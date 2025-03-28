Pilates ball exercises: 15 must-try workouts for weight loss

Pilates has recently become one of the most popular types of physical activity, and with good reason. Many Bollywood celebs, like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor, have included Pilates into their workout regime to boost their fitness levels. It is a low-impact, beginner-friendly workout that builds and tones your body while also helping you lose weight. It’s much more than just random movements on a mat. There are several routines in this activity, with Pilates ball exercises being one of the most renowned. This helps you lose weight successfully. Here are the best Pilate ball exercises for losing weight.
Pilates ball exercises use a tiny, inflated ball in standard Pilates routines to provide additional challenge and variation. The ball can help to improve core engagement, balance, and flexibility. Placing the ball between your knees, under your back, or in your hands causes instability, requiring your muscles to work harder to retain control, as per a study published in the journal Cureus. These exercises often strengthen deep core muscles, improve posture, and raise body awareness. Read more to find out some of the best Pilates ball exercises for weight loss.
Pilates ball exercises, while beneficial for core strength and flexibility, can also be an effective weight loss approach. They can increase calorie burn, but not as much as high-intensity exercise. The increased instability of the ball enhances muscular activation, resulting in a modest increase in calorie expenditure, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Pilates ball exercises can tone muscles and improve posture, making you appear slimmer, but true weight loss necessitates multiple approaches. Incorporating them into a regimen that includes exercise and a well-balanced diet can improve overall fitness and contribute to a healthy lifestyle. But they should not be relied on entirely for considerable weight reduction and need to be supplemented with a ideal diet. Check out some of the best Pilates ball exercises for weight loss.
If you want to try Pilates ball exercises for weight loss, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.
Key considerations:
Aim for 2-3 times per week, incorporating them into a well-rounded workout routine.
Yes, when combined with cardio and a healthy diet, the exercises that focus on the core can help tone the muscles, and reduce belly fat.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.