps burn more calories by engaging multiple muscle groups.
This pose helps to tone the thighs, calves, and arms. It builds stamina improves balance and strengthens the core.
This asana may help to improve balance and concentration It also strengthens the legs, core, and ankles.
If you want to strengthen the legs and core? This asana can be helpful.
This pose helps to strengthen the arms and legs. It also helps to stretch the hamstrings and calves.
This asana aids in strengthening the core muscles and improves digestion. Most importantly, it helps to reduce belly fat.
This pose helps to strengthen the legs and builds stamina which may help in reducing weight effectively.
This asana may aid in strengthening the glutes, thighs, and back. It may also help to tone the core.
This pose helps strengthen the back and abdominal muscles and stimulates digestion. It also aids in reducing belly fat.
This asana helps tone the core and improves digestion. It also helps to lose weight.
This pose strengthens the arms, shoulders, and core. It provides a deep stretch for the legs and hips which may help in weight loss.
This asana aids in strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. It also helps to improve flexibility.
This yoga for weight loss aids in strengthening the back, legs, and arms. It also helps to tone the core.
This asana aids in strengthening the obliques and core. It also helps to tone the arms and wrists.
Power yoga poses, while generally beneficial for weight loss, can have some potential side effects if not done correctly. Here are a few things to be aware of:
By practicing mindfully and taking necessary precautions, you can minimise the risk of side effects and enjoy the benefits of power yoga for weight loss.
Aim for 3-5 times per week, allowing for rest days. Consistency is key.
Calorie burn varies, but a vigorous 60-minute session can burn 300-500 calories, similar to a moderate cardio workout.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.