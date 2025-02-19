Brisk walking to lose belly fat: 3 ways it gives you a slimmer waistline

Looking to shed those extra inches around your waistline but don't want to hit the gym? Try brisk walking to lose belly fat.

Belly fat is resistant, and we usually believe that intense exercise is required to reduce it. However, adding healthy practices into your everyday life might help you lose excess weight, especially around your belly. On such practice would be walking to lose belly fat. Yes, it is that simple. Forget about pricey gym subscriptions and difficult training programs for a bit. Something as simple as putting one foot in front of the other and moving briskly may make a big impact. Having said that brisk walking can help you lose belly fat by increasing your metabolism, burning calories, lowering stress, and improving cardiovascular health. It’s a low-impact workout that’s soft on your joints and easy to include into your present fitness regimen.

What is brisk walking?

Brisk walking is defined as walking at a faster pace than normal but without the intensity of jogging or running. Brisk walking is a moderate-intensity exercise in which the majority of people walk at a speed of three to four miles (1-2 km) per hour, according to a research published in the journal BioMed Central. It is commonly characterised as walking at a pace that raises your heart rate and causes you to breathe more heavily. However, the speed of brisk walking varies depending to a person’s fitness level. Check out how walking to lose belly fat works.

Brisk walking to lose belly fat: Does it help?

Brisk walking can be a great way to lose belly fat. Here’s how it helps:

1. Burns calories

Walking to lose belly fat is a multifaceted approach. Brisk walking burns calories, which can help you lose weight overall, including belly fat. The faster you walk, the more calories you burn, as found in a study published in the Western Journal of Medicine. This calorie expenditure contributes to an overall calorie deficit, crucial for fat loss. Plus, brisk walking can also enhance insulin sensitivity, regulate fat storage and reduce the likelihood of excess belly fat accumulation. Also, it helps manage stress hormones like cortisol, which are associated with increased belly fat.

2. Improves metabolism

Walking to lose belly fat has a variety of benefits, one of which is its effect on metabolism. Regular walking can boost your metabolism, making your body more efficient at burning calories even when you’re not actively exercising. This metabolic surge occurs when your body adjusts to constant physical activity. Consistent brisk walking strengthens your cardiovascular system by increasing blood flow and supplying more oxygen and nutrients to your cells. This improved cellular activity promotes more efficient energy generation.

“Plus, walking can boost the amount of mitochondria in your cells, which are the metabolic powerhouses that burn calories. A larger number of mitochondria results in a higher resting metabolic rate, which means you burn more calories even when you are resting,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

3. Reduces stress

Walking to lose belly fat works as the exercise not only helps you burn calories, but also leads to a reduction in your stress levels. Being stressed might promote abdominal fat buildup. When we are anxious, our bodies produce cortisol, a hormone that, in excess, can encourage fat accumulation, particularly in the abdomen. Walking, being a type of exercise, serves as a natural stress reliever, as found in a study published in the Journal of Pediatric Nursing. It causes the production of endorphins, which are brain chemicals that improve mood and relieve pain. These endorphins can offset the detrimental effects of cortisol, preventing stress-related belly fat in the long run.

How to follow brisk walking to lose belly fat?

Here are the steps on how to follow brisk walking to lose belly fat:

Start slowly and gradually increase your pace and distance. If you are new to exercise, start with shorter walks at a slower pace and gradually increase the duration and intensity of your walks as you get fitter.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking most days of the week. This will help you burn calories and fat.

Walk at a pace that makes you breathe harder but still able to hold a conversation. This is a good indicator that you are walking at a brisk pace.

Swing your arms as you walk. This will help you burn more calories.

Walk on a variety of terrains. Walking uphill or on uneven surfaces will help you burn more calories and fat.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water before and after your walks.

Be patient as it takes time to lose belly fat. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see results immediately. Just keep at it and you will eventually see results.

Make it a habit. The key to success is to make brisk walking a part of your daily routine. Try to walk at the same time each day so that it becomes a habit.

Find a walking buddy. Walking with a friend can help you stay motivated and make the time pass by more quickly.

Track your progress. This will help you stay motivated and see how far you have come. You can use a pedometer or fitness tracker to track your steps and distance.

We can see how brisk walking is a simple yet powerful tool for losing belly fat. It burns calories, boosts metabolism, and reduces stress, all contributing to a slimmer waistline. So, step up your pace and walk your way to a healthier you.