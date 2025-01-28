Bandish Bandits actress Shreya Chaudhary loses 30 kilos at 21 years, says ‘I told myself, I’ll never give up’

Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhary opened up about her incredible 30 kg weight loss journey, despite being diagnosed with a slipped disc at a young age. Take a look at her inspiring transformation journey.

Shreya Chaudhary, best known for her role in Bandish Bandits, recently took to Instagram to share the inspiring story behind her remarkable 30 kg weight loss. In a candid and heartfelt post, Shreya opened up about the challenges that led to her weight gain and the fierce determination that drove her transformation. By the age of just 21, she had shed 30 kilos and turned her focus to her modelling and acting career. Reflecting on her journey, she admitted how, at 19, she neglected her health and stopped exercising altogether, which resulted in significant weight gain. The breaking point came when she suffered a slipped disc, a condition that affected her spinal bones. This worked as a wake-up call for her to take her health seriously. Know how she managed to achieved such an incredible transformation.

Shreya Chaudhary suffered a slip disc at a young age

At just 19, Shreya Chaudhary found herself in a difficult spot. A mix of emotional and mental struggles led to a period of weight gain, and the toll on her health was undeniable. “I was not in the best headspace,” she recalls. “During this time, I put on a lot of weight, this took a toll on my fitness and health.” For someone so ambitious and career-focused, this was an unexpected roadblock. She shares that she had completely stopped any form of physical activity, making her health situation even worse.

However, the real turning point came when Shreya Chaudhary faced a medical issue that forced her to reassess her lifestyle—a slip disc at a young age. “What struck the final nail was me getting a slip disc at that young age!” she says. Slip dics, also called a prolapsed or herniated disc, occur when a soft cushion of tissue between the bones in your spine bulges out. It is painful if it presses on nerves, as per the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care. Along with weak muscles and sedentary lifestyle, those who are overweight are at increased risk of slipped disc.

This condition was a wake-up call that made Shreya realise how much she had neglected her body in the pursuit of other things.

Check out her Instagram post here:

Turning point that sparked her weight loss transformation

The health setback gave Shreya Chaudhary the push she needed to finally focus on her fitness and well-being. “I remember one day, while lying on my bed, I told myself that I had to take care of myself. I had to be happy and healthy for myself, my family, and my ambitions and aspirations,” she explains. This moment of realisation became the spark that supported her weight loss transformation.

I slowly became fitter and lost 30 kilos: Shreya Chaudhary

Shreya’s path to transformation was not easy or immediate. For her, fitness became more than just about shedding pounds. It was about reclaiming control over her life and well-being. Determined to take control, Shreya Chaudhary worked tirelessly on herself and it took months of consistent effort. “It took me many, many months, but I focused on my fitness and well-being, and by the time I was 21, my body and mind were in a brand-new mode. I slowly became fitter, lost 30 kilos,” she says. This dedication helped her not only physically but also improved her mental outlook.

“The slip disc never relapsed,” she adds, “which meant I could be carefree and focus on becoming even fitter.” Shreya’s transformation went beyond just weight loss, it was a holistic change that changed her entire life.

Her strong mental strength helped her overcome the obstacles

Throughout her journey, Shreya Chaudhary realized that taking care of herself was essential not only for her health but also for her career. “Life will always throw challenges at us, we just need to move on and stay focused,” she reflects.

From dealing with a slip disc to facing emotional struggles, Shreya’s ability to push through and focus on her goals is what kept her going. “Touchwood, I’m at my fittest best now. From being a girl who had a slip disc, I can now box like a beast! I can dance, stand on my two legs for hours during shoots, and push my body to the extreme on sets whenever required,” she proudly shares.

Shreya’s inspiring message to her fans

“If I hadn’t bounced back, I don’t know what my life would be like. We have a gift called life, and we should try to live it fully.” And today, she is living her dreams and inspiring others along the way.