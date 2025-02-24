Ditch your morning stroll and try interval walking for quick weight loss

Walking for weight loss has just got an upgrade. Check out how interval walking may help you get back into shape.

Morning or evening, walking at any time comes with a host of health benefits. One particularly appealing benefit is weight loss. Walking burns calories and promotes a healthy metabolism. However, when it comes to walking for weight loss, a simple stroll might not always suffice. That’s where interval walking comes in: a straightforward yet effective method that can enhance your weight loss efforts. Interval walking involves alternating between high-intensity and moderate-intensity walking. This strategy burns more calories than steady-state walking while improving cardiovascular fitness and stamina. Explore the benefits of interval walking for weight loss and how to follow this approach to shed extra kilos.

What is interval walking?

An interval walking program for reducing weight is very similar to any other walking program for weight loss, except that it uses only short periods of quicker walking to help you burn more fat. Each break is timed so that you do not become worn out. Each quick walking burst is followed by a short recovery period to allow you to collect your breath and recover, as found in a study published in the journal Applied Physiology Nutrition. Interval walking is one of the most effective ways to enhance your fitness, burn calories, and even move to a jogging or running program. Want to try interval walking for weight loss? Check out how to do this below!

Interval walking for weight loss: How does it help?

Interval walking can be a great way to boost your weight loss efforts. Here’s how it helps:

1. Burns more calories

Walking for weight loss can be significantly enhanced with interval training. Alternating between high-intensity and moderate-intensity walking challenges your body in ways that steady-state walking cannot. Alternating between high-intensity and moderate-intensity walking challenges your body in ways that steady-state walking cannot. This dynamic strategy raises your heart rate during challenging periods, using more energy and burning more calories, as found in a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Consider running your engine: the higher the speed (intensity), the more fuel (calories) you burn. This higher calorie expenditure throughout your workout is beneficial to your overall weight loss goals.

2. Boosts metabolism

Walking for weight loss gets a significant boost from the metabolic effects of interval training. Those bursts of high-intensity activity during your walk act like a metabolic switch, turning up your body’s calorie-burning engine. This isn’t only a workout-related impact; the true magic takes place later. “Interval walking boosts your metabolism for hours after your workout, allowing you to burn calories at higher levels even when you are at rest,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. This “afterburn effect” greatly aids your weight reduction efforts, making interval walking a more efficient method than steady-state walking.

3. Improves cardiovascular health

Walking for weight loss improves your cardiovascular fitness significantly, and interval walking ramps up the benefits even further. “By including high-intensity walking into your regimen, you are effectively giving your heart and lungs intense exercise,” explains the expert. This additional demand improves your cardiovascular system, allowing your heart to pump blood more efficiently and increasing your overall endurance. A stronger cardiovascular system means a healthier body, with better circulation and a lower chance of heart disease.

How to do interval walking for weight loss?

Interval walking can be a great way to boost your weight loss efforts. Here’s how to get started:

Start with a 5-10-minute brisk walk to warm up your muscles and prepare your body for the workout.

Alternate between high-intensity and moderate-intensity walking. Walk as fast as you can for a set period, such as 30 seconds or 1 minute. You should be breathing heavily and feel your heart rate increase. Walk at a comfortable pace for a set period, such as 1-2 minutes. This should allow you to catch your breath and recover before the next high-intensity interval.

Repeat the high-intensity and moderate-intensity intervals for a set number of repetitions or a set duration, such as 20-30 minutes.

Finish with a 5-10 minute cool-down walk at a moderate pace to gradually lower your heart rate and prevent muscle soreness.

Tips for interval walking

If you are looking for ways to include this walking style into your daily routine, here is how to ace it.

If you are new to interval walking, start with shorter intervals and gradually increase the duration and intensity as you get fitter.

Pay attention to your body and take breaks when you need them. Don’t push yourself too hard, especially when you are just starting.

Choose a safe and comfortable place to walk, such as a park, trail, or treadmill.

Keep track of your workouts and progress to stay motivated and see how far you have come.

Interval walking doesn’t have to be boring. Listen to music, walk with a friend, or explore new routes to keep things interesting.

You can try interval walking for weight loss, but make sure to put in consistent effort and incorporate it into a well-planned routine. This way, it can be a great way to shed extra kilos and improve your overall well-being.