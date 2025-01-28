Weight loss exercises: Try these 6 belly dance moves to get back in shape

Are you tried doing belly dance for weight loss? Check out which dance moves can get you back in shape in no time.

High-intensity workouts and rigorous exercises are effective ways to lose weight, but not everyone finds it interesting. If you’re looking for a fun exercise to lose weight, try belly dancing for weight loss. Yes, belly dancing is a powerful and invigorating form of exercise that offers a different approach to losing weight. This ancient art form, with its mesmerising movements and rhythmic beats, is a full-body workout that engages core muscles, improves flexibility, and boosts cardiovascular health. Unlike monotonous cardio, doing belly dancing for weight loss provides a joyful experience. So, let’s explore some of the most effective belly dancing for weight loss that will help you burn calories, sculpt muscle, and achieve your overall fitness goals.

What is belly dancing?

Belly dance, also known as Raqs Sharqi, is a Middle Eastern dancing style that emphasises fluid motions of the hips, torso, and abdomen. It originated in Egypt and has evolved throughout the ages, incorporating elements from many cultures. Belly dancing, with its subtle isolations, undulations and shimmies, is a captivating spectacle that celebrates femininity and elegance, as found in a study published in Dance Research Journal. However, did you know that belly dancing for weight loss can be an effective way to shed extra kilos? Here are the right dance moves for your fitness regimen.

Belly dancing for weight loss: Does it help?

Yes, belly dancing for weight loss can be an effective exercise. While not as demanding as other forms of cardio, it provides a distinct set of benefits. The fluid movements and rhythmic isolations work several muscle groups, especially the core, resulting in enhanced calorie expenditure, as found in a study published in the Journal of Korean Food Science and Nutrition. Belly dance also promotes cardiac wellness by increasing heart rate and blood flow. Additionally, emphasising breathwork and mindful movement can help to reduce stress, which is a key factor in weight management. Remember that consistency is important. Regular belly dance sessions, combined with a healthy diet, can help with long-term weight loss and fitness.

6 easy and effective belly dancing moves for weight loss

Doing belly dancing for weight loss can be a simple way to burn extra kilos, explains Zumba expert Apuorva Sinha.

1. Hip circles

Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent.

Initiate a circular motion with your hips, moving them in a clockwise and then counter-clockwise direction.

Keep your upper body relatively still and focus on engaging your core and obliques.

2. Shimmy

Stand tall, imagine a string pulling you up from the crown of your head.

Gently pull your belly button towards your spine.

Keep your knees slightly bent. This allows for a smoother and more controlled movement.

Gently tap your knees together very quickly. This creates the initial vibration.

The shimmy primarily originates from the contraction and release of your abdominal muscles.

Initially, try to keep your hips relatively still while you develop the shimmy in your abdomen.

As you get more comfortable, gradually increase the speed of your knee pulses.

3. Camel walk

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent.

Engage your core muscles by gently pulling your belly button towards your spine.

Take a step forward with one foot.

As you step, simultaneously arch your back by gently tilting your pelvis forward and lifting your chest. Imagine a wave-like motion traveling through your spine.

As you bring your other foot forward, return your spine to a neutral position.

Continue stepping forward and alternating the arching motion with each step.

Experiment with the rhythm and intensity of the arch.

4. Figure 8s

Stand tall, just imagine a string pulling you up from the top of your head.

Engage your core and gently pull your belly button towards your spine.

Imagine your hips are drawing a large “8” on the floor.

Move your hips in a circular motion, first to one side, then the other.

Keep it smooth as the movement should be fluid and continuous, like a flowing wave.

5. Chest lifts and drops

Stand tall as if a cord were pulling you up from the top of your head.

Gently lift your chest, as if you were attempting to touch the ceiling with your ribs.

Slowly lower your chest back to its original position.

Lift and lower your chest in a smooth, flowing manner.

6. Body rolls

Begin by gently lifting your chest upwards.

Slowly let the movement travel down your body, like a wave rolling over the ocean.

Continue the movement down to your hips.

7. Snake arms

Start with your arms relaxed and let your arms hang loosely by your sides.

Wave them gently and slowly move your arms up and down, side to side, or in circles, like a snake slithering.

Keep it smooth as the movements should be fluid and graceful.

Potential risks of belly dancing

While it is safe to try different moves of belly dancing for weight loss, be mindful of these potential risks:

Overexertion or improper technique can lead to muscle strains, particularly in the back, hips, and shoulders.

Repetitive movements may put stress on joints, especially in the knees and ankles.

While less common, falls can occur, especially if you’re dancing on an uneven surface or wearing inappropriate footwear.

It is important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard, especially when starting belly dancing for weight loss. Always check with a healthcare professional before starting a new fitness regimen if you have concerns.