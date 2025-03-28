Pilates ball exercises: 15 must-try workouts for weight loss

Looking to add a challenge to your routine? Explore 15 Pilates ball exercises designed to boost calorie burn and sculpt your physique.

Pilates has recently become one of the most popular types of physical activity, and with good reason. Many Bollywood celebs, like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor, have included Pilates into their workout regime to boost their fitness levels. It is a low-impact, beginner-friendly workout that builds and tones your body while also helping you lose weight. It’s much more than just random movements on a mat. There are several routines in this activity, with Pilates ball exercises being one of the most renowned. This helps you lose weight successfully. Here are the best Pilate ball exercises for losing weight.

What are Pilates ball exercises?

Pilates ball exercises use a tiny, inflated ball in standard Pilates routines to provide additional challenge and variation. The ball can help to improve core engagement, balance, and flexibility. Placing the ball between your knees, under your back, or in your hands causes instability, requiring your muscles to work harder to retain control, as per a study published in the journal Cureus. These exercises often strengthen deep core muscles, improve posture, and raise body awareness. Read more to find out some of the best Pilates ball exercises for weight loss.

Pilates ball exercises: How do they help in weight loss?

Pilates ball exercises, while beneficial for core strength and flexibility, can also be an effective weight loss approach. They can increase calorie burn, but not as much as high-intensity exercise. The increased instability of the ball enhances muscular activation, resulting in a modest increase in calorie expenditure, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Pilates ball exercises can tone muscles and improve posture, making you appear slimmer, but true weight loss necessitates multiple approaches. Incorporating them into a regimen that includes exercise and a well-balanced diet can improve overall fitness and contribute to a healthy lifestyle. But they should not be relied on entirely for considerable weight reduction and need to be supplemented with a ideal diet. Check out some of the best Pilates ball exercises for weight loss.

Pilates ball exercises for weight loss: 15 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates ball exercises for weight loss, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. Glute bridge with ball squeeze

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat, and the ball between your knees.

Lift your hips off the floor, squeezing the ball as you go.

Lower slowly.

2. Ball crunches

Lie on your back with the ball supporting your lower back.

Perform crunches, engaging your abs.

3. Ball plank

Place your forearms on the ball, extending your legs back into a plank position.

Hold, maintaining a straight line from head to heels.

4. Ball roll-outs

Kneel, placing your forearms on the ball.

Roll the ball forward, extending your body.

Roll back to the starting position.

5. Ball leg circles:

Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling.

keep the other leg flat on the floor.

keep the other leg flat on the floor. Make circles with the raised leg.

6. Spine twist with ball:

Sit tall, holding the ball with extended arms.

Twist your torso from side to side, maintaining core engagement.

7. Ball hip extensions:

Lay face down on the ball, with your hips on the top of the ball, and hands on the floor for balance.

Lift your legs up, squeezing your glutes.

Lower your legs slowly.

8. Single-leg ball bridge:

Lie on your back, one foot on the ball, and the other leg lifted.

Lift your hips, maintaining balance.

9. Ball knee tucks:

Start in a plank position with your shins on the ball.

Pull your knees toward your chest, rolling the ball.

Extend your legs back to the starting position.

10. Ball pass:

Lie on your back, holding the ball with your hands above your head, and extend your legs.

Simultaneously lift your legs and bring the ball over your chest.

Pass the ball from your hands to your feet, lowering both your arms and legs.

11. Side ball crunch:

Lie sideways on the stability ball.

Perform a sideways crunch, engaging your obliques.

12. Back extension on ball:

Lay face down on the ball.

Lift your upper body, squeezing your lower back muscles.

13. Leg raises with stability ball:

Lie on your back with the stability ball held between your ankles.

Raise your legs towards the ceiling.

Lower your legs back down.

14. Ball pikes:

Start in a plank position with your feet on the ball.

Lift your hips towards the ceiling, rolling the ball in.

15. Ball toe touches:

Lie on your back with the ball held between your feet.

Reach your hands towards your toes, lifting your upper body.

Key considerations:

Proper form : Focus on controlled movements and proper form to maximize effectiveness and prevent injury.

: Focus on controlled movements and proper form to maximize effectiveness and prevent injury. Consistency : Regular practice is crucial for seeing results.

: Regular practice is crucial for seeing results. Combined approach: For weight loss, combine these exercises with cardio and a healthy diet.