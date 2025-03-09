Cycling or walking: Which exercise reduces belly fat?

Both cycling and walking are great aerobic exercises that help to stay fit. But should you go for cycling or walking for belly fat reduction?

Aerobic exercise is one of the most effective ways to lose weight. That’s why many people put on their sneakers and head out for a run. The interesting thing about aerobic activity is that running is not the only type. Other popular ones include walking and cycling. Many people, including you, may prefer to walk every morning or evening. After all, it is convenient and does not need any equipment to stay fit. If you like to mix up your fitness routine, you may also take out your bike and go for cycling. But if you have to choose between cycling or walking for belly fat reduction, which one would it be?

Does walking help to lose belly fat?

“Walking is a low-impact aerobic exercise that helps burn calories and improves metabolism,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. During a 2021 analysis, published in the International Journal Of Obesity, researchers found aerobic activity to be beneficial for reducing visceral fat that wraps around organs in the belly.

“When you walk at a brisk pace, your body uses up the stored fat, including belly fat, for energy. Walking also reduces stress and cortisol levels, which are linked to abdominal fat storage,” says the expert. Walking can help to reduce body fat, including fat around the waist, as per a study published in the Journal Of Exercise Nutrition & Biochemistry in 2014.

Does cycling help to lose belly fat?

Cycling is a cardio workout that engages the core, legs, and glutes while increasing calorie burn. During a 2024 study, published in the American Journal Of Physiology, people who regularly went for cycling showed a significant reduction in visceral fat (14.6 percent) and waist circumference. “Regular cycling, especially at moderate to high intensity, helps reduce overall body fat, including belly fat,” says the expert.

Should you opt for cycling or walking for belly fat reduction?

Wondering whether to go for cycling or walking for belly fat reduction? “Both exercises help reduce belly fat, but cycling tends to be more effective. It burns more calories in lesser time and engages more muscles,” says Thakur. On average, walking at a brisk pace for 30 minutes will help burn about 150 calories. “On the other hand, cycling at moderate speed for 30 minutes can burn about 250 calories,” says the expert.

While deciding whether to go for cycling or walking for belly fat reduction, remember that using a bike involves greater core engagement. “Cycling activates core muscles, especially while riding uphill, helping to tone your midsection,” says Thakur.

However, walking is better for beginners or people with joint issues since it is a low-impact exercise. “If done at a brisk pace for a longer duration like 60 minutes, it can still help reduce belly fat effectively,” says Thakur.

Cycling or walking for belly fat reduction: What are the other health benefits?

Before choosing between cycling or walking for belly fat reduction, know about their other benefits too:

1. Walking

“It increases heart rate, which can help in improving blood circulation and delivering oxygen to your body,” says the expert. It may also strengthen your heart muscles, which in turn may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

It is a low-impact activity that can help you stay fit while reducing stress on your joints.

Exercising, including walking, may release endorphins and uplift your mood.

“Regular walking may reduce cortisol or stress hormone, and prevent stress-induced belly fat,” says Thakur.

Walking after eating lunch or dinner can stimulate gut motility (the movement of food through the digestive tract), helping with digestion and preventing bloating.

2. Cycling

Out of cycling or walking for belly fat reduction, you may opt for the former. “Apart from your tummy area, it also engages your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, strengthening your lower body,” says the expert.

Strengthening your core will help in stabilising your body, which in turn will improve posture as well as balance.

Over time, cycling improves endurance, and so, it allows you to exercise longer.

Who should avoid cycling or walking for belly fat reduction?

While choosing cycling or walking for belly fat reduction remember that these two exercises are not for everyone.

Walking seems to be the simplest exercise, but some people may struggle with it. You should avoid walking if you have severe knee pain, foot injuries, or mobility issues.

Avoid cycling if you have lower back issues, knee injuries, or balance problems.

“People with these issues can use an elliptical or swimming, as they are great low-impact cardio options,” says Thakur.

Adding cycling and walking to your fitness routine may help to lose weight. But should you choose cycling or walking for belly fat reduction? Cycling may give you better results, but it also depends on your fitness level and health condition. However, if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions, check with your doctor before opting for cycling or walking for belly fat reduction.